Bob Doucette: Ukraine war emboldens Biden to warn China off Taiwan

Between mass shootings, inflation, gas prices and a host of other stories flooding the news cycle, a statement by President Joe Biden about Taiwan in May has all but disappeared from the American consciousness.

It mostly vanished from mine, too. But given the worries in Washington about China and its aims for Taiwan, it’s worth revisiting.

On May 23, during his trip to the Far East, Biden was asked if the U.S. was willing to help Taiwan defend itself should China decide to invade what it regards as a rebel province.

He said yes, adding, “That’s the commitment we made.”

It made headlines, but it’s also not new. He said as much in November, and the U.S. has helped arm Taiwan for decades.

This illustrates a longstanding contradictory policy the U.S. has toward Taiwan. The U.S., like most of the world, does not officially recognize Taiwan as an independent country. We don’t have full diplomatic ties with the island nation, instead dealing with Taipei on a more unofficial basis.

That was the price former President Richard Nixon paid when he normalized relations with China five decades ago. Previously, the U.S. had no diplomatic ties with Beijing and its communist government.

Since then, growing economic ties between China and the U.S. ushered in a new era of global trade that helped American companies enter a massive, untapped labor and consumer market while China became the factory of the world. Americans got a wider variety of inexpensive goods, U.S. companies slashed costs and hundreds of millions of Chinese citizens lifted themselves out of poverty and into the middle class.

Taiwan has evolved, too. It changed from an authoritarian state into a vibrant democracy while also emerging as a manufacturing and technology powerhouse.

But because of Beijing’s insistence that Taiwan be reunified with the mainland – and China’s growing power to diplomatically browbeat much of the rest of the world – the Taiwanese live in a netherworld where they are an independent nation in every way except on the world stage. Just 15 nations recognize Taiwan diplomatically.

Stranger still, China is Taiwan’s biggest trading partner, accounting for more than a quarter of Taiwan’s trade. And yet, the official policy in Beijing is that Taiwan must relinquish its claims of independence and sovereignty to the People’s Republic.

For the most part, that’s only been rhetoric. The countries have profited from each other economically. Until recently, China has been content to mind its own business militarily and stay within its borders. Invading an island nation with a threadbare navy wasn’t feasible.

But things are different now. China has spent many years building up its military, including its navy. It has expanded its claims in the South China Sea, even building new islands complete with airstrips and other military infrastructure, despite protests from its neighbors.

Under current President Xi Jinping, Chinese assertiveness has grown. China has been busy training its military to carry out operations that would include a seaborne invasion.

Even with American arms, the Taiwanese face an adversary that is more powerful than it’s ever been.

Xi hasn’t minced words about his thoughts on Taiwan.

"No one should underestimate the Chinese people's staunch determination, firm will, and strong ability to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,” he said. "The historical task of the complete reunification of the motherland must be fulfilled, and will definitely be fulfilled.”

Needless to say, this has made the western Pacific as tense as it has been in years.

So why would Biden choose to poke the bear so publicly? Why not let the unspoken threat of intervention stand as it has for decades?

The answer: Timing.

If you go back to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, Russian President Vladimir Putin made a point to go to the games and be seen with Xi. This came at a time when the U.S. and its NATO allies had been warning the world about Russia’s intent to invade Ukraine, despite denials from Moscow.

For his part, Xi pledged support to Russia. A Sino-Russo alliance was seen as a convenient bulwark against the West, and the Chinese didn’t see much that the West or Ukraine could do to stop Putin.

Russia invaded not long after the games, and all evidence indicates that Moscow expected Ukraine to fall within weeks, if not days.

Four months later, we all know differently. American and western arms, supplied to a well-trained and disciplined Ukrainian military, have snared the Russians in a brutal and costly war they might lose. Western sanctions came down hard, despite the economic costs to Europe and the U.S. Most of the world remains solidly unified against Russian aggression.

The Chinese noticed this, too. It’s not lost on them that a smaller, weaker nation not only rallied world support, but is holding up well despite serious numerical disadvantages and the brutal tactics employed by Russia.

Of Biden’s warning, U.S. Rep. Frank Lucas, R-Okla., said it was a blunt warning to the Chinese that they could expect similar difficulties in Taiwan.

The prospects of sunken ships, downed aircraft and thousands of casualties – especially if American forces join the fray – might give Beijing pause, Lucas noted. This, in addition to the potential economic isolation China could face if its verbal threats turned into action.

The situations aren’t identical. The U.S. has ruled out military intervention in Ukraine – understandable after just ending more than two decades of war in the Middle East and Afghanistan. But Washington would have to couple its spoken support of Taiwan with deeds should China invade, and wouldn’t have the benefit of a NATO-like coalition to back it up.

It’s also uncertain that the Taiwanese would fare as well as the Ukrainians. An invasion by sea brings its own challenges (put that in the “con” column for China), but China’s military may not be the mess that is Russia’s (stick that one in China's “pro” column).

The U.S. has more skin in the game, too. Taiwan is a world leader in the production of computer chips. Any disruption of that industry would create serious problems for American manufacturers and create even more supply chain chaos – something not lost on Lucas, who has been calling for more onshoring of technology manufacturing.

For Biden, it’s a diplomatic gamble. The U.S. has substantial military assets in the western Pacific. The Taiwanese, like the Ukrainians, would likely be highly motivated to defend their homeland. And the Chinese abhor anything that challenges the image of control and competency they like to project.

Beijing is already laboring under the economic strain of the COVID-19 pandemic (China will have its lowest GDP growth in decades), and the disruption that a major war could bring might quiet the more hawkish elements of Chinese leadership.

But the Chinese are patient, and could wait to see if inflation, high oil prices and other economic storm clouds erode western resolve in Ukraine. They’ll be watching this fall’s elections to see if Biden’s domestic fortunes fall. Beijing’s hesitancy now might fade if any weakness in the West is observed.

With China content to play a waiting game for now, the pressure is on the West to hold up. If it can’t, the Taiwan Straits could become very troubled waters.

