Bob Doucette: Keeping it wild: The unlikely story of the evolution of Turkey Mountain

Ten years ago, I took a drive from my downtown apartment to a place I’d only heard about a couple of weeks after moving to Tulsa.
Crossing the 71st Street bridge over the Arkansas River, I saw the sign pointing toward Turkey Mountain Urban Wilderness. I pulled into the parking lot, stepped on the trail and wandered in the woods for a couple of hours.
By the time I got back to the trailhead, I was surprised such a place could exist in the middle of a city. How these hills hadn’t already been bulldozed, landscaped and paved was something of a marvel to me, but here it was: a wild green space set aside not for commerce or housing, but simply to be as it was before Tulsa existed.
I pondered that while walking among blackjack oak, tall grasses and weathered boulders.
Wild, man. Just wild.
•••
If you’ve been to Turkey Mountain, you’re seeing what this part of Oklahoma used to look like a couple of centuries ago. Tulsa sits in a place where the grand expanse of the Great Plains meets the beginnings of the wooded highlands of the Ozarks, split by a meandering, watery ribbon that is the Arkansas River.
But you’d be wrong to think this patch of land has miraculously remained untouched as a city grew up around it.
None of the woodlands there are “old growth” forest. About a century ago, the hills had been stripped of timber to make room for oil wells. Hike around Turkey Mountain enough and you’ll see the remnants of abandoned well sites.
Eventually those wells played out, oil companies packed up and Turkey Mountain began to revert to its natural state. By the 1970s, Tulsa had steadily grown southward, and people who’d grown to appreciate Turkey Mountain’s reclaimed wildness lobbied to have the land there preserved.
The appeal of walking in the woods, viewing wildlife and even picking berries was a perk a number of Tulsans wanted to preserve. By 1978, the first 147 acres of Turkey Mountain was set aside as a park.
•••
I’ve never been a good runner, at least if you define “good” as fast, or able to cover big distances, or both. But there I was, chumming around with a couple dozen runners who looked the part on a warm summer evening at the Turkey Mountain parking lot.
Somehow I was going to try to keep up with this bunch. Best of luck to ya, I thought, as we trotted up the trail and into the woods, starting the steep climb up Turkey Mountain’s southern flanks. I was huffing and puffing all the way to the top, and we were just getting started.
Fortunately, the group had mercy on those of us on the slow side. The gazelles did their own thing, bounding away early on, but the rest of the crew held back so no one would get left behind or lost.
An hour’s worth of this saw us run up and down ridges, past ponds and meadows and into thick groves of oak and cedar. Everyone got a good sweat, but we weren’t done.
Afterwards, we talked about the run, upcoming races, and destinations we’d like to see. Memories of a New Mexico mountain hike gave birth to plans to head to the mountains to climb peaks we’d never seen.
It seemed pretty fast to be plotting road trips with folks I’d known a short time, but there’s a bond that forms between people united by their love of the trails.
And yes, that high country road trip did happen — a backpacking excursion into the Weminuche Wilderness of Colorado, highlighted by summit views and long conversations on the trail and on the road.
We raised a pint or two to celebrate those experiences, something that came about after a couple of guys started talking about mountains over tacos and beers following a hard hour of running on those winding Tulsa trails.
A community has formed on those dirt paths. Had those trails never been there, or been turned into something else, there would be scores of people I would never have known.
•••
Not everyone who looks at Turkey Mountain’s wooded slopes sees an outdoor haven. Some see opportunity.
I mentioned the works of oilmen from a century ago. They sought their fortunes in black gold, then left when those prospects dried up.
More recently, others have had their own visions of what the park could be.
One developer hoped to build an amusement park there. That went nowhere.
But a mall developer sought to build a retail center on acreage overlooking the YMCA’s west side facility, and that plan got more traction. Sales tax dollars and jobs were promised, and then-Mayor Dewey Bartlett expressed support.
Opposition was stout. As the number of voices opposing the plan grew, so did interest in protecting acreage collectively called “Turkey Mountain,” which later led to a rare public-private plan to consolidate and set aside nearly 500 acres for outdoor recreation.
No mall was built there. Instead, officials made long-term plans to enhance the wild experience that a growing number of Tulsans grew to appreciate.
