Bob Doucette: Until we solve the student debt crisis, we can just stow our financial advice

Take a look back to your distant past, at a time where you sought (or were given) advice on what you should do with your money.
I can remember getting tips from my folks, from friends and anyone else who might have insight to share.
Save what you can. Invest early and often in stock market mutual funds. Pay down debt. Buy a house.
That’s what I was hearing when I was a 20-something working stiff with barely two nickels to rub together. I did my best to turn those tips into reality.
Many years later, I can look back at those early days and see how I checked those boxes. I’m not rich by any stretch, and who knows if I’ll have enough for retirement. But it could be worse.
Recently, I found myself talking to a friend who is the same age I was when I first opened an IRA and, one year later, bought my first house. Like a sage old hand, I rattled off all those tips, then, midsentence, stopped myself cold.
Everything I told this gal was behind the times.
When my wife and I left college, we had about $10,000 in student debt. The payment schedule was such that we could pay it off in about five years, which we did.
Our overhead was low: inexpensive housing, two paid-for vehicles and nominal consumer debt. Even earning as little as we did, there was money we could set aside for things like savings and, eventually, a down payment on a HUD house that cost us all of 40 grand.
For my friend, it’s a whole other ballgame. She and her husband, both in their mid-20s, have tens of thousands of dollars in student loan debt; whereas our student loan looked like a modest car payment, theirs resemble long-term mortgages.
Starter homes are easily six figures, even in lower-income neighborhoods. Rents are up about 20% nationally, following the overall trend of accelerating costs of living.
Given high housing costs and bigger student loan debts, there’s little room for saving, not to mention investing. Cut out all the Starbucks and avocado toast you want, and it won’t matter. Not when $1,500 or more is flying out the door every month even before you buy groceries, pay utility bills and put gas in the tank.
My advice to my friend was solid but dated, not to mention tone deaf. And there’s a lesson here for those going on in years. A generational divide has cropped up when it comes to finance, a fiscal wall that separates baby boomers and Gen Xers from millennials and Gen Zers.
We can tell them to pull themselves up by the bootstraps all we want, and it will do nothing to solve the problem. And it’s a big problem.
The average student loan burden that college students carry is nearly $40,000. That amounts to about $1.75 trillion saddled on the backs of more than 43 million working-age Americans. Of those, about 2.6 million carry $100,000 or more in student loan debt.
The reason sounds simple: The cost of higher education has grown. But it’s more complicated than that.
You can expect any cost to appreciate over time, but in this case it has more to do with a shift in who shoulders that load.
When I was a college student, the state of Oklahoma covered about 40% of higher education’s costs. Today, that figure is less than 10%.
Some of this is changing priorities among lawmakers, but in truth it’s more of a policy decision on taxes. Oklahoma, like many other states, went on a years-long diet of tax cuts that invariably had to bite into something. All state services took a hit — including higher education.
Public universities cut costs to make up for lost appropriations, but they couldn’t cut their way to solvency. Someone had to pay, and that ended up being students in the form of higher tuition, fees and other schooling costs.
If we’re going to call it what it really is, it’s a tremendous exercise in wealth redistribution in which those on the top end of the tax bracket and corporations saw their tax costs ease while those just starting out ended up paying for it in the form of mountains of debt.
A quick answer for some is to tout trade schools. No doubt, the right trade can lead people into professions that pay well without the need for college. But trade schools aren’t free. Many can cost anywhere from $4,000 to $15,000 a year.
In any case, a de-emphasis on a university education only gets you so far. Doctors, teachers, accountants, engineers, bankers, nurses and others require college degrees. So does the Tulsa Police Department, the FBI and countless local, state and federal government jobs.
The need for a highly skilled, well-educated workforce has only grown, especially as new economic powers rise globally. Our younger generations aren’t just competing with each other for jobs, but also against counterparts in Europe, Japan, China, India and just about anywhere else on the planet.
That leads us back to square one and the education cost crisis we’ve created. The job marketplace demands knowledgeable workers, but meeting that requirement means heaving a tremendous weight atop the workers we count on to keep the economy moving.
And the economy won’t move as fast when big financial decisions get delayed by debt burdens. Buying that first house gets pushed back. So does starting a family. Other major purchases have to be weighed inside budgets that carry student loan yokes around their necks and will do so for decades.
As a side note, much has been said of student loan forgiveness. Aside from the tremendous cost of such a move (this would likely be a transfer of debt from individuals to the federal government), it doesn’t solve the problem until cost issues are addressed.
Keep in mind that all of this was based on policy choices. At one time, we invested in higher education with an eye toward the future. But lately we’ve given away those investments to serve short-term political goals.
As a result, the generations we are counting on to lead us forward are paying the price. In time, we all will.
Until this changes, those of us further along in years might want to stow our nuggets of financial wisdom. We have no idea how good we’ve had it.