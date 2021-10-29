Bob Doucette: The amoral empire: Social media's focus on growth at any cost does, indeed, move fast and break things

It’s not a fresh take to bemoan the negative impacts of social media.
Over the past few years, I’ve lost count of the number of people telling me they’ve muted, unfollowed, blocked or otherwise cut virtual ties because of how toxic their feeds have become.
A smaller but still sizable number of folks have made a sport of quitting social media entirely.
Most of us haven’t, but the concerns remain. We love the connectivity, the shared memories and the business opportunities social media provides.
But it also seems like avoiding the outrage, negativity and deception is akin to swimming upstream in a flood.
Many might see this as an unfortunate side effect of our better angels getting overwhelmed, but here’s the rub: It’s a feature, not a bug.
Former Facebook employee Frances Haugen opened the floodgates with her “60 Minutes” appearance, followed by congressional testimony, on how the social media giant’s internal controls routinely fail to adequately police hate speech, misinformation and fake news.
It goes deeper than that. Social media’s tendency to push anger-inducing content is baked into the system.
Ben Peters, a University of Tulsa professor of communications and a co-author of the book, “Your Computer is on Fire,” explained to me that the premise of social media – connectivity and the ability to share ideas, information and images – is what makes it appealing. But most platforms’ designs are decidedly amoral.
Think of it like this: Your mother told you that if you don’t have anything nice to say, then don’t say anything at all. On social media, no such guardrails exist.
“If it’s shared, it’s good,” Peters said, regardless of how toxic the shared content may be. “There’s structural rot in how it’s built.”
That sort of decay manifests itself in a platform’s goals. A social media site wants eyeballs on its product for as long as possible. As it turns out, things making you laugh or smile don’t engage you nearly as much as content that makes you mad.
In other words, funny cat videos are good; angry hot takes are better. Sharing the outrage is best.
“In a way, the system works too well,” Peters said. “The decision time it takes to share is so much less than what it takes to actually read an article or even a headline.”
The emotional response tends to snowball. Angrier content prompts more likes, shares and comments than more benign posts. More reactions lead to more eyeballs, and the cycle perpetuates. Content that’s happier, more measured or truthful gets drowned out.
“Social media grabs our attention, and in many ways it shapes our views,” said Tyler Moore, a colleague of Peters at TU who teachers computer science and specializes in cyber security. “And it’s addictive.”
What’s becoming more apparent is that social media companies know this but often don’t care. Whether it’s that you and your uncle are no longer on speaking terms or that millions of people get duped by false narratives, too often the bottom line — defined by users’ exposure to online ads — trumps societal good.
This is demonstrated in how social media algorithms work. Haugen’s testimony placed the spotlight on those.
In 2019, Facebook employees created two different test users for an experiment. In one case, the mock user was a conservative American woman. The other, a Hindu from India.
With the American test user, it took just two days for Facebook’s algorithm to push QAnon-linked groups in its recommendations feature, The Associated Press reported. Within a week, that feed was subjected to “a barrage of extreme, conspiratorial and graphic content.”
With the user from India, it was no better. India is a hotbed of simmering tensions between its Hindu majority and Muslim minority. Armed conflicts with neighboring Pakistan and Hindu nationalist messaging from the country’s ruling party have made these fissures worse.
It took just three weeks for that profile’s feed to be filled with “hate speech, unverified rumors and viral content” including an image of a man holding the severed head of another person, fake videos depicting Pakistani military action and other misleading or violent content, the AP reported.
Facebook maintains it’s policing this sort of thing, but in reality its commitment to do so has fallen short.
AP’s reporting shows that Facebook’s artificial intelligence tools don’t catch everything, and human moderators often don’t have the language skills to fully understand what they’re looking at. Regional Arabic dialects differ widely, for example, and some moderators bow to government authorities not interested in toning down incendiary rhetoric.
Even U.S. Facebook profiles and user groups are vulnerable, as many moderators looking at American content may be poorly paid workers operating in sweatshop-style outfits halfway across the globe, Peters said.
And then we have to go back to that bottom line and who is really in control.
Facebook is a publicly traded company, but its top shareholder, founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg, has a majority stake in the company. His goals have been biased toward company growth and shareholder satisfaction. To that end, he has been wildly successful: Facebook is a trillion-dollar global corporation with more than 2.8 billion users.
In this way, Peters said, you could liken Facebook to a kingdom, with Zuckerberg as its king, presiding over a populace larger than any empire in history. The conscious decisions Facebook has made marginalize concerns over divisiveness, disinformation, political violence or worse; Facebook has ruthlessly maintained its mercantilist course.
You might be tempted to think that fixing this mess is a lost cause. Peters, despite his fears, believes otherwise.
Regulating social media companies like they are media, and not merely technology, is a start, he said, and there is bipartisan support for that in Congress. Tech firms themselves need to be more reflective and lose the “move fast and break things” mentality that has dominated the industry.
And then there are the users themselves. Younger users, Peters believes, are far ahead of the rest of us in having a healthy outlook on social media usage.
“We have a young generation that’s fed up with these kinds of problems,” he said. “A lot of my students arrive, 18 years old, already fed up with social media.
“There’s a growing public awareness that we’re not in a healthy state. I’m not at all despairing. But we’re up against many challenges.”
