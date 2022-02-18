Bob Doucette: Nonpartisan school board races look very partisan to me

For most of my years, there have been two types of elections.

The first: Races that pitted Republicans against Democrats, with candidates mixing in a healthy dose of party ideals to go along with specific plans should they be elected.

These were folks running for county offices, the state Legislature, statewide offices, Congress and the presidency.

The second: Nonpartisan contests between candidates based solely on what they hoped to accomplish. These were local races, where the issues included fixing streets, improving schools and other day-to-day tasks.

That’s changed over the years – nationally and here in Tulsa. Many local candidates are leaning on political identity now more than ever.

Being a city official or a school board member boils down to actions that normally don’t stir many emotions. But the times we’re in now – post-George Floyd, post-Donald Trump, and smack in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic – have peeled back much of the nonpartisan veneer of once sleepy elections.

Nowhere has this been more evident than in schools.