Bob Doucette: Public education's 30-year neglect needs a real cure, not half-measure treatments

Imagine a scene where an ambulance arrives at a hospital and a patient is wheeled through the emergency room doors.
A doctor and some nurses examine the patient, who has been in a bad accident and is bleeding profusely. It’s a busy night at the hospital, with plenty of patients needing their attention, but the patient in front of them is in bad shape. Treatment can’t be postponed.
The team goes to work, using all the tools and expertise at their disposal to stop the bleeding. After a mighty effort, the bleeding is stopped. A job well done. The hospital staff then discharges the patient.
“But doc, what about my leg?” the patient asks, still in visible agony.
“What wrong with it?” the doctor asks.
“It’s broken!” The patient points at the busted leg, bruised and bent. Something’s obviously not right.
The medical staff looks at the patient, confers, then waves the patient off.
“We went through great pains to stop your bleeding. There were a lot of other patients, but we treated you. And now you want more treatment?”
The patient is wheeled out of the ER and told to go home. Weeks and months go by, work is lost, and people are wondering why this patient, so expertly rescued after the accident, can’t walk right and do what they’re expected to do.
“Don’t give us any excuses about your broken leg,” the patient is told. “You got the treatment you needed.”
If this were a real-life story, it would be appalling. A half-treated patient who is discharged while still unwell is a job tragically half-done. Judgment in the weeks and months to follow for failures not of their own making pours salt on those festering wounds.
But that is what has happened to our state’s education system.
A good number of Oklahomans have known for decades how poorly funded the state’s school system has been. In 1990, pressure to do something about it rose so high that lawmakers passed and Gov. Henry Bellmon signed House Bill 1017, known as the Education Reform Act.
HB 1017 used tax increases to hire more teachers with the goal of shrinking classroom sizes. It also established minimum salaries, curriculum standards, early childhood programs and more.
HB 1017 was widely viewed as a revolutionary step to improve Oklahoma common education. But it was so reviled in some circles so much that one year later, an initiative petition forced a vote to repeal it.
That failed, but another state question – State Question 640 – passed in 1992, making it nearly impossible to raise taxes for schools or anything else ever again.
And thus began a death struggle between tax cut advocates and educators. Over the years, a series of tax cuts passed by the Legislature and signed by governors from both parties chipped away at tax rates while forcing budget cuts to state services.
It hit Oklahoma teachers hard. Salaries lagged behind the national and regional averages, eventually sinking to near the bottom in the U.S. School funding grew so tight that teachers paid for basic classroom supplies out of their own pockets.
And any classroom size limits mandated by HB 1017 went out the window a long time ago. Whereas HB 1017 saw classroom sizes maxed out at a couple of dozen students, today’s urban and suburban classrooms pack in 30 to 40 students or more.
Teachers found that they could make more money in neighboring states, so many left. Others quit the profession entirely. Emergency certifications – the practice of hiring noncertified teachers to fill holes in school faculties – rose from a few dozen a year to thousands.
Predictably, working conditions like these did not help student outcomes. Along with funding losses and teacher pay, Oklahoma lagged behind the nation in student performance, too.
This unleashed a torrent of criticisms of teachers, administrators and school boards. The most visible faces of education got the blame for running an increasingly broken machine that was being openly sabotaged by their loudest critics.
It all came to a head in 2018 during the statewide teacher walkout. Educators had enough, marched to the Capitol, and effectively shuttered schools. The pressure to reopen classes forced lawmakers to do what was unthinkable: raise taxes to fund pay raises for teachers.
Since then, state leaders who grudgingly acquiesced to teachers’ demands congratulated themselves for giving schools more money.
In Gov. Kevin Stitt’s State of the State speech last week, he lauded providing schools “record funding.” But a few lines later, he lamented Oklahoma schools’ performance.
“Just 15% of Oklahoma high school graduates are ready for college in English, math, reading and science — less than 1 out of 5,” Stitt said.
“We can do better than 47th in the nation when it comes to our kids. We’ve tiptoed around the edges for far too long. It’s clear the status quo isn’t working.”
In some respects, I agree. The status quo isn’t working. But the status quo isn’t what he thinks it is.
The status quo has been continued inadequate funding for common education. The status quo includes ignoring the pleas of teachers who feel overburdened and, yes, still underpaid. The status quo includes ignoring the consequences of this perceived disrespect: record retirements, resignations and a college-to-schools educator pipeline that is rapidly drying up.
We propose and pass laws that make educators fear they’ll get fired or sued if they teach the wrong subject or stock the wrong book. We pay no mind to the stresses that distance learning places on schools, or the health risks educators feel when forced back into in-person instruction with little to no help from the state in terms of COVID-19 mitigation.
The constant meddling and blame coming from the Capitol has kneecapped Oklahoma education. Any gains seen after the 2018 walkout were, at best, temporary remedies and certainly not cures.
Stitt has long touted the need to make Oklahoma more business friendly. I’d argue the best way to do that is strengthen the school system we have.
We crave those high-paying, high-skill jobs that other states seem to attract, but it won’t happen here if employers see our state’s education system limping along.
It’s time we get past the narrative that we did all we could to cure our schools’ woes when there were so many problems left untreated. If we want to see better outcomes for our students, we’ll need to do the hard work of repairing an institution that we’ve neglected for 30 years.