Bob Doucette: We need immigrants, and we need to fix the immigration system

Two images come to mind when thinking about immigration these days.

The first shows the happy faces during and just after a naturalization ceremony, the fulfillment of the dreams of immigrants who worked toward becoming U.S. citizens. They wave tiny American flags, give hugs, and generally exude the joy and satisfaction of achieving a long-sought goal.

The second one is more jarring: Border Patrol officers, mounted on horseback, hounding Haitian migrants who gathered at the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas.

The common thread is one in which people come to the U.S. in hopes of a better life. But the ways they got here, their specific circumstances and eventual outcomes couldn’t be more different.

Underlying all of this is one central fact: In this city, this state and the U.S., we need immigrants. Badly.

A growing population is needed to prod economic growth. Population growth is fueled in one of two ways, and one of those sources isn’t pulling its weight.