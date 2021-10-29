Bob Doucette: The amoral empire: Social media's focus on growth at any cost does, indeed, move fast and break things

Think of it like this: Your mother told you that if you don’t have anything nice to say, then don’t say anything at all. On social media, no such guardrails exist.

“If it’s shared, it’s good,” Peters said, regardless of how toxic the shared content may be. “There’s structural rot in how it’s built.”

That sort of decay manifests itself in a platform’s goals. A social media site wants eyeballs on its product for as long as possible. As it turns out, things making you laugh or smile don’t engage you nearly as much as content that makes you mad.

In other words, funny cat videos are good; angry hot takes are better. Sharing the outrage is best.

“In a way, the system works too well,” Peters said. “The decision time it takes to share is so much less than what it takes to actually read an article or even a headline.”

The emotional response tends to snowball. Angrier content prompts more likes, shares and comments than more benign posts. More reactions lead to more eyeballs, and the cycle perpetuates. Content that’s happier, more measured or truthful gets drowned out.