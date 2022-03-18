Bob Doucette: War in Ukraine reordering the world — and its energy markets

One of the biggest fears in the run-up to Russia’s war on Ukraine was the fate of the global energy market. Oil and gas prices were already high, driving inflation in the U.S. and abroad higher.

Further disruption promised even higher prices.

With the war almost a month old, the disruption is here. Russia, one of the world’s largest producers of oil and natural gas, has been cut off from much of the global economy. Europe, historically starved of fossil fuels, is scrambling to adjust.

And in the U.S., policymakers are grappling with how to meet our allies’ energy demands and get consumer prices under control.

The war has created a tectonic shift in the geopolitical order, and much of that is due to how we consume energy. So, what does this mean going forward?

Don’t expect much help from abroad. World leaders are hoping countries like Saudi Arabia, Iran and Venezuela will ramp up production.

All three countries have the means to do so, but they’re all close to Moscow. The Saudis’ relations with Washington have been on the wane, and there is little, if any, incentive for Iran to help the West.

Surprisingly, Venezuela voiced willingness to pump an extra 3 million barrels a day. U.S. diplomats have been busy trying to make that a reality. It’s dicey, however — Venezuela has been the target of American ire for decades, and the U.S. has long been cast as an imperialist boogeyman in Venezuela and practically everywhere else in Latin America.

Strange times make for strange bedfellows. Russia’s pariah status doesn’t scare some countries, but if others can find profit, they might cooperate with Washington.

At home, it’s drill, baby, drill. Within hours of Russia’s invasion, there was condemnation by politicians — and a push for more domestic oil and gas.

“American-produced energy isn’t just good for the American economy and international competitiveness; it’ll strengthen our relationship with allies and help reduce their dependence on foreign adversaries,” 3rd District Congressman Frank Lucas said.

U.S. Sen. James Lankford echoed: “During this moment of crisis, the United States should work to dramatically ramp up energy production to strengthen our allies and to cut off the flow of money into (Vladimir) Putin’s war machine.”

And from Gov. Kevin Stitt: “This crisis underscores the need for the U.S. to be energy independent.”

“Energy independence” is somewhat of a myth. Oil and gas go where the best deals are worldwide. So even while the U.S. is a massive producer of fossil fuels, it still imports plenty of oil. It’s more expensive to extract oil here than abroad, and that’s been the key factor in limiting domestic production.

That doesn’t mean domestic producers are sitting on their hands. The U.S. produces 11 million barrels of oil a day now. Actively producing U.S. oil and gas rigs were at 402 a year ago and are at 663 now.

Still, it makes for good politics to push for fewer regulations and more production. Even then, it’s complicated.

The White House noted that more could be produced without lifting its moratorium on new public lands drilling leases. As of now, there are 9,137 unused drilling permits on federal public lands. But turning those into productive oil and gas fields takes time and money, and none are guaranteed to produce anything.

What’s more, energy companies are gun shy. They’ve been through plenty of boom-and-bust cycles. Those busts led to layoffs, falling share prices, bankruptcies, loan defaults and business failures.

Demand is high now, but any sign of a glut could turn that around fast.

Gas exports are looking good. If there are clear winners in this crisis, it’s natural gas exporters. Once Europe shunned Russian natural gas, it had a huge demand to fill.

Enter liquefied natural gas.

LNG is more expensive than gas pipelined overland, but once that overland source dried up, LNG became more viable.

The U.S. has sent enough LNG to Europe to get countries there through the winter. U.S. suppliers are expected to produce 13.9 billion cubic feet of LNG per day this year and will bump that to 16.3 billion by 2024.

It will take time for Europe to make the transition. European ports need to build more infrastructure for offloading and transporting LNG cargo. But that’s underway.

On that note, it’s good to look back to February of 2016, when the U.S. began exporting LNG. That was not only a bonus for energy companies but a forward-thinking geopolitical move by Washington.

What about renewables and climate policy? There are two ways you can look at this. It’s either going to set back renewables and conservation for years or accelerate the trend toward decarbonization.

Significant pressure to expand drilling, loosen regulations and otherwise encourage more fossil fuel production is coming. That will be strengthened further by domestic fuel and inflation pressures pinching American consumers.

And you can expect some derision toward anything remotely seen as “green energy.”

“Instead of the unsustainable renewables, expensive electric cars and stifling regulations he (President Joe Biden) mentioned, he would have announced the immediate stop of Russian petroleum and crude oil imports,” said 2nd District Congressman Markwayne Mullin. “Now is the time to unleash production of American natural gas and get our producers and drillers back to work.”

On those fronts, Russian oil imports have ceased and domestic oil and gas production is up. So, too, is coal. One might think that green energy and climate policy advocates are suddenly on their heels.

Not so fast.

European governments see domestic renewables — branded as “freedom energy” — as the best path toward negating Russia’s fossil fuel leverage.

“We are determined to limit (Vladimir) Putin’s capacity to finance his atrocious war,” Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, wrote on Twitter. “The (European Union) must get rid of its dependency on fossil fuels.”

Here at home, the trend toward decarbonization is well underway. Oklahoma, a top-five oil and gas state, is increasingly using renewables.

A decade ago, renewables produced 10% of Oklahoma’s electricity. Today, that’s up to 40%. Wind is the primary driver, with hydropower and solar adding to the mix.

Oklahoma is also busy investing in green technologies. The state actively pursued electric vehicle maker Tesla, and though that bid failed, it landed a deal with another EV automaker, Canoo. The state is investing millions on that project, even to the point of pledging to buy 1,000 Canoo vehicles.

Elsewhere, electric vehicle maker Rivian is making a go of it, and Detroit’s automakers are busy building electric-only cars and trucks.

Oklahoma is also partnering with neighboring states to develop hydrogen fuels. While still a developmental fuel source, hydrogen promises all the benefits of fossil fuels but without carbon dioxide pollution. Hydrogen-powered engine exhaust is just water vapor.

What does this all mean? In the near-term, we can expect higher energy prices and more volatile markets. Globally, many of the new alliances now forming will increasingly be based on who can provide what in terms of energy.

Long-term, expect a continued trend toward renewable energy but with a new sense of urgency. While decarbonization has largely targeted climate change, there is now an added incentive: to defend against the whims of petrostate dictators.

