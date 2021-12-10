Bob Doucette: Pandemic, economic woes are too big for many of us to solve. But we can make life easier for each other.

A couple of weeks back, I was talking with Eben Shillingford, who I’ve come to know from the gym we frequent. We were discussing how our holidays were shaping up.
I didn’t have too much to gripe about. Shillingford, however, was going through a few more hoops than me.
He owns Sisserou’s, a Caribbean restaurant downtown. Aside from making sure food quality and customer service are up to snuff, scheduling his staff has been a challenge.
Being a small business owner, the things that don’t get done around the restaurant become his tasks. That, on top of everything else that comes with being an entrepreneur, and you can see how planning some holiday time off is a chore in itself.
We’ve also had a few of discussions about what it’s been like in his industry since COVID-19 arrived in Oklahoma.
Here’s a taste:
Briefly shutting down in the spring of 2020.
Reopening later on, but having to do it with fewer customers and higher costs, and still make payroll.
Wooing employees back to work as business picked up, which often meant raising wages, and still not finding enough people to be fully staffed.
Supply chain issues disrupting the menu and hiking costs.
And so on. While Tulsa’s 2020 lockdown was brief, everything else you just read are ongoing problems for Shillingford and many more just like him.
Chances are, they will be for some time. How long? This is just my opinion, but it may be at least a couple more years.
Supply chain problems are two-fold.
The first is pandemic-related.
The global supply chain gave us cheap TVs, year-round produce and a dizzying array of low-cost consumer goods. It’s vast, complex, and amazingly efficient when running right. Nearly every country in the world is plugged into it, especially highly advanced economies like ours.
But it ground to a halt with COVID, and getting it going again is akin to restarting a mile-long locomotive after half the cars derailed. It will take time to get everything back on track, and more time still to get it running full speed, barring further disruptions.
The second problem is tariffs. Former President Donald Trump was a big fan of tariffs, and President Joe Biden has done little to scale them back. Tariffs drive up prices and disrupt markets. If you’re wondering why plywood and lumber got so expensive, here’s your answer: We slap heavy tariffs on Canadian lumber, which in turn drive prices higher. That makes houses, furniture, paper and more that much pricier.
Disruptions like these also contribute to inflation. A lot has been said about how stimulus payments made to Americans dumped too much money on the economy, and there’s some truth to that in regards to inflation, but that’s only part of the equation.
Inflation remains a problem because products are more expensive to source, manufacture and deliver. None of those factors have anything to do with the stimulus funds.
But those higher raw materials costs? Those have staying power in the inflation game. So does their availability, which is directly affected by supply chain disruptions. It’s a vicious cycle, one that’s visually represented by all those ships waiting to dock in the Port of Los Angeles — a logjam nearly two years in the making.
You can trace that timeline back to — you guessed it — the COVID outbreak in the U.S.
That’s a cursory look at why an economy that is boasting healthy job creation, low unemployment and steady growth seems to be limping, and why a bunch of business owners don’t feel very prosperous right now.
The problems are enormous, and will take time and a good deal of resolve to fix. We’re not there yet, given the persistence of COVID-19, lingering vaccine hesitancy and an unwillingness to re-examine current trade policy. All are solvable; what’s needed is will.
Anyway, what I want to relay here is this: We’re all dealing with a lot. It doesn’t matter if you’re a business owner, an employee, a retiree, or whatever. The way we do life these days has been altered significantly, often not for the better. And it’s not looking up any time soon.
The big issues are beyond us as individuals, but there are things we can do to help each other.
How? What we need a heavy dose of grace.
Is there a business or office that still requires masks? Just go with it. Wearing a mask for small portion of your day is not a big deal, and is certainly not worth getting angry about.
Are things that used to be readily available at the store hard to find now? Don’t take it out on the business; just work around it. The tiniest bit of resiliency is all that’s required.
Is the service a little slow at your favorite restaurants? The menus pricier and more limited? Understand these places are doing the best they can, given inflationary costs, supply issues and labor shortages.
Most of us are busting our tails in the shadow of daunting global challenges that are beyond our control.
Offer some kind words. Be patient. Tip generously. None of that will alter trade policy, tame inflation or eradicate COVID. But it might make a restaurant owner’s next holiday a little easier to plan.