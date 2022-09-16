The way I see it, there are two types of exhaustion a person can feel.

The first kind is physical. A hard day’s work will do it. If you’re into running, you’re well aware of how a long race or training run can leave you flat on your back, sawing logs on the couch once it’s done.

The second kind is mental. Work deadlines, drama at home, mounting bills and more can add up. Facing those stresses might not tax your body like a day’s worth of putting up fence posts, but can still leave you weary.

The physical side is something I can manage. I’m good at listening to my body. I know when to push and when to ease up.

The second is more complicated. I find that too often, I let the woes of the world weigh on my mind too long. Mental stresses start dripping into a bucket, and if I don’t empty that bucket often enough, it overflows.

I’m not alone. Studies show that the hyper-connected world we live in can pile up stresses faster than ever.

What’s more, we’re addicted to it. Take any 100 people you know, and my guess is 99 of them don’t go anywhere without their cellphone.

It’s handy, but it’s also a constant flow of calls, texts and notifications demanding our attention. Between personal everyday stresses and whatever bad news hits the wires, it’s no wonder that mental health has become such a huge topic.

How do you handle it? For me, it’s a matter of deliberate unplugging.

Anytime I run, the phone gets stowed. Thirty minutes or an hour a day, I’m tech-free. This helps, but it’s a quick fix at best.

For a more thorough cleanse, it might take a few days, or maybe a week. Our country is a vast place, with numerous places you can visit and go “dark” for a while.

Last week, I did just that. A group of us headed west into the Rockies to do some hiking and exploring. Trudging up a mountainside with a 35-pound pack has a way of narrowing your focus, as do the sights along the way.

It’s hard to think about the news of the day when you’re struggling to breathe, or have your breath stolen by the view of a high, stony peak towering over a still mountain lake somewhere just shy of 12,000 feet.

Camp life is simple. You set up your tent, prepare meals, snap some photos and hang out with your companions around a campfire. You go to sleep when it gets dark, then wake up when it gets light. It’s a bare-bones routine that’s slow, quiet and tech-free.

We moved our camp three times. From the high alpine lake, we later traveled to a spot near a waterfall overlooking southern Colorado’s vast San Luis Valley. From 9,000 feet, we looked down into the valley as the sun set over the San Juan Mountains. To the south, raging thunderstorms put on a light show. Everyone pitched in to create a campfire feast before crawling into our tents.

We finally ended up at Great Sand Dunes National Park, taking in the weirdly out-of-place desert scenery at the foot of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Marching up sand dunes is hard work, but the views otherworldly. With each step, I could hear Led Zeppelin’s “Kashmir” thundering in the recesses of my mind.

A day of that was followed by another campsite feast, stories around the fire and a weary shuffle back to our tents.

At the end of it, I smelled mostly of smoke (often dubbed “campfire cologne”), and that’s a good thing. It masked other, less pleasant odors accumulated over the previous few days. Hard days of hiking and sleeping on the ground get tougher on my body every year. Sore, sunburned and smelly, the one thing that was absent was stress.

That feeling takes me back to any number or trips I’ve taken — sometimes with people, sometimes alone — into a number of parks, backcountry retreats and wilderness areas. Each time, I was blissfully disconnected from everyday responsibilities and unaware of what led the latest news cycle. It is possible to spend yourself physically and yet emerge refreshed.

Reading this, you might correctly gather that I’m a fan of the outdoors. I am, partly because of the fun I’ve had in wild spaces, but also because being out there has been a healing force.

We spend our lives riding peaks and valleys, our memories punctuated by bright moments of joy and dark times of pain. Along the way, however, are thousands of tiny traumas we don’t think much about until they pile up so heavy that we finally buckle under the weight.

It’s best to head that off. The saying goes that an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure, and I believe it. For me, I’ve found that the quiet simplicity of the outdoors — a juxtaposition of the noise, distractions and demands of “normal life” — make for good medicine.

I’m not alone here, and this line of thinking is not new. American politicians and conservationists saw fit to set aside tracts of land to be free from commercial exploitation, first with Yellowstone National Park in 1872, then soon after, Yosemite.

Looking back, Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist Wallace Stegner said, “The national parks are the best idea we ever had. Absolutely American, absolutely democratic, they reflect us at our best rather than our worst.”

I’d say we can expand that accolade to all our public lands. National forests, wildlife refuges, wilderness areas, state parks and even local places like Turkey Mountain or Keystone Ancient Forest fall into Stegner’s notion that one of the greatest things we’ve ever done is set aside lands that can remain as true to their nature as ever, while at the same time be accessible to people wanting to walk in their midst.

I can’t pretend to know what you or anyone else is going through, nor do I assume that everyone will tolerate the discomforts of wild spaces like I do.

But what I can say is this: Look at the world around us. See the division and strife. How is it affecting people? How is it affecting you?

We’ve been told we need to take a deep breath, find some calm and turn the temperature down. And yet, we keep repeating the same behaviors that leave us stressed and on edge. The cauldron in which we live keeps getting hotter.

If at all possible, find a refuge that suits you. Unplug. Seek a place where there are no labels and just be. Whether you know it or not, you probably need the break.