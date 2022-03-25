Bob Doucette: Let's take a look at our real 'woke' problem

Folks, we’ve got a “woke” problem. It’s widespread. And it’s growing.

What exactly is that problem? I’d say nine out of 10 of us don’t know what the term means, and I’m being generous.

But that’s not stopping people from using the term loosely to score political points.

Oklahoma Secretary of Education Ryan Walters, a student of history as well as a teacher of it, warned of attempts by the far left to make people feel bad about America’s history.

In a video posted to social media earlier this month, Walters – a candidate for state superintendent – said students should not be made to feel ashamed of their ethnicity. He also said students should be taught all of our history, even the times when our country has fallen short of its ideals.

In doing so, he cited a number of figures from American history, including names like Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Frederick Douglass.

No complaints here so far.

But then there was this quip:

“To be clear, in Oklahoma, our schools are not going to go woke," Walters said. "We are not going to apologize for America. We’re going to make sure our students know our history and know why this country is the greatest country in the history of the world.”

Walters’ words, taken in tandem with his promise that educators won’t ignore America's darker moments, presents contradictions. We’ll save that for another day. Let's address the “woke” thing.

Wokeness seems to have gotten a bunch of people hot and bothered, so I figured I’d do some digging to figure out what the fuss is about.

As it turns out, the term goes back further than skinny jeans, avocado toast or any other millennial activist tropes.

In writing for the Negro Digest in 1942, J. Saunders Redding described the battles Black workers were facing, and how important union membership had become in achieving equality.

“They mean what a Negro United Mine Workers official in West Virginia told me in 1940: ‘Let me tell you, buddy, waking up is a damn side harder than going to sleep, but we’ll stay woke up longer.’”

And there you have one of the earliest usages of the phrase “stay woke.” The man Redding referenced is saying that vigilance is needed to identify forces, both seen and unseen, that were working to undermine the rights of Black Americans.

That theme has endured through the years. Dr. King – often invoked and selectively quoted – would have nodded knowingly at that West Virginia miner.

“There is nothing more tragic than to sleep through a revolution,” King said to graduating students at Oberlin College in 1965. “… The wind of change is blowing, and we see in our day and our age a significant development … The great challenge facing every individual graduating today is to remain awake through this social revolution.”

It wasn’t until recent years that wokeness penetrated the wider American lexicon. Musicians like Erykah Badu helped the term enter the pop culture sphere, and being woke embodied a comprehensive awareness of the struggles of the marginalized.

The turbulence of the past decade boosted it further. Protests over the killings of unarmed Black men gave birth to the Black Lives Matter movement, and on a widening front, wokeness helped power efforts to combat nativism, misogyny and homophobia.

But the backlash to these efforts has been significant. An obscure law school subject like critical race theory has erupted into a battle cry in school board elections and Supreme Court confirmation hearings. Culture wars over LGBTQ issues proliferate. We split up families and built walls to deter undocumented immigrants from crossing our southern border.

That reaction has included co-opting and weaponizing language, including wokeness.

Whereas being woke once meant having a big-picture view of marginalization, it now means something different to a big chunk of the country.

For Walters and others like him, wokeness hints at something anti-American. This is a response to pointed counternarratives about what a lot of us have held dear for ages: the infallibility of George Washington and the other Founders; the wholesomeness of the first Thanksgiving; the bravery of the pioneers and the Land Run settlers.

These are things a lot of us believed were cherished, settled history, only to be reminded that there is more to the story.

To others, wokeness can mean just about anything, just as long as it’s bad.

Last fall, when Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was caught lying about his vaccination status, he showed up on a podcast decrying how the “woke mob” was coming after him.

I don’t think Rodgers is so dim as to misunderstand the term; he plays in a league where 60% of its players are Black. But he knew invoking wokeness would appeal to much of his fan base.

It’s a good strategy because it works. The wonky phrase “politically correct” found its way out of academia and into the mainstream and is almost universally seen as derisive. “Fake news” once defined actual fake stories designed to deceive people; now it describes any sort of news people don’t like or don't want to believe.

But at some point, we have to stop accepting these convenient and lazy redefinitions. We can teach American history, the good and the bad, and feel both pride and sorrow over what we’ve done. It’s possible to walk and chew gum at the same time.

And if you’re quick to recite Martin Luther King Jr., be aware that he’s more than the soaring positivity of his “I Have a Dream” speech. MLK was woke as hell.

