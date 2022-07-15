Bob Doucette: Is our long, hot summer a sign of climate change? That's a complicated question

Driving to south Texas last weekend got me thinking about what this summer reminds me of.
The further south and west I drove, the more “burned” the landscape seemed. Grasses that ordinarily would have some of their spring green left were brown. Lawns were struggling. People in Texas cities were being told to turn up their thermostats to decrease stress on their beleaguered power grid.
It’s not like Oklahoma has been much better. One day last weekend, Tulsa was hotter than San Antonio.
What memory does this recall? The summer of 2011.
In Tulsa, we had 44 days in which temperatures exceeded 100 degrees that year.
Oklahoma City was worse, with 63 days topping 100. Oklahoma Mesonet records showed that the southwestern Oklahoma town of Grandfield had a whopping 97 days with temps above the century mark.
Imagine spending more than a quarter of your year baking in that heat.
Drought was also prevalent. From Oct. 1, 2010, to Aug. 31, 2011, Oklahoma averaged 18.59 inches of rain – more than a foot below normal.
The following year was also pretty bad. But since then, our summers have been more normal. Until now.
It’s in times like these that we begin hearing more about climate change. Pick your extreme weather event, and right or wrong, climate change enters the discussion.
Wiser people than me have said it’s difficult to pin individual weather events on climate change. After all, Tulsa has had hotter summers dating back to the Dust Bowl days. Weather cycles come and go, as do extreme weather events like hurricanes, tornadoes and floods.
Instead, we’re told to look for trends. Weather trends give us a broader view of what’s happening in an area’s climate over time.
We’ve been relatively spoiled in northeastern Oklahoma. Before 2022, the Tulsa area has seen decent rainfall. Even now, as bone dry as this summer has been, we’re less than 2 inches below normal for the year.
That hasn’t been true west of us. Western Oklahoma has been in prolonged drought, deepening the farther west you go. Tulsa’s River Parks Authority has been hoping to work with the state Department of Agriculture and Forestry on controlled burns at Turkey Mountain for many months, but wildland fire experts have been too busy helping fight wildfires out west.
In December, I wrote about other climate issues facing the state and the country, one of which includes a dividing line between the wetter eastern part of North America – drawn roughly from Mexico to the Canadian arctic – and the drier west.
Over the past 30 years, this “dry line” has moved from the state’s western border with Texas to a spot just west of Oklahoma City.
That’s a trend.
Here’s another: Water provided by the Colorado River watershed has fallen as usage in several western states has increased. The flow of the river is 20% less than it was a century ago, with half of that decline attributed to a mega drought which has spanned 20 years.
Lake levels at Lake Powell and Lake Mead – sources of drinking water, irrigation, recreation and hydropower – are as low as they’ve been since the dams that created them were built many decades ago. The overtapped Colorado River and shrinking annual snowpack that feeds it can’t refill those lakes fast enough to match demand.
Whether it’s here in Oklahoma, south into Texas, or across the West, these patterns spell trouble for farmers, ranchers, foresters and firefighters.
People living in cities with water challenges – think Phoenix, Las Vegas, Los Angeles and even some communities much closer to home – are going to have to think hard about how they’re going to manage when their once-reliable water sources dry up.
Expanding the outlook globally, there are other, distressing trends. Europe is experiencing a heat wave which could set temperature records. Recent forecasts predicted highs in the United Kingdom to spike as high as 104 degrees. Farther south, Spain, Portugal and France could feel as hot as Phoenix.
Similar heat waves have occurred in Europe during the summers of 2018-2020.
Arctic regions have likewise seen significant changes over the years. Sea ice levels have steadily fallen since 1980, with 15 of their lowest recorded levels occurring in the previous 15 years. Glacial ice in Greenland is melting fast, and rainfall atop the ice sheet’s 10,500-foot summit was seen for the first time.
Elsewhere, some already warm climates might become unlivable. Heat waves in India and Pakistan have gotten so severe in recent years that their high temperatures have rivaled or even exceeded those seen in Death Valley.
Add in humidity along the Indian Ocean and Persian Gulf, and these regions’ hottest days make it impossible for the human body to cool itself.
In the grand scheme, what might all this mean?