The city has long sought to find as many tax dollars as it could within its boundaries. But in Turkey Mountain, the community was now investing, to the tune of millions of dollars, in benefits that didn’t directly fill city coffers.
Quality of life isn’t as measurable as tax revenues. But value was seen nonetheless.
And, most importantly, it was respected.
•••
Six hours is a long time to run, even if you run it slowly (like me).
Turkey Mountain has long been the site of the annual Snake Run, where people run loops for three or six hours and try to fit in as many miles as they can in that time.
It’s a race, but also a party. There were people competing hard while others were out there for fun. Whatever their goals, utterances of “Great job!” and a few high-fives and fist bumps were exchanged as runners passed each other.
Aid stations offered snacks, hot food and cold drinks. Sometimes, there’s even whiskey. Fast or slow, young or old, the underlying foundation of community is what keeps drawing people to this race, and many others like it.
I pooped out after a couple dozen miles. An aid station volunteer handed me a breakfast burrito and a beer. Someone else gave me Advil. I happily accepted all of it.
Everyone else had that same “hurts so good” feeling post-race. Some were locals I knew. But others were from places like Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas and Texas. A good number of them had checked into hotels the night before, ate at nearby restaurants and spent a few bucks at local running stores.
It’s hard to judge the business impact of that race, but it’s not small. The group that staged the race collected entry fees from runners. Businesses got paid for making race shirts, medals and trophies. A lot of local runners bought shoes, socks and other athletic gear to train for races like this. All those out-of-state competitors spent money here, too.
This event, and many like it, is just one facet of outdoor recreation that is playing a growing role in the state’s economy.
According to the Outdoor Industry Association, all these runners, hikers, mountain bikers, hunters, anglers, paddlers and more account for $10.6 billion in annual consumer spending, supporting 97,000 jobs and $3.1 billion in wages in Oklahoma alone. That adds up to more than $660 million in tax revenue.
All those dollars indicate demand, and that is gradually being met. Turkey Mountain isn’t alone as an outdoor hot spot.
Just west of Turkey Mountain, Lubell Park’s new mountain bike trails opened to rave reviews this year.
When they’re not scaling the walls at the Climb Tulsa rock climbing gym, climbers are getting to know the crags at Chandler Park and, further away, near Mannford.
To the north, a once-neglected trail system by Claremore Lake has been transformed into a mountain biker’s haven. Similar efforts are underway in Tahlequah.
Oklahoma City used a series of dams to put more water in a river near downtown and watched paddle sports like kayaking and team rowing bloom. Tulsa hopes to do the same with Vision 2025 plans for the Arkansas River, and a $33 million project near the town of Watts aims to become one of the top whitewater parks in the country.
Coming back to Turkey Mountain, major investments are being made — $3 million to implement the Turkey Mountain Master Plan.
That’s a lot of momentum. And to think that just a few years ago, the city’s top official openly mused of putting a restaurant atop Turkey Mountain.
•••
Earlier this fall, I was hiking with a friend on Turkey Mountain’s popular Ridge Trail, when to my left I heard some rustling in the leaves. I stopped, stepped carefully into the underbrush and saw them: a small gathering of deer, looking toward us, then trotting off somewhere they could graze in peace.
We often forget that these wooded ridges are home to a wide variety of wildlife. Over the years, I’ve spotted owls, copperheads, armadillos, squirrels, lizards and more. I’ve seen — and heard — bald eagles patrol the skies over the Arkansas.
There’s magic here. The sweet smell of blooming flowers and new foliage in the spring. The loud chorus of cicada songs in heat of summer. Blotches of yellow, red and orange foliage when fall comes.
And perhaps the most magical of all, the eerie quiet of the woods in winter on a rare, snowy day.
These sensory gifts build in your memory and inspire exploration. They led me to old haunts like the Wichita Mountains, or places new to me in Arkansas, the Oklahoma Panhandle, and the Rocky Mountains.
The surreal sights, smells and sounds of American landscapes — these are among the highs of adventure travel, but those highs end. Still, the hunger for more time on the trail remains, leading me back to the rocky paths of Turkey Mountain.
In that way, it serves as my basecamp, a place where new adventures are planned and old ones relived.
And it makes me appreciate home.
