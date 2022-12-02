Bob Doucette: U.S. must hold the line in supporting Ukraine

When Russia began what it thought would be a three-day war to conquer Ukraine, the world watched as a surprisingly fierce and savvy defense unfolded.

In the months since then, Ukraine broke the siege of Kyiv, retook the cities of Kharkiv and Kherson, and has refused to give in to Vladimir Putin's czarist dreams.

We learned that Ukraine can win, but there’s a catch: Ukraine can win only if its Western allies keep supplying it weapons and hold the line on sanctions.

The latter will be tested, especially in Europe, as winter tightens its icy grip. Energy prices are soaring, and as European consumers feel the bite, they’ll let their leaders hear about it.

Here at home, the war’s impact on fuel prices is not as painful. But there are grumblings that could strain America’s support of Ukraine’s cause.

The U.S. has supplied $68 billion in aid to Ukraine. The White House is seeking another $37.7 billion.

While Congress has been supportive, it’s noteworthy that 57 House Republicans, including 1st District Congressman Kevin Hern, voted against a $40 billion aid package passed in May.

Some members of that caucus have been vocal about halting this aid. House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy, toeing a fine line in his quest to become the next House speaker, has said there would be no “blank check” for Ukraine aid going forward.

I’d remind these folks that given the limited nature of the weapons the U.S. has supplied to Ukraine, we’ve received a lot for our money. Javelin shoulder-launched missiles and High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) have their limitations, but the Ukrainians have used them to full effect.

These weapons, plus others furnished by the West, have been difference-makers in Ukraine’s bid for survival amid Russia’s relentless barrage.

But I’d appeal to something else. There comes a time when nations must stand against evil.

I don’t use that word lightly. “Evil” has been invoked too many times to describe rivals, and doesn’t leave much room for dialogue.

I also don’t want to use that word to describe the Russian people. That casts a net that is too broad and invites retribution that only furthers the cycle of violence.

But Russia’s government, its military and its leaders have shown an affinity for acts of evil that are stunning in their scale.

In the early 1930s, the USSR was transforming its economy to fit its communist ideals, and that meant collectivizing its farms. It was under that guise that Joseph Stalin ordered production quotas so draconian that the people who tilled the land couldn’t feed themselves.

Known as the Holodomor, Stalin’s edicts were particularly savage in Ukraine. Farmers were denied the right to keep some of their crops, and stories abound of soldiers ransacking homes looking for hidden pouches of grain or other food they could haul back to government storehouses.

Widely seen as the worst man-made famine in history, it’s estimated that at least 4 million Ukrainians starved to death between 1932-33.

In war, the Soviets could be equally cruel. Following their invasion of Afghanistan in 1979, Soviet forces routinely bombed civilian targets as a measure aimed at pacifying the famously defiant Afghan people.

In the end, it didn’t matter. The Red Army left Afghanistan as losers of a decade-long war that helped spell the end of the Soviet Union, but not before hundreds of thousands of Afghans were killed. Of that number, it’s estimated 80% of those killed were civilians, and 46% of those died in Soviet bombings.

This disregard for civilian lives continued long after the Soviet Union collapsed.

In Chechnya, located in Russia’s southwestern frontier, separatists waged an armed conflict that wringed a few concessions from then Russian President Boris Yeltsin. But Yeltsin’s successor, Putin, would not be so accommodating.

Putin is a product of the old Soviet regime, serving as a KGB officer before becoming involved in Russian politics. He latched on to the idea that pulverizing a civilian population was a potential path to subjugating it.

In 1999, Russian forces under Putin’s command flattened the Chechen capital of Grozny with relentless aerial bombings and artillery shelling. Tens of thousands of civilians — Russian citizens, no less — were killed.

Years later, when Syrian President Bashar al-Assad was close to being toppled by Arab Spring rebels, Putin stepped in for his longtime ally. Going back to the Grozny playbook, Russian and Syrian aircraft bombed the Syrian cities of Aleppo and Idlib into the Stone Age.

Evidence gathered by human rights groups showed that the attacks largely targeted civilian areas with barrel bombs, cluster bombs, incendiary bombs and chlorine gas. Some attacks were often carried out in two waves: the first to create mass casualties, the second to hit that target again after first responders arrived to help the wounded.

Not all of these attacks were carried out by Russians, but many of them were. Assad remains in power, due in no small part to Moscow’s disregard of human rights.

That brings us back to Ukraine. While the Russian military has shown itself to be at times comically inept in the face of well-trained Ukrainians, the Kremlin has shown remarkable consistency in sticking to its strategy of targeting civilians.

While losing most of its battles against the Ukrainian military, Russia has been content to bomb and shell apartment buildings, churches, schools, hospitals and theaters.

Mass graves in Bucha and Izium show evidence of the wanton torture and slaughter of Ukrainian civilians. Mariupol, once a thriving industrial city, looks a lot like Grozny did in 1999.

Russia has kidnapped Ukrainian children and sent them deep into the Russian hinterlands, and retreating Russian soldiers steal computers, appliances, cars and anything else of value that isn’t nailed down.

I’d pause to say that in any war, crimes by one side or another have occurred. Washington has come under fire for civilian deaths caused by drone strikes that killed civilians in Afghanistan and Pakistan.

But these incidents don’t define overall U.S. war strategy. Pentagon planners don’t want civilian deaths. For Moscow, civilian casualties are part of their war plans. More than 6,600 Ukrainian civilians have been confirmed killed so far, and millions have been displaced – refugees inside their own country, or abroad.

We must remember that Putin and his acolytes have repeatedly said that Ukraine is not a country, that Ukrainian culture is a myth and that the Ukrainian people are just Russians with their own dialect.

Those sentiments, when coupled with the killings, kidnappings and widespread destruction of civilian infrastructure, point toward a strategy of ethnic cleansing that leads to the overall goal of erasing Ukraine.

Putin’s apologists will point toward NATO’s eastward expansion as forcing Russia’s hand. It’s a convenient comeback, but it’s not true. Russia could have easily coexisted with a Eurocentric Ukraine; its invasion is a war of choice.

To that end, it’s critical that the Kremlin be shown that its invasion was a bad choice. More importantly, we need to show Moscow and the rest of the world that evil actions for selfish gain won’t be tolerated, and that self-determination will be defended.

To give in now would invite other bad actors to murder their neighbors. That’s something to remember when that $37.7 billion aid package comes up for a vote.