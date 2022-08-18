Bob Doucette: Today's anti-government rhetoric dangerously close to that of 1995

On a bright weekday morning, I was driving west on Interstate 40 to my job at a weekly newspaper in Moore. My radio was tuned in to a rock station’s morning show, with the hosts playing some tunes and trying to find something funny to say.

But their tone abruptly changed as I neared the Interstate 240 exit. They said they felt their studio shake, then began relaying information about what they first thought was a large gas explosion in downtown Oklahoma City.

It was just after 9 a.m. A few minutes later, as I topped another hill on the highway, I saw a column of black smoke rising into the air in the distance.

By the time I got to the office, we knew it wasn’t an accident. By 11 a.m. on April 19, 1995, I was walking south down Harvey Avenue toward the epicenter of what was then the single worst act of domestic terrorism in U.S. history.

Broken glass and debris littered streets and parking lots six streets north of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building, where a box truck loaded with a 4,800-pound bomb was detonated by Timothy McVeigh.

When I finally saw what was left of the building, it conjured memories news footage from early 1980s Beirut.

The entire north face of the building was gone, exposing concrete beams, wiring and ductwork. Pancaked floors angled down toward the rubble at the foot of the structure.

Future colleagues of mine who worked at The Oklahoman newspaper told harrowing stories. Some who were downtown that morning felt the blast and suffered injuries. Others who arrived minutes later recalled blood running down the street from a triage site.

One-hundred-and-sixty-eight people died that day. Of those, 19 were children who were in a second-floor daycare. Most of those killed were office workers.

The purpose of retelling this story is to serve as a warning. The ingredients of this act of terror are with us again, and too many people are either not taking it seriously or are egging it on. If we don’t nip it now, the prospect of a repeat of the Oklahoma City bombing is real.

The past informs our present. There has long been a simmering underground of extremism that predicts the end times, civil war or some sort of uprising against the government.

In the years before the bombing, citizen militias began cropping up. Many of these groups gathered to train in methods roughly similar to those used by the military.

Distrust of the government runs high in these circles, and when the federal government screws up, that narrative turns into a feeding frenzy of anger.

That’s what happened in the early 1990s. Federal authorities looking to serve a bench warrant to Randy Weaver, a white supremacist living in northern Idaho, got into a standoff at the Weaver home on Ruby Ridge in 1992.

The standoff ended in bloodshed, leading to the deaths of Weaver’s son and wife, as well as a member of the U.S. Marshal’s Service.

In 1993, federal authorities were embroiled in another standoff, this one near Waco, Texas, at the site of a religious compound led by David Koresh. Federal agents attempted to raid the compound, but were repelled by gunfire. Four Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms agents were killed.

Weeks later, after failing to negotiate a surrender, authorities moved in. During the raid, a fire broke out, killing 76 Branch Davidians, including 25 children.

The uproar was considerable. No one could look at what happened on April 19, 1993, and claim it was a just outcome. Among many, trust in federal law enforcement was damaged.

What happened at Ruby Ridge and Waco became the catalysts for Oklahoma City’s darkest day. But it is simplistic to say that these two tragedies alone sparked the bombing. The 1995 attack had plenty of other fuel.

“The Turner Diaries,” a 1978 novel depicting attacks against the government similar to what happened in Oklahoma City, is cited as a work that inspired McVeigh and his accomplice, Terry Nichols.

There was a steady supply of other literature and visual media that prepped the bombers, too, much of it available at gun shows and secret meetings held across the country by people who believed violence was the only path forward.

It’s this stew of extremism that erupted in Oklahoma City in 1995.

Much of that fury is back. So are the militia groups. But there are key differences between what we saw then and are seeing now.

The internet was still new in 1995, and not widely used by the public. Today, the internet is ubiquitous, as is social media.

Instead of fiery sermons on rural compounds, organizers plan protests and plot violence in the open. The “stop the steal” movement in late 2020 and early 2021 — fueled by election deniers and Qanon conspiracies spread across Facebook, Twitter and elsewhere — gave us the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Tracts, video tapes and books handed out back then have been replaced by TikTok videos. The instant reach of extremism has never been greater.

Those with the biggest platforms — politicians, pundits and so forth — were fairly staid in 1995. Not so much anymore.

After months of playing cat-and-mouse with former President Donald Trump over government records sought by the National Archives, FBI agents executed a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago to retrieve them.

The ensuing furor was predictable, given the strong feelings people have toward Trump. Among the most alarming are those calling for armed conflict.

What didn’t help were voices from prominent members of Congress assailing the FBI, the Justice Department and the courts.

“The politicization of the DOJ/FBI has gone entirely too far,” U.S. Sen James Lankford tweeted.

First District Congressman Kevin Hern called the serving of the warrant and subsequent search a “politically motivated raid.”

Second District Congressman and Senate hopeful Markwayne Mullin called the search “an invasion,” lamenting “the weaponization and politicization of federal agencies.”

This type of inflammatory language, repeated by many other politicians and pundits across the country, isn’t that far removed from the “jackbooted thugs” epithet cast on federal agents in the early 1990s.

Had any of these people showed some restraint, they may have learned clarifying details that would have tempered their statements. But they didn’t, instead joining an increasingly hostile and volatile chorus.

As far as our Oklahoma officials, these are people who should know better. All of them are aware of what happened in Oklahoma City. They know their words carry weight. And yet, they’ve only added fuel to the fire.

Already, we’ve seen a deadly shootout that started with an attack at an FBI office in Cincinnati, and the doxxing of federal agents who were part of the Mar-a-Lago search. The federal judge who signed the warrant has seen death threats.

Keep in mind, no one was hurt in Mar-a-Lago search. It was a lawful action taken as a last resort because of Trump’s lack of cooperation. But the reactionary talk we’re hearing today is frighteningly familiar to 1995, as if authorities had committed some unforgivable and bloody sin.

I took some time to watch a few dozen videos of people advocating violence. I realize that for most, it’s empty talk to vent, gain attention or even make a buck or two.

But among the thousands of posers lurk a serious few who aren’t just flapping their gums. They’re getting angry. They’re talking with like-minded friends. They’re making plans.

Just like McVeigh and Nichols, they’ve been conditioned to act on the belief that armed revolt is necessary, and that people must die.

If we don’t calm things down, it’s going to be someone else in another city walking up to a scene of devastation, recalling how much it reminds them of the tragedy in Oklahoma City.