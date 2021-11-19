Bob Doucette: Signal appears that Oklahoma tribes might be more active in 2022 governor's race

I’m not surprised that Hoskins would have a strongly worded message about the governor, given the state of affairs between Stitt and the tribes.

Stitt’s attempt to force renegotiations of the state’s gaming compacts got his administration off to a rocky start with the tribes, and his all-in approach to overturning the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark McGirt decision has further inflamed those tensions.

But it’s worth noting that Hoskins, a high-profile leader of the state’s largest tribe, commented about a controversy like Thompson’s dismissal. It leaves me wondering if this is a sign of things to come.

In past elections cycles, the tribes have behaved like a lot of big political contributors: They give money to major candidates of both parties, and do it quietly. Compared to other major donors, like unions, trade groups and the like, the tribes tend to be involved in the political process in a more low-key way.

So, what to make of Hoskins’ tweets?

It’s fair to say you don’t want to judge current events based on what’s said on Twitter. At the same time, it’s not nothing. It’s evidence of how bad things are between the tribes and Stitt, and Democrats have noticed.