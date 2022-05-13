Bob Doucette: My go-to places to take people who are new to Tulsa

The past couple of weeks have been big in terms of new things happening in Tulsa.

The Bob Dylan Center just opened to great fanfare. The BOk Tower even had its lights on to spell out “BOB” to honor the great singer-songwriter.

We’re also hearing that the city has settled on a plan for the Evans-Fintube site, which will include a tower that will be as high as 42 stories. That, plus the planned apartment tower to go across the street from the Tulsa PAC, means a changing skyline in T-town.

I’m on Team Skyline, so I’ll be watching intently when the steel starts going up.

This is the type of momentum that can change a city. I saw it in Oklahoma City, first with MAPS, then with the Oklahoma City National Memorial, and finally with the Devon Tower. Oklahoma City has reached a point of critical mass, and it’s not the same place I remember from my younger days.

That could be in store for Tulsa, and if so, we’re going to have some newcomers. And that brings up the question: When you have a visitor come who has never been here before, where do you take them?

My list is eclectic. I want people to see cool stuff, eat at the best places and maybe learn something. Many of my out-of-town friends are runners or outdoorsy, so that plays a role. And I’m a history buff.

Even though you didn’t ask for it, I’m going to give you my list of spots I take people who haven’t been here before. All of them are free. Drumroll, please …

The Council Oak, 18th Street and Cheyenne Avenue. It’s a big tree. Old, too. Probably at least twice as old as the state. But where the tree stands is also the place where the city was founded by the Muscogee people. When you’re retelling the history of the city to a newcomer, you can’t do it without saying who founded it, where they came from and why.

It’s not often you can find a living landmark to history, which in this case is the Trail of Tears and everything that happened afterward. The Council Oak is one such landmark.

Greenwood, the avenue is on the northeast side of downtown. The first stop is Mount Vernon AME Church and the marker that stands at the southwest corner of the property. Folks can read that and then clearly see the different bricks used in the pre-Tulsa Race Massacre days, compared to those stacked atop them from the church’s reconstruction.

In plain view is Interstate 244, the colorful mural painted on its retaining wall, and a visual representation of how damage to the neighborhood continued long after the massacre. A lot of homes and businesses aren’t with us anymore because of that highway, which cleaved Greenwood in two.

From there, a contemplative walk down the Pathway to Hope leads to John Hope Franklin Reconciliation Park and the guided path there that describes Black Wall Street, the massacre, and much more. Though not as big, this is our version of the Oklahoma City National Memorial.

In between, people can see the markers where many Greenwood businesses once stood.

Even though this is a cursory tour, it’s moving. Anyone I’ve taken there has thanked me for it. Some of our history is brutal, but it’s good to learn. It doesn’t hurt that these are all beautiful spaces.

Turkey Mountain, the entrance is at 67th Street and Elwood Avenue in southwest Tulsa. If you’ve listened to our podcast or read my musings about Turkey Mountain and my baby steps into mountain biking, this should come as no surprise. Turkey Mountain is an outdoors gem, sporting thick woodlands, grassy meadows, numerous ponds and abundant wildlife.

Whether it’s a quick walk in the woods, a long hike or a hard run, Turkey Mountain fits the bill. It’s getting better, too. New trails at the park are more accessible, and some have opened up some fantastic forested scenery.

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: We are lucky to have this place in the middle of a city, and it’s an easy choice to show off to newcomers.

Standpipe Hill, near the Oklahoma State University-Tulsa campus at Detroit Avenue and John Hope Franklin Boulevard. This is a favorite of mine, but not for reasons you think. The hill has historical importance (see the Greenwood listing above, and be sure to read the plaque at its base along John Hope Franklin Boulevard), but it also sports an incredible view.

I like to run downtown, so I often take running buddies on a route that includes chugging up to the top of Standpipe Hill, taking a breather at the top and soaking in the views of the Tulsa skyline. For some twisted reason, runners like the challenge of a good hill climb, and the reward of the views makes Standpipe Hill a good place to show off Tulsa’s downtown scenery.

Scattered among these places will be restaurants, breweries and some walking tours of downtown by our cool art-deco buildings. I know I missed some biggies here: Philbrook, Gilcrease, Woodward Park and the Gathering Place. But when it comes to bang-for-the-buck, these four are always a hit.

Yours might be different. If so, drop me a line. I’d love to see some of your favorites.

