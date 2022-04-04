Bob Doucette: New trails at Turkey Mountain welcomed me back to mountain biking

The first time I went mountain biking was somewhere between a laugh-fest and a disaster. I was out of shape, trying to keep up with two experienced cyclists. They were riding higher-end bikes while I was muddling through on a borrowed off-brand rig with a seat that wouldn’t stay put.

My second attempt wasn’t much better. Just getting up the first hill was more than my faint ‘lil heart could handle.

Mountain biking was not my friend, and I considered this a personal affront. I’ve fished, skied, hiked and backpacked for years now. To me, happiness is a hard-earned Rocky Mountain summit. Closer to home, running and hiking trails will do.

But mountain biking? Not so much.

A few years back, I bought a used mountain bike off a friend. I figured it would be great for commuting to work, seeing how close I lived to the office. Bigger, more rugged tires would handle downtown’s sketchy pavement far better than the slender wheels of a road bike.

And besides, if I ever got my courage up, maybe I could take this new-to-me mountain bike on some local trails.

One problem, though: Here in town, the mountain biking hot spot has long been Turkey Mountain. And Turkey Mountain’s trails aren’t for beginners. They’re tough.

I envisioned myself rumbling along, hitting a rocky patch and flying over my handlebars. Cyclists have been the ones who have named most of Turkey Mountain’s trails, and one of them is dubbed “Lipbuster” for a reason.

But Turkey Mountain’s trails are undergoing a major makeover. Tulsa’s River Parks Authority is working with Bentonville, Ark.- based Progressive Trail Design to make better, more sustainable trails that cyclists, runners and hikers can enjoy for years to come.

Some of the old trails are being rebuilt, and new paths are being created. The new trails are more erosion proof than the old ones. Many are being designed in a way to expand the number of people who can ride them.

Progressive Trail Design has years of experience in this, honed on the numerous trail projects that have turned northwest Arkansas into a mountain biking mecca. The magic that makes those Ozark trails such a success is now here in Tulsa, with several miles of new trails open and many more miles coming soon.

I’ve hiked some of these new trails. Run on them, too. They’re great for both, even if they are less “wild” than the rocky, rooty paths we’re used to. But I had yet to ride them until a recent sunny Saturday afternoon.

I’m in better shape now than I was when I last took a bike on trails. Maybe a better cyclist. My bike, a late-‘90s model Trek, has none of the comforts of newer bikes – steel frame instead of carbon, and no suspension. Its rigid frame guarantees I’ll feel every bump.

But really, it was now or never. If I was going to jump into mountain biking and exorcise the demons of old, now is the time.

So I rode Turkey Mountain. I eased over “rollers” (humps in the trail that are kind of like roller coaster ups-and-downs), careened off banked turns and shifted into low gears for long climbs. I’ll confess to avoiding the jumps. I’m a mountain biking newbie, after all.

I finished off a loop on two of Turkey Mountain’s new trails and I didn’t die. Didn’t embarrass myself, either. Dare I say, I had fun and got a little exercise.

I enjoyed it so much I rode another loop on one of the park’s older trails. They were rockier, and had anyone been nearby, they would have seen me clumsily dump over once after failing to negotiate a downhill turn around a small boulder. I’m a newbie, after all.

But I left Turkey Mountain appreciating the long process that RPA and a number of Turkey Mountain stakeholders have undergone to make this project happen. Some of us joked that RPA would create a magnificent master plan for Turkey Mountain only to watch it gather dust in binders comfortably shelved in a back office somewhere.

But what is happening is the opposite of that. Some public money and a lot of private donations are transforming the park. Elsewhere in the Tulsa area, similar projects are underway or have been completed.

The magic of northwest Arkansas is happening here, and it got me to (finally) enjoy mountain biking.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.