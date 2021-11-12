Bob Doucette: If we want a better future, we need to learn our past. And that means all of it.

Many years back, I sat down with my mom to discuss her childhood days in Berlin.
She was born in the German capital one year after the start of World War II, a time when Nazi Germany was on the march and much of Europe was under siege.
I heard a lot of fascinating stories. Some funny, some harrowing and some outright brutal.
Part of our conversation drifted into how she said she felt about her home country growing up.
Most German youth were only taught the basics about the war, and fewer still heard anything about the Holocaust. The adults knew, but it wasn’t something they talked about. For Germany’s youth, the hard truths about their country’s genocidal persecution of the Jews only came from documentaries seen later on.
She told me two things about this.
First, upon learning the details of the Holocaust, she didn’t feel any sense of pride when the German national anthem was played.
“What did we have to be proud of?” she said.
But second, and most important, was this: It was necessary for Germans to be taught their history. All of it. Even the parts that brought discomfort, anger and shame.
Germany’s history informs its present, and even though many Germans have reservations about that country’s generous immigration policies, outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel made a point to accept millions of refugees from war-torn regions of the Middle East.
In Merkel’s mind, Germany would not revert back to its exclusionary, xenophobic and anti-Semitic past. It would embrace the humane treatment of people who suffer and try to make their lives better.
Similar strains of humility have been seen in Japan. Japan suffered greatly in World War II, but it also caused even greater pain on the places it occupied before its eventual defeