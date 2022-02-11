Bob Doucette: Public education's 30-year neglect needs a real cure, not half-measure treatments

The status quo has been continued inadequate funding for common education. The status quo includes ignoring the pleas of teachers who feel overburdened and, yes, still underpaid. The status quo includes ignoring the consequences of this perceived disrespect: record retirements, resignations and a college-to-schools educator pipeline that is rapidly drying up.

We propose and pass laws that make educators fear they’ll get fired or sued if they teach the wrong subject or stock the wrong book. We pay no mind to the stresses that distance learning places on schools, or the health risks educators feel when forced back into in-person instruction with little to no help from the state in terms of COVID-19 mitigation.

The constant meddling and blame coming from the Capitol has kneecapped Oklahoma education. Any gains seen after the 2018 walkout were, at best, temporary remedies and certainly not cures.

Stitt has long touted the need to make Oklahoma more business friendly. I’d argue the best way to do that is strengthen the school system we have.

We crave those high-paying, high-skill jobs that other states seem to attract, but it won’t happen here if employers see our state’s education system limping along.

It’s time we get past the narrative that we did all we could to cure our schools’ woes when there were so many problems left untreated. If we want to see better outcomes for our students, we’ll need to do the hard work of repairing an institution that we’ve neglected for 30 years.

