Bob Doucette: Running for local office is an act of patriotism

If they win, the grind doesn’t end; it just changes. In addition to the duties I detailed earlier, they’ll be subject to taking calls or answering emails from constituents, many of whom might not be all that happy or polite.

Each decision carries the potential of criticism, Monday-morning quarterbacking, and even personal attacks.

And yet, these folks agree to take on those and other burdens. If you’re lucky, you’ll be represented by people who are good at this governing thing.

Before last week’s debate started, I made sure to tell the participants and the audience that it was important that the candidates be recognized for taking that on.

It’s easy to think cynically of those seeking public office as people stroking their own egos or fueling bigger ambitions. That happens, but more often than not, the desire to win a seat in local government is more about seeing a need and believing you can meet it.

With that in mind, I told the candidates that running for office was an act of patriotism. That word gets thrown around too loosely these days, but it works here. Patriotic duty and civic duty line up nicely when intentions are good and efforts sincere.