Bob Doucette: If we want a better future, we need to learn our past. And that means all of it.

In Merkel’s mind, Germany would not revert back to its exclusionary, xenophobic and anti-Semitic past. It would embrace the humane treatment of people who suffer and try to make their lives better.

Similar strains of humility have been seen in Japan. Japan suffered greatly in World War II, but it also caused even greater pain on the places it occupied before its eventual defeat.

While time has blunted some post-war sentiments there, the Japanese have been resolute in recognizing the evils that imperial Japan inflicted while also steering clear of the worst horrors it endured. The Japanese maintain a defensive military — not one geared toward conquest — and refuse to develop nuclear weapons. Dignitaries still make the pilgrimage to Pearl Harbor to pay their respects.

The common thread of these two countries is that it took the humiliation of defeat to open their eyes. The two greatest Axis powers had no choice but to face their reckoning.

It’s harder for countries that have not been brought to their knees. Incentives to change the national narrative are not as great.