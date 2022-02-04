Bob Doucette: Until we solve the student debt crisis, we can just stow our financial advice

Take a look back to your distant past, at a time where you sought (or were given) advice on what you should do with your money.

I can remember getting tips from my folks, from friends and anyone else who might have insight to share.

Save what you can. Invest early and often in stock market mutual funds. Pay down debt. Buy a house.

That’s what I was hearing when I was a 20-something working stiff with barely two nickels to rub together. I did my best to turn those tips into reality.

Many years later, I can look back at those early days and see how I checked those boxes. I’m not rich by any stretch, and who knows if I’ll have enough for retirement. But it could be worse.

Recently, I found myself talking to a friend who is the same age I was when I first opened an IRA and, one year later, bought my first house. Like a sage old hand, I rattled off all those tips, then, midsentence, stopped myself cold.

Everything I told this gal was behind the times.

When my wife and I left college, we had about $10,000 in student debt. The payment schedule was such that we could pay it off in about five years, which we did.