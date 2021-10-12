Bob Doucette: Turning the tables on Facebook's toxic algorithm

As it turns out, you can game the system. Facebook’s algorithm is driven by what you watch, click, share, comment on and react to. A couple of years back, I had an online dustup with one “friend” taking potshots at another friend’s wife and kids after creeping on the guy’s page and then posting insults about his family. What started as a benign post about tax policy devolved into something ugly. Facebook loved it. It easily got over 100 comments. That guaranteed the platform would send similarly radioactive content to keep me — and the scores of other people who reacted to the post — engaged with things that made us mad. I curtailed posts about anything remotely political. Later, I quit posting much at all, sometimes going weeks without a status update. That cooled things down but didn’t clean up my feed. Then something else happened, mostly by accident. I went shopping for a new vehicle, looking for a four-wheel drive truck or SUV on Marketplace. Car ads in my feed soon followed. So did a lot of suggested links about trucks, SUVs and off-road adventure. While the ads were clutter, everything else was pretty cool. I later joined a hiking group. Soon after, Facebook suggested other, similar hiking groups. Within days, I was seeing unsolicited photos of people hiking and climbing mountains in the Rockies. Score! Facebook is also prompting people to its Reels video feature. I’m a sucker for dog videos, drummers and weight training. When I see those videos, I pause, stop and take a couple in for a mindless minute or two. Now my feed is constantly and blessedly interrupted with videos of dogs being amazing, drumming phenoms and guys and gals hoisting barbells. All this makes me happy and brightens my mood.