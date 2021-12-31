Bob Doucette: Keeping it wild: The unlikely story of the evolution of Turkey Mountain

Fortunately, the group had mercy on those of us on the slow side. The gazelles did their own thing, bounding away early on, but the rest of the crew held back so no one would get left behind or lost.

An hour’s worth of this saw us run up and down ridges, past ponds and meadows and into thick groves of oak and cedar. Everyone got a good sweat, but we weren’t done.

Afterwards, we talked about the run, upcoming races, and destinations we’d like to see. Memories of a New Mexico mountain hike gave birth to plans to head to the mountains to climb peaks we’d never seen.

It seemed pretty fast to be plotting road trips with folks I’d known a short time, but there’s a bond that forms between people united by their love of the trails.

And yes, that high country road trip did happen — a backpacking excursion into the Weminuche Wilderness of Colorado, highlighted by summit views and long conversations on the trail and on the road.

We raised a pint or two to celebrate those experiences, something that came about after a couple of guys started talking about mountains over tacos and beers following a hard hour of running on those winding Tulsa trails.