Bob Doucette: Let's stop playing games with election security

Visit any polling place on a major election day in Oklahoma, and you’ll likely find a few lines, busy poll workers and voters poring over their ballots.

They walk away with an “I Voted” sticker and hopes that their candidates will win, or perhaps wondering if they made the right choice.

Most of us can do this inside an hour. Suburban polling places typically run smoothly. Rural areas, too. In more densely populated urban precincts, the lines might be longer. But for the most part, the process is efficient and smooth.

But these observations assume normal conditions where people can come and go without so much as a thought of their own safety.

That wasn’t the case in 2020. Primary elections here and across the country were held during various surges of the COVID-19 pandemic. Older voters, or those with chronic health issues, had worries about standing in lines, and inside buildings, with scores of strangers.

Poll workers, often retirees, had even greater worries, as they were stuck inside for hours as hundreds of voters passed through. They were vulnerable.

And lest we forget, vaccines weren’t available then.

It played out badly in Wisconsin, where in-person elections in early 2020 created fears of superspreader events happening at polling sites across the state.

This worried Wisconsin officials, as well as their counterparts nationwide. Everyone knew the 2020 general election would have high turnout, and scientists were already predicting a massive fall and winter surge of new COVID-19 infections and deaths.

How were they going to handle this? And if there were solutions to make voting safer, how would election boards pay for it?

Some states found money to solve the problem. Others did not. And in some cases, there were political considerations against making voting easier in urban areas. Higher turnout in cities, particularly those with diverse populations, could work against certain candidates.

Concerns rose that some people would be denied their vote. Losing that right because the conditions for casting a ballot were too difficult (not enough polling places) or unsafe (no pandemic mitigation) defied the spirit of the Constitution.

That motivated Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife to create the Center for Technology and Civic Life, which awarded grants to make voting safer and more accessible.

It was a good public relations move for Zuckerberg — Facebook has taken a beating over its complicity in the spread of political and medical misinformation on its platforms. But election officials saw the value of the grants more than they feared being stained by Facebook’s tarnished reputation.

The 2020 election came and went. Lawsuits were filed contesting the election and some of the methods several states used in tallying votes.

One complaint: Private groups like Zuckerberg’s helped Democratic-leaning areas in battleground states.

Oklahoma was not a battleground state, nor is it likely to be one anytime soon. Few states are as safely Republican as Oklahoma.

But U.S. Rep. Tom Cole, representing Oklahoma’s 4th congressional district, doesn’t like what he saw and wants to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

He’s proposing the Protect American Election Administration Act, which would ban private entities from awarding grants to election boards.

“When Americans go to the ballot box to cast their votes, they should have full confidence in the election systems that exist and serve them within our great republic,” Cole said in a news release. “After a tumultuous 2020 election cycle, it is clear that this confidence has taken a hit.”

Complaints of ballot harvesting, ballot curing and “insecure voting methods” were mentioned in citing a need to prohibit private election grants.

But there are some problems with these assertions.

For starters, it wasn’t just Democratic areas that benefited. More than 40 Oklahoma election boards — all run by Republicans — received these funds. Nearly 2,500 election offices nationwide applied for them, and none were turned down. Some were in urban areas, but more than half went to election offices that served fewer than 25,000 voters.

Secondly, there’s the demonized language of the vote-counting process.

“Ballot harvesting” has been cast as a bad thing, but in reality, it is merely the collection of legally distributed, marked and sealed ballots.

There’s nothing nefarious about that; that’s what happens every time an absentee ballot is mailed, marked and dropped off at an election board office. Remote collection sites used in 2020 were a spin on that process but not appreciably different from what’s been done for decades.

“Ballot curing” isn’t new, either. Election officials routinely examine ballots that are marked in ways that a ballot reader machine can’t decipher, trying to determine a voter’s intent. It happens in every election; it’s due diligence.

I get that many voters are concerned about election security. We all should be. So far, all verifiable proof shows that the 2020 election was secure and that instances of voter fraud were exceedingly rare and wouldn’t have changed any state’s outcome.

But if we’re dead set on improving the voting process, scare words and partisan spin won’t get us there. Identifying real problems — and addressing them with real solutions — will.

So I’d offer these suggestions:

First, create incentives to make sure election systems are hardened against hacking. We know voting systems were probed by hackers and will continue to be. Be proactive and make them harder targets. Congress can step up here.

Second, Congress should be ready to tackle the next major disruption that threatens the voting process. You say you don’t want Zuckerberg throwing his millions at local election boards? Then help election officials by supplying the funding yourselves.

Election officials shouldn’t have been forced to turn to corporate benefactors to make their elections safe for voters. The fact that they did isn’t Zuckerberg’s fault or that of election boards. State legislatures and Congress dropped the ball and in some cases may have done so intentionally to drive down voter turnout in selected areas. And, yes, that’s as cynical and un-American as it sounds. Be the opposite of that.

Lastly, do everything possible to guarantee the right to vote. Our country will not work if entire swaths of the electorate are disenfranchised. It’s hard enough for individual voters to be heard. We’re drowned out by TV talking heads, K Street lobbyists, and powerful individuals and organizations with narrow political aims.

Give regular people a fighting chance, not stumbling blocks on the way to the ballot box.

