Bob Doucette: Is our long, hot summer a sign of climate change? That's a complicated question

Driving to south Texas last weekend got me thinking about what this summer reminds me of.

The further south and west I drove, the more “burned” the landscape seemed. Grasses that ordinarily would have some of their spring green left were brown. Lawns were struggling. People in Texas cities were being told to turn up their thermostats to decrease stress on their beleaguered power grid.

It’s not like Oklahoma has been much better. One day last weekend, Tulsa was hotter than San Antonio.

What memory does this recall? The summer of 2011.

In Tulsa, we had 44 days in which temperatures exceeded 100 degrees that year.

Oklahoma City was worse, with 63 days topping 100. Oklahoma Mesonet records showed that the southwestern Oklahoma town of Grandfield had a whopping 97 days with temps above the century mark.

Imagine spending more than a quarter of your year baking in that heat.

Drought was also prevalent. From Oct. 1, 2010, to Aug. 31, 2011, Oklahoma averaged 18.59 inches of rain – more than a foot below normal.

The following year was also pretty bad. But since then, our summers have been more normal. Until now.

It’s in times like these that we begin hearing more about climate change. Pick your extreme weather event, and right or wrong, climate change enters the discussion.

Wiser people than me have said it’s difficult to pin individual weather events on climate change. After all, Tulsa has had hotter summers dating back to the Dust Bowl days. Weather cycles come and go, as do extreme weather events like hurricanes, tornadoes and floods.

Instead, we’re told to look for trends. Weather trends give us a broader view of what’s happening in an area’s climate over time.

We’ve been relatively spoiled in northeastern Oklahoma. Before 2022, the Tulsa area has seen decent rainfall. Even now, as bone dry as this summer has been, we’re less than 2 inches below normal for the year.

That hasn’t been true west of us. Western Oklahoma has been in prolonged drought, deepening the farther west you go. Tulsa’s River Parks Authority has been hoping to work with the state Department of Agriculture and Forestry on controlled burns at Turkey Mountain for many months, but wildland fire experts have been too busy helping fight wildfires out west.

In December, I wrote about other climate issues facing the state and the country, one of which includes a dividing line between the wetter eastern part of North America – drawn roughly from Mexico to the Canadian arctic – and the drier west.

Over the past 30 years, this “dry line” has moved from the state’s western border with Texas to a spot just west of Oklahoma City.

That’s a trend.

Here’s another: Water provided by the Colorado River watershed has fallen as usage in several western states has increased. The flow of the river is 20% less than it was a century ago, with half of that decline attributed to a mega drought which has spanned 20 years.

Lake levels at Lake Powell and Lake Mead – sources of drinking water, irrigation, recreation and hydropower – are as low as they’ve been since the dams that created them were built many decades ago. The overtapped Colorado River and shrinking annual snowpack that feeds it can’t refill those lakes fast enough to match demand.

Whether it’s here in Oklahoma, south into Texas, or across the West, these patterns spell trouble for farmers, ranchers, foresters and firefighters.

People living in cities with water challenges – think Phoenix, Las Vegas, Los Angeles and even some communities much closer to home – are going to have to think hard about how they’re going to manage when their once-reliable water sources dry up.

Expanding the outlook globally, there are other, distressing trends. Europe is experiencing a heat wave which could set temperature records. Recent forecasts predicted highs in the United Kingdom to spike as high as 104 degrees. Farther south, Spain, Portugal and France could feel as hot as Phoenix.

Similar heat waves have occurred in Europe during the summers of 2018-2020.

Arctic regions have likewise seen significant changes over the years. Sea ice levels have steadily fallen since 1980, with 15 of their lowest recorded levels occurring in the previous 15 years. Glacial ice in Greenland is melting fast, and rainfall atop the ice sheet’s 10,500-foot summit was seen for the first time.

Elsewhere, some already warm climates might become unlivable. Heat waves in India and Pakistan have gotten so severe in recent years that their high temperatures have rivaled or even exceeded those seen in Death Valley.

Add in humidity along the Indian Ocean and Persian Gulf, and these regions’ hottest days make it impossible for the human body to cool itself.

In the grand scheme, what might all this mean?

Sea level rise will threaten coastal cities with recurring flooding. Drought and floods could make farming that much harder, thus constraining a global food supply already under duress from Russia’s war with Ukraine. Some communities, be they small towns or large cities, might find themselves unable to meet water demands, even with strict rationing.

Mass migrations of people fleeing unsustainable areas are certainly possible, bringing on instability not only in the places they leave, but in the places they’re going.

How will that affect us? Global instability is never good for economies, even those far removed from conflict. It wouldn’t be surprising to see Americans chased out of a climate-challenged West heading our way, or perhaps farther east.

It also might mean we see more international refugees seeking relative safety and stability here rather than endure turmoil in their homelands. Thus far, Tulsa has been a welcoming place for folks from all over the world; I can only hope we remain so.

And what of our developing hot and dry summer? Will what we’re experiencing now be like 2011, which seemed to be something of a one-off, or will our 2022 begin a broader trend like that seen in Western Europe and South Asia now?

Time will tell if climate change catches up to Green Country.