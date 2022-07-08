Bob Doucette: Politics increasingly dictate where Americans choose to live

Not long after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley opined that people will leave states with laws they don’t like, going to new destinations with more agreeable political climates.

“I think we will see a major sorting out across the country that is already underway, as we speak, as states move to change their laws or adopt new laws in response to this decision,” Hawley, R-Mo., said of the court’s action. “More and more red states, they’re going to become more red, and purple states are going to become red, and the blue states are going to get a lot bluer.”

Hawley seemed to revel in the idea of conservative policies driving out liberals, and thus expanding the number of states under Republican rule.

At the same time, social media platforms were awash with people vowing to leave for bluer pastures as the legal cover provided by Roe vanished in a number of conservative states. Many, including Oklahoma, had anticipated the overturning of Roe with trigger laws and other measures designed to outlaw abortion.

The issue has been the biggest gun in the culture wars, and it’s not surprising that Hawley and others like him are happily doing the math in a political calculus that further divides the country.

But the trend Hawley predicts is not new. It’s been going on for quite some time.

In his 2008 book “The Big Sort: Why the Clustering of Like-Minded America is Tearing Us Apart,” author Bill Bishop notes that the geographic reorganizing of America by political beliefs started nearly five decades ago.

“In 1976, less than a quarter of Americans lived in places where the presidential election was a landslide. By 2004, nearly half of all voters lived in landslide counties,” he wrote.

“We all live with the results: balkanized communities whose inhabitants find other Americans to be culturally incomprehensible; a growing intolerance for political differences that has made national consensus impossible; and politics so polarized that Congress is stymied and elections are no longer just contests over policies, but bitter choices between ways of life.”

Eight years after Bishop’s book was published, the Bloomberg news service noted that the trend has intensified, with polarization increasing the more local you get.

“(A)s like people tend to vote the same way, and like people tend to cluster together, such clustering increases greater polarization in voting patterns,” Bloomberg wrote, quoting a study on the subject.

I see this balkanization here. My old neighborhood on the outskirts of downtown Tulsa is an Oklahoma anomaly, one which, according to a New York Times analysis, overwhelmingly voted for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election. Four years later, I saw plenty of campaign signs in people’s yards. All were for Joe Biden.

That’s a stark contrast to most of the city, especially the suburbs. Donald Trump earned heavy support in those areas. One might see where a blue dot in a red suburban sea might feel uncomfortable in the same way a red dot might sweat a little in a blue urban enclave.

But does that drive people to pull up stakes and move? Increasingly, yes.

Much has been made of a red flight from blue states. In Tennessee, Nashville is becoming a destination of choice for conservatives from more liberal states.

The city is seeing a big influx of new residents from blue-state cities, the top four being Los Angeles, Chicago, New York and San Francisco.

The Los Angeles Times published a series on this phenomenon, noting that many liked Tennessee’s low-tax and business-friendly climate. The state was also far more permissive during the pandemic.

But in other media reporting on the subject, Nashville television station WTVF quoted two Realtors as saying Tennessee’s conservative politics were a big draw for their out-of-state clients.

Conservative politics, low taxes, and a light hand on business regulation: Tennessee’s success seems to be the pot of gold that other states seem to be after.

There is a darker side to the sorting of America. It can sometimes lead to a sense of separatism, as is evidenced by the concept of “the American Redoubt,” a term used to describe much of the interior West.

Here, red flight has manifested itself into a subculture in which American Redoubt adherents see themselves as hunkering down to resist federal and liberal intrusion. Theirs is a mashup of libertarianism, social conservatism and gun culture that has, at times, spilled into violence.

In 2016, Nevada rancher Ammon Bundy led an armed takeover of the Mallheur National Wildlife Refuge in eastern Oregon, citing federal overreach toward local ranchers. That standoff ended in bloodshed after one of the occupiers was shot and killed by law enforcement.

In June, police in Cour d’Alene, Idaho, arrested an armed cohort of Patriot Front members who seemed intent on disrupting a gay pride event.

It would be unfair to say everyone in these areas is gearing up for conflict. Most just want to live their lives in peace. But one can envision enclaves forming where people are preparing for violence, because it’s happened before: the Aryan Nations in northern Idaho, for example, or the Elohim City community here in Oklahoma.

The latter is well outside the American Redoubt’s boundaries, but the bunker mentality concept is the same: a gathering of like-minded extremists who don’t just disagree with outsiders but are hostile to them.

It would be grossly presumptuous to assume that everyone who moves because of politics has a malevolent seed growing in their heart. Frustration, not belligerence, is what’s driving them.

And that leads me to the flip side of the Big Sort: What happens if you can’t move?

Going back to Hawley’s statement, he seems to believe that liberals will use the Supreme Court’s recent rulings to leave Red America behind, just as so many blue-state conservatives have done in reverse. Mirroring Hawley is Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who encouraged Floridians unhappy with that state’s conservative turn to head west to the Golden State.

But moving isn’t cheap. Even in an age where remote work is more common, moving across the country usually means finding a new job. Many blue states have higher costs of living. The prospect of leaving, for many, is out of reach.

There’s also this counter to the “just move!” argument aimed at unhappy red-staters: Why should they?

People often stay in states they don’t like because they have deep ties there. Got aging parents? You’ll likely stick around. Kids in schools with longtime friends, coaches and teachers? Disrupting that could be seen as too damaging.

Imagine telling disaffected Cherokees to leave their own lands because of politics in Oklahoma City.

Novelist Katie Gutierrez, in writing for Time magazine, summed it up:

“The day may come when the cost of staying becomes too high to pay, when the threats looming over our families, our beloved children, become too terrifying to accept. Then those of us with the resources to leave will, with great care and sorrow, unearth our roots and hope for fertile soil elsewhere. Until then, stop telling us to move.”

Whenever I feel the urge to move, politics are background noise. Usually, it has more to do with being close to the mountain views I grew up with as a kid. I’d like to think we can get back to the point where we can coexist with people who think differently, work out our differences, and carry on.

But as we’re seeing, many have given up on that idea and voted with their feet. All the while, our political leadership is egging them on.