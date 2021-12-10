Bob Doucette: Pandemic, economic woes are too big for many of us to solve. But we can make life easier for each other.

Anyway, what I want to relay here is this: We’re all dealing with a lot. It doesn’t matter if you’re a business owner, an employee, a retiree, or whatever. The way we do life these days has been altered significantly, often not for the better. And it’s not looking up any time soon.

The big issues are beyond us as individuals, but there are things we can do to help each other.

How? What we need a heavy dose of grace.

Is there a business or office that still requires masks? Just go with it. Wearing a mask for small portion of your day is not a big deal, and is certainly not worth getting angry about.

Are things that used to be readily available at the store hard to find now? Don’t take it out on the business; just work around it. The tiniest bit of resiliency is all that’s required.

Is the service a little slow at your favorite restaurants? The menus pricier and more limited? Understand these places are doing the best they can, given inflationary costs, supply issues and labor shortages.

Most of us are busting our tails in the shadow of daunting global challenges that are beyond our control.