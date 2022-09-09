I’m going to steer away from how I usually write these columns and get straight to the point. This November, public education is on the ballot.

On one side, public schools received a nearly flat budget during a time when the state is seeing a worsening teacher shortage.

Overcrowded classrooms, rising out-of-pocket expenses, and wages that aren’t keeping up the times are putting heavy stresses on educators.

Large numbers of teachers are retiring or leaving the profession. Universities are struggling to provide enough education graduates to make up the difference.

As a result, the state has been forced to use the emergency certification process to hire anyone willing and legally able to walk into a classroom and teach Oklahoma children. Whereas emergency certifications were once rare, today they number in the thousands.

In classrooms where new hires can’t be found, administrators are pulling double duty, taking up teaching duties in addition to their managerial tasks.

This, plus the ongoing stresses caused by the pandemic, has left educators, parents and students on edge as Oklahoma school districts desperately try to get kids back on track to graduate and ready for college or the workplace.

This is a system in trouble. What it needs are state leaders willing to come alongside educators to help.

What has happened is that during public schools’ time of trouble, state government has fanned the flames.

In addition to flat budgets at the state level, public schools are being slapped with legislative mandates that have some teachers wondering what they can teach.

House Bill 1775 has given districts pause. In Dewey Public Schools, a teacher decided not to use the book “Killers of the Flower Moon” to show how Native Americans were treated in Oklahoma. The fear: losing their teaching certificate for violating HB 1775.

The law is vaguely written and open to wide interpretations. Anyone who says a lesson makes them feel uncomfortable can lodge a complaint, and school districts end up paying the price.

We saw this with the Tulsa and Mustang school districts. The state Education Department received a complaint of an HB 1775 violation against TPS, and despite a lack of evidence, the state Board of Education tagged the district with an accreditation warning.

Mustang self-reported a violation and was slapped with the same action.

Now teachers and administrators have to wonder what perceived slight might place their districts’ accreditation at risk. It’s a chilling effect that will censor what students can learn about state, U.S. and world history.

The culture wars go deeper. School libraries are under the microscope. Most school districts already have administrative and parental review processes for books, but that doesn’t go far enough for some.

They want certain books – many of them staples of school libraries for decades – banned.

Resisting that comes at a cost. Norman teacher Summer Boismier resigned rather than back down from giving her students a QR code for the Brooklyn Public Library. State Education Secretary Ryan Walters called for her teaching certificate to be revoked, going to Twitter to compare her stand to “sexualizing the classroom.”

Boismier was forced to move from her home after receiving violent threats.

Now teachers have to wonder where the line is between keeping their jobs or having their livelihoods stripped away, and possibly targeted with harassment, spurious “groomer” accusations and violence.

Bathroom bills and a new law forbidding trans athletes from competing in girls sports cut two ways. Some parents are uneasy with current direction of the gender identity debate; on the other side, a small but highly vulnerable group of children is seeing lawmakers pass bills targeting them.

That’s a heavy burden to carry for students who are more likely to be marginalized and more susceptible to suicidality than their peers.

Future funding for public schools is at risk. Legislation to funnel $162 million to private school vouchers would have robbed schools of badly needed funds. The measure has been part of a "school choice” agenda that seeks to give parents more leeway in where their children are educated, but even then, the term is something of a misnomer.

Open transfer policies give parents significant discretion as to where their kids go to class. Charter schools abound in Oklahoma’s metro areas. Parents can opt to send their kids to private schools, a choice that forgoes a taxpayer-funded education in favor of one they fund themselves.

The state isn’t under any obligation to pay for that; the Oklahoma Constitution mandates the state to provide a free public education. But the current flavor of the school choice movement wants to change that.

If it succeeds, it will leave less money for public schools and the kids who get left behind; unlike public schools, private schools aren’t obligated to take any child, and also avoid the public disclosure rules on academic performance and other metrics that public schools must follow.

This isn’t necessarily a partisan issue. When the voucher bill came up in the spring, state senators voted it down. There were just enough of them who were concerned about the impact of vouchers on rural schools to bring the plan to a halt, and it wouldn’t have happened without bipartisan opposition.

Public education has its champions in both parties, and voters concerned about the state of our schools should recognize these leaders for holding the line.

But we know the voucher scheme won’t go away. It will likely come back in the next legislative session, either in the same form in which it was originally proposed or repackaged in a way that will make it more palatable to reluctant lawmakers.

If I were to guess, there will be more pitfalls to come. What I hope for is that there will be enough lawmakers and statewide elected officials who will see supporting public education as a moral and legal mandate.

What I fear is schools will face another legislative onslaught.

Debris is falling as the integrity of the hillside crumbles, and it seems like the entire mountain could collapse at any moment.

Unlike a landslide, there are things we can do to stop the oncoming education disaster.

Teachers need to be respected. They need to be given the freedom to teach facts and not face repercussions for accurate lessons on history.

They need fair pay, and there needs to be more of them. They don’t deserve to be slanderously compared to criminals.

Students need to feel safe. They deal with enough stress as it is.

They don’t need to feel like state government is targeting them because they don’t fit into someone’s idea of a socially acceptable mold.

And the state needs to invest in public education. Oklahoma’s future is inextricably tied to the health of its schools.

People won’t want to raise children in schools that are failing because of government neglect, and employers will look elsewhere if Oklahoma’s schools aren’t providing workplace-ready graduates.

There are a lot of names on the November ballot, all with their own take on how to best govern the state.

But underlying the names of those candidates is the fact that this election is less about them and more about the future of Oklahoma’s public schools, and by association, the future of the state itself.