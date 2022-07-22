Bob Doucette: Like it or not, everyone's looking at Generation X now

On a hot, sunny morning with a long drive ahead, I searched the airwaves for some tolerable music to help kill the time. I’m old-school enough that my first instinct for in-car entertainment is not my phone’s playlist, but the radio.

I found a station that could be described as “alternative rock,” whatever that means anymore. The genre could be anything from Arcade Fire’s latest to Nirvana’s early ‘90s prime.

But one of the first songs heard that morning was a true blast from the past. From 1985, to be precise. Here on my chosen alt-rock station was “Running Up That Hill” by Kate Bush, a tune that’s re-entered 2022 radio rotations across the country, nearly four decades after the angsty synth-pop tune debuted.

Bush is a long-respected artist, and was a favorite among those weaned on New Wave songs from the early 1980s. That wasn’t my scene, but plenty of other people my age have relished in Bush’s resurgent popularity, all thanks to the Netflix series “Stranger Things.”

The show, in its fourth season, is a nod to the middle-child generation wedged between the indomitable baby boomers and the equally forceful millennials. Generation X, the Jan Brady of age groups, has long embraced its status as overlooked, ignored, and happy to be left alone.

If you haven’t seen “Stranger Things,” it goes through great lengths to resurrect Gen X’s youth:

Nerdy kids huddling in a basement over a Dungeons and Dragons game. Aqua Net-enabled hair-dos. A soundtrack of artists including Madonna, Duran Duran, The Clash and The Cars. My personal favorite was the inclusion of Metallica’s face-melting shredfest, “Master of Puppets.”

Even the horror scenes in the show harken back to 1980s slasher films: Robert Englund, who played the “Nightmare on Elm Street” villain Freddy Kruger, makes an appearance.

Our fears are highlighted, too. The Reagan years featured an overarching gloom of Cold War politics. And who can forget the satanic panic of the ‘80s, where board games and backward masking threatened eternal damnation. The show riffs on these themes extensively through various seasons’ plot lines.

“Stranger Things” has broad appeal, but it’s definitely aimed at us.

I say all this, my fellow latch-key kids, to illustrate that Gen X is being ignored no more. Jan Brady is getting her spotlight. America is paying attention to us now.

We’ve seen this movie before. Baby boomers had a long run of nostalgia commercialized in film, television and fashion.

By the late 1980s, tie-dye clothing made a comeback as young people tried to get in on the Woodstock fun of their forebears. ABC’s “Thirty-something” portrayed the lives of boomers approaching middle age. Every high school girl I knew went through a Beatles phase. What is “Forrest Gump” if not an ode to boomer culture?

Somewhere between these folks and millennials, Gen X got lost in the shuffle. But our footprint has been here. Boomers laid the foundation of internet tech we now take for granted, but it was up to us to adopt, develop and spread its use to the point where it became ubiquitous.

Gen Z, the generation rising behind the millennials, is getting some credit for the work-from-home revolution that took hold during the pandemic. Millennials would contest that. Both are wrong.

Work-life balance? Flexible work schedules? These topics are more of a 20-something phenomenon than something specific to a single generation. But it started with us, when we looked at the live-to-work ethos of the boomers and said “no thanks.”

Despite this, Gen X labored in obscurity, chuckling at millennial vs. boomer spats: the younger getting the blame for supposedly killing Applebee’s while the older at fault for anything from runaway student debt to growing climate crises.

But X’ers can’t be figuratively munching popcorn while these two generations duke it out anymore. More often, we’re the ones in charge. That means when things go wrong, we’re likely at fault.

Take a look at the people running this country. While it’s true that we’ve yet to see a Gen X president, a whole bunch of us are in Congress. All three of Donald Trump’s appointments to the U.S. Supreme Court are X’ers.

In Oklahoma, Gov. Kevin Stitt, House speaker Charles McCall and Senate Leader Greg Treat — the three highest-ranking public officials in the state — all hail from Generation X.

Public policy successes are more of a credit to Gen X than ever before. But so are the failures. The days of blaming boomers are dwindling fast, and fingers pointing toward the country’s shortcomings are increasingly aimed at us.

I wonder how we’ll handle it. Most of us are in our prime earning years (as evidenced by the attention being paid to us now), and money equals power. There’s a good chance the next president will be from Generation X, and key decisions about the future of this country and the planet await.

But as a group, we’ve been one to meet each new challenge and crisis fatalistically, and look for silver linings away from the fray. Divorces increasingly broke up our homes, and intractable problems not of our making loomed too large. In the midst of a chaos that seemed magnified by television and the internet, tuning out became a habit.

“There’s no point to any of this,” Ethan Hawke’s character Troy Dyer laments in the 1994 film “Reality Bites,” the essential Gen X coming-of-age tale.

“It’s just a random lottery of meaningless tragedy and a series of near escapes. So I take pleasure in the details. You know, a quarter-pounder with cheese, those are good. The sky about ten minutes before it starts to rain. The moments where your laughter becomes a cackle, and I sit back and smoke my Camel straights and I ride my own melt.”

That’s a nice sentiment to which a lot of us can relate. A philosophy of escapism, coupled with nostalgia displayed brilliantly in song and on screen, is comforting in an age where everything seems like it’s on fire, figuratively and literally.

But time is forcing Generation X to meet the moment. As much as we might enjoy these blasts from the past, they’re also a reminder that our world is one in which we must participate and lead. We’re all given the mandate of leaving the world better than we found it, and thus far, we’ve yet to succeed.

How that’s done might be found in the lyrics of Kate Bush’s resurgent song. She talks about swapping places with someone else, so as each can understand the other more clearly.

Call me the grumpy, graying Gen X optimist who believes that seeing things from other people’s perspectives might dig us out of a few holes. So says Kate, and who am I to argue.

What I know is that with one generation ahead of us retiring and two generations behind us wondering what sort of future they’ll inherit, everyone is looking to Generation X for answers now.