Sea level rise will threaten coastal cities with recurring flooding. Drought and floods could make farming that much harder, thus constraining a global food supply already under duress from Russia’s war with Ukraine. Some communities, be they small towns or large cities, might find themselves unable to meet water demands, even with strict rationing.
Mass migrations of people fleeing unsustainable areas are certainly possible, bringing on instability not only in the places they leave, but in the places they’re going.
How will that affect us? Global instability is never good for economies, even those far removed from conflict. It wouldn’t be surprising to see Americans chased out of a climate-challenged West heading our way, or perhaps farther east.
It also might mean we see more international refugees seeking relative safety and stability here rather than endure turmoil in their homelands. Thus far, Tulsa has been a welcoming place for folks from all over the world; I can only hope we remain so.
And what of our developing hot and dry summer? Will what we’re experiencing now be like 2011, which seemed to be something of a one-off, or will our 2022 begin a broader trend like that seen in Western Europe and South Asia now?
Time will tell if climate change catches up to Green Country.
Photos: Withering drought shows Lake Mead boat graveyard
BOULDER CITY, Nev. (AP) — An abandoned old power boat juts upright from the cracked mud like a giant tombstone. Its epitaph might read: Here lay the waters of Lake Mead.
The largest U.S. reservoir has shrunken to a record low amid a punishing drought and the demands of 40 million people in seven states who are sucking the Colorado River dry. The megadrought in the U.S. West has been worsened by climate change. Wildfire season has become longer and blazes more intense, scorching temperatures have broken records and lakes are shriveling.
Receding waters of Lake Mead National Recreation Area have revealed the skeletal remains of two people along with countless desiccated fish and what has become a graveyard of forgotten and stranded watercraft.
Houseboats, sailboats and motorboats have been beached, creating a surreal scene in an otherwise rugged desert landscape. A buoy that once marked a no-boat-zone sits in the dirt, not a drop of water anywhere in view. Even a sunken World War II-era craft that once surveyed the lake has emerged from the ebbing waters.
Nature did not create this still water paradise for fishing, camping and kayaking. The mighty Colorado River that divides Nevada from Arizona once flowed beneath the walls of Black Canyon until the Hoover Dam was erected in 1935 for irrigation, flood control and hydropower.
The reservoir is now below 30 percent of capacity. Its level has dropped 170 feet (52 meters) since reaching a high-water mark in 1983, leaving a bright white line of mineral deposits on the brown canyon walls that looms over passing motor boats as high as a 15-story building.
Most of the boat ramps have been gated and marina docks moved into deeper waters. A sign that marks the water level in 2002 inconceivably stands above a road that descends to boat slips in the distance.
The dropping water levels have consequences not only for the cities that depend on the future source of water but for boaters who have to navigate shallow waters and avoid islands and sandbars that lurk below the surface before emerging.
Craig Miller was motoring around on his houseboat last month when the engine died and he floated to shore. Within days, the knee deep water where his boat came to a rest was gone.
“It's amazing how fast the water went down," Miller said. “I was landlocked.”
He bought pumps and tried to dredge the sand around the boat to create a channel to the water, but couldn't stay ahead of the receding waters. A tow from shallow waters, originally estimated at $4,000, ballooned to a $20,000 salvage job when he became marooned.
Miller spent three weeks on the beached boat, spending much of it soaking in the water to stay cool in the triple-digit heat. The day before he was told by park rangers that he had to get the boat off the sand, Dave Sparks, a social media personality known as Heavy D, who had seen a video about Miller's plight, showed up with a crew to pull the boat from the shore and tow it to a marina.
Others have flocked to the dried lake bed for selfies in the haunting landscape or against the backdrop of what looks like a colossal ring around a bathtub.
The dried lake bottom looks like shattered glass, the cracks expanding in the hot sun and mud fading from brown to beige.
A small school of dead fish have been propped on their tails and arranged in a circle.
As the sun sets to the West over Las Vegas, the light illuminates the translucent hollowed-out body and empty eye socket of one fish. Its mouth is open as if it is trying to breathe.
The Associated Press receives support from the Walton Family Foundation for coverage of water and environmental policy. The AP is solely responsible for all content. For all of AP’s environmental coverage, visit https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment