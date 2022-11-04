Bob Doucette: Like it or not, we've got a gun violence problem in Tulsa

When I heard it, it sounded like a jackhammer. I didn’t pay it any mind, mostly because there are a lot of renovation projects being done in my neighborhood, where I moved a few months back.

But I found out differently minutes later. Police cars blocked off the intersection of Third Street and Zunis Avenue, officers put up crime scene tape, and an investigator started marking shell casings on the street with small, numbered yellow markers. I quit counting once “14” was placed on the pavement.

A gunman had unloaded a magazine’s worth of bullets on a car, hitting the driver three times. The victim survived, having been hit in the back of the neck, back and rear.

More bullets struck a nearby building. Signage on that building reads “Tulsa Christian Fellowship.”

Arrested in connection with the crime was Jaleen Larenz Brown, who was arrested on complaints of shooting with intent to kill and shooting into an occupied dwelling. When Brown was arrested, police recovered a rifle and a handgun in his car.

The noise from the shooting was enough to cause a construction crew renovating a nearby apartment building to run for cover. Workers at a nearby restaurant saw it all go down, then watched as officers processed the crime scene. Neighbors expressed surprise that this happened here.

If you’re reading this in the comfort of Tulsa’s suburbs or in small town nearby, you might be tempted to see this as just another example of how things are in the city.

Let me dispel that a bit before getting to the root of the problem.

The neighborhood where Tuesday's shooting took place is quiet. Kids shoot hoops in the street. The other night, some were out with their parents trick-or-treating.

Across the street from me, a family already has their house decked out in Christmas lights, and it’s a heck of a show. Another neighbor went all-out for Halloween, complete with a Lizzie Borden mannequin holding an ax.

Some homes have American flags flying on their porch; another place has a banner for the Buffalo Bills. Taprooms for at least eight different breweries are within walking distance, or a short bike ride.

Many homes and apartments within a mile of me have been renovated or are in that process. The rejuvenation of the Pearl District east of downtown Tulsa has spread as far east as Kendall Whittier and the University of Tulsa.

The area is still distinctly urban — this is a city neighborhood, where houses, apartment blocks and businesses are all mixed together — as opposed to the manicured sameness of the suburbs, or the spacious quiet of the country. But it’s not the crime-ridden hellscape some would have you believe. Far from it.

And yet, Tuesday’s shooting happened. Bullets fired from the gunman’s rifle could have easily killed the intended target, and those strays could have taken lives as well. The velocity that rounds from popular semiautomatic rifles travel can pass through windows, walls and furniture and still deliver lethal force.

Given this incident, I’ll echo what others in the know have been saying for months: Tulsa has a gun crime problem.

Before you dismiss this, let me tell you where I’m coming from. I’ve been a gun owner for more than 30 years. The Second Amendment is the law of the land and gives me and just about anyone else that right.

But over the past year, it’s easy to see how a cavalier attitude toward firearms, loose gun laws and (at least anecdotally) a growing sense of edginess is leading people to take up a gun and let loose.

On the legal front, Oklahoma allows for concealed carry and open carry of firearms. In 2019, the state legalized permitless carry (often called “constitutional carry”), meaning anyone who can legally possess a firearm can carry it without undergoing any training or acquiring a permit.

Few places in the country make it easier to possess and carry a gun than Oklahoma.

As the Tulsa World has chronicled recently, there’s been an alarming trend of gun violence involving young people dating to December. Social media taunts, rivalries and access to firearms has led to a number of fatal shootings that either claimed a teen’s life or saw a teen arrested in connection with a homicide.

The crimes are not confined to a specific part of the city, though one of the most high-profile shooting deaths occurred just after a homecoming football game at McLain High School.

Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin dared to voice what few in law enforcement are willing to say: “We have guns in the hands of people that should not have guns,” he said in October, tracing the city’s growing gun violence problem to the 2019 permitless carry law.

But he didn’t stop there. He noted that many gun owners are too careless with the storage of their weapons. Firearms left in cars — locked or not — are being stolen, and some of those guns are being used to commit crimes later on.

A last point I’d make is that given the current environment, nowhere is safe. Consider the June 1 shooting at Saint Francis Health Center, where a gunman killed four people using a semiautomatic rifle he purchased less than three hours before his attack, and a .40-caliber handgun he bought days before that.

Saint Francis, nestled in a prosperous section of south Tulsa, isn’t what comes to mind when people think about all those scary crime tales normally reserved for pundits lamenting the gun violence of places like Chicago.

The lesson is that if it can happen at Saint Francis, it can happen anywhere.

Taken in total, I go back to Chief Franklin. In June, he said the combined effect of permitless carry, “ghost guns” — untraceable firearms made from kits — and straw purchases of firearms create a “wild, wild West” environment that police are contending with now.

The real world effect is that Oklahoma has the 12th-highest rate of gun deaths in the nation, according the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As a community and a nation, we’re going to struggle with balancing the needs to curb gun violence with the rights we have as gun owners.

It’s not asking too much to tighten some loopholes that leave many gun transactions untraceable. Sensible red flag laws shouldn’t be taboo. Gun owners need to take better care of storing and securing their weapons so they’re not so easily pilfered.

Or, I suppose we could continue doing what we’re doing now and keep dropping bodies.

You might disagree with me, but you might think differently if it’s your home or workplace that catches a stray bullet or three because someone lost their cool a couple of blocks away.