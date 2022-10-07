Bob Doucette: We need to rally around McLain

They were so close.

Just one point separated the McLain Titans from their homecoming guests On Sept. 30, one point between gridiron glory and defeat.

If only everyone could have walked away from the game with nothing more than feeling disappointment over a football game's outcome.

The contest between McLain and their opponents from Miami High School won’t be remembered for what happened between the lines, but rather the tragedy outside the stadium when a teenager shot four people, killing one and seriously injuring another.

All of the victims were young: The oldest 20 years old, the youngest, 9. Two, including the boy who died, were 17.

There’s a lot to unpack here. The incident at McLain was one of four fatal shootings in Tulsa that day. It’s been more than three decades since that many people were killed in Tulsa in separate shootings.

The shooting at McLain threw a school and a community into mourning. Classes at the north Tulsa high school were canceled for several days as school officials offered counseling and worked up plans to prevent a repeat of Sept. 30’s violence.

Outside the McLain community, reaction was swift. Miami Superintendent Nick Highsmith said that as long as he held his position, his students wouldn’t travel to McLain for any school activities, citing fears over violence.

“I cannot allow our players, students, staff, and family members to return to a place where we have repeatedly been put in danger,” he said in a statement to Miami parents.

Cleveland Public Schools Superintendent Alan Baker expressed similar reservations. Citing parental concerns over Cleveland High School’s scheduled game at McLain on Friday, Baker told the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association that his school’s team would not play.

An offer to play the game at a neutral site was rebuffed.

“While my heart goes out to the families of the young men that were killed and injured in Friday night’s violence, I don’t believe that sending our students and community members to this venue is the proper course of action at this time,” Baker said in a statement addressed to the OSSAA.

Hearing these statements struck a couple of chords with me. I can’t argue with the feelings of parents who have concerns for their children’s safety. For these people, the Sept. 30 shooting took gun violence out of the abstract and placed it firmly at their feet. No one wants to bury a child who was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

But there’s another side that too often gets swept aside. Drowned out by anger over crime and public safety fears are the victims.

One of the most important lessons I learned in my career is that when you’re reporting on crime, a natural disaster or any other incident in which lives are lost, you have to take time to find out who the victims are. And by that, I mean more than their names, ages and how they died.

Terron Yarbrough was 17 at the time of his death. He took Advanced Placement chemistry at McLain High School. He took part in a manufacturing course at Tulsa Tech. He played football and basketball, and outside of school, worked in construction. It all paints a portrait of a bright, industrious young man.

Listening to Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Deborah Gist, those who knew him — teachers, fellow students and more — viewed him as a leader with high potential.

“He had an incredible future in front of him,” Gist said last week.

Panning out, the list of victims grows — the three others who were wounded in the shooting, and the McLain community itself.

That community bears the full weight of this tragedy. As nervous as others might be about visiting a stadium where gunfire broke out, the community has to mourn its dead, nurse its wounded back to health and cope with the stresses that such violence brings.

The community doesn’t get to leave or stay away. Its people instead must face down the fears that come with a wave of violence erupting among some of its youngest members. When you think of it that way, you understand just how far the trauma spreads.

And now the community is suffering one more blow, that of being ostracized.

Games are getting canceled, some indefinitely. Other events — some related to sports, some not — may follow. McLain may become a no-go place in some people’s minds based solely on the foolishness of one teen’s deadly actions.

This plays into a narrative that is particularly vexing to me, one in which there is a fear of anything “urban.” Every time there is a shooting in Chicago, you hear about how dangerous that city is. Never mind that there are several cities much closer to home with higher homicide rates than Chicago, or that Tulsa’s statistics aren’t that far behind those of the Windy City.

I’ve heard some say they don’t like coming downtown because of safety concerns. A little more than a week ago, I had a high-ranking state official describe the hardscrabble conditions of a neighborhood just east of downtown which just so happens to be where I live.

I’ve lived in or near downtown for more than 11 years, and the urban hellscape some people imagine doesn’t exist. Yes, bad things happen, but bad things happen in a lot of places, including the heart of Tulsa’s seemingly safe south side.

People still go to Saint Francis Hospital for treatment, and visit any number of retailers and restaurants in the area, despite the mass shooting that occurred there last spring.

Some will be tempted to point out the differences between the shootings at Saint Francis and McLain High School. I don’t disagree, at least not entirely.

But at some point, we need to give those in charge a chance to figure out how to make these public spaces safer.

And we owe that to the McLain community. They are part of us. Tulsa Police and TPS are working on ideas that will hopefully make attendance at future games safer for students, parents and fans. I’m hopeful that going forward, the games themselves will be what’s remembered most.

The alternative is sectioning off an already wounded community. Fear triumphs. And from there, our divides only grow.