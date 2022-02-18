Bob Doucette: Nonpartisan school board races look very partisan to me

For most of my years, there have been two types of elections.
The first: Races that pitted Republicans against Democrats, with candidates mixing in a healthy dose of party ideals to go along with specific plans should they be elected.
These were folks running for county offices, the state Legislature, statewide offices, Congress and the presidency.
The second: Nonpartisan contests between candidates based solely on what they hoped to accomplish. These were local races, where the issues included fixing streets, improving schools and other day-to-day tasks.
That’s changed over the years – nationally and here in Tulsa. Many local candidates are leaning on political identity now more than ever.
Being a city official or a school board member boils down to actions that normally don’t stir many emotions. But the times we’re in now – post-George Floyd, post-Donald Trump, and smack in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic – have peeled back much of the nonpartisan veneer of once sleepy elections.
Nowhere has this been more evident than in schools.
Back in May, former Trump adviser Steve Bannon said this on his podcast: “The path to save the nation is very simple – it’s going to go through the school boards.”
Political action groups formed, supporting school board candidates who opposed mask mandates and anything deemed “critical race theory.”
NBC News reported that the New York-based 1776 Project raised hundreds of thousands of dollars to back candidates in six states, and another group called Moms for Liberty started 145 chapters in 32 states, including one in Tulsa County.
Elections last fall saw mixed results, but the impact of making national issues hyperlocal was felt in school districts across the country.
Oklahoma doesn’t have school board elections in November, but the energy from the fall has carried over into the 2022 primary and runoff elections for school boards.
Our nonpartisan races have suddenly become very partisan.
Tulsa-area candidates in particular have benefited from this. The Tulsa County Republican Party splashed the faces of three candidates – Tim Harris, Shelley Gwartney and Debbie Taylor – across a page on its website under a button that reads, “Volunteer and help candidates with America first agenda get elected here.”
Harris is in an April 5 runoff election for a seat on the Tulsa Public Schools board of education. Gwartney will also be in that runoff for Union’s school board. Taylor won a seat on the Broken Arrow school board on Feb. 8.
How the “America first” agenda translates to local school policies isn’t clear to me, but the branding is key to linking candidates to a national political movement.
Identifying with that movement is reinforced by other groups that are echoing the local GOP’s messaging.
Two organizations – Tulsa Parents Choice and Oklahomans for Health and Parental Rights – have gone to bat for these three candidates, plus one more – TPS school board candidate E’Lana Ashley, running against incumbent Shawna Keller in District 4.
Tulsa Parents Voice, with its nearly 2,000 followers on Facebook, has promoted school voucher legislation and opposed mask policies. The group has focused its ballot box efforts on helping Harris and Ashley win their elections, but has also been supportive of Gwartney and Taylor.
Oklahomans for Health and Parental Rights, with more than 24,000 Facebook followers, has made similar posts encouraging voters to support these four candidates. The group has also weighed in on school board races in Bixby, Edmond, and Norman, among others.
Like Tulsa Parents Voice, Oklahomans for Health and Parental Rights supports school voucher plans and opposes mask mandates.
Joining the fray is another group one might not link with school board elections: the Oklahoma 2nd Amendment Association.
The association, which lobbies for looser gun laws and helped push for the successful passage of the state’s permitless carry law (dubbed “constitutional carry”), sent a 50-question survey to candidates for federal, state and local offices, including those running for school board seats.
Most of the questions dealt with issues specific to firearms, asking candidates if they supported the permitless carry law, repealing the bump stock ban, and allowing people to carry firearms into the state Capitol or into courthouses.
Another question was whether candidates supported allowing teachers to be armed in schools.
But other questions had nothing to do with firearms, instead seeking candidates’ stands on critical race theory, transgender athletes participating in girls’ sports and if they believed that life begins at conception.
The group produced a list of candidates it supported, which Taylor shared on her campaign’s Facebook page. Taylor received an “A” grade from the group, as did Gwartney and Ashley. The latter two also received the association’s endorsement.
Tulsa County’s Democratic Party doesn’t appear to be as active as its GOP and conservative-leaning counterparts, but the party hasn’t been silent.
In its newsletter published just before the Feb. 8 school board primaries, the party recommended votes for Susan Lamkin in Tulsa, Robyn Havener in Broken Arrow and Dr. Chris McNeil at Union.
Lamkin is in the April 8 runoff with Harris for a seat on the TPS school board while McNeil squares off in his runoff with Gwartney. Havener lost her bid for a seat on the Broken Arrow school board to Taylor.
Lamkin and McNeil have steered clear of hewing to any national agenda from Democrats, focusing instead on campaign messaging tied directly to schools.
Even so, they’ll be drawn into national narratives that have energized conservative voters because the issues surrounding those narratives are primarily what their opponents are campaigning on.
The Feb. 8 and April 5 school board elections are, by law, nonpartisan races. No “D” or “R” appears by the candidates’ names. But as we’ve seen here and nationally, our nonpartisan races are anything but that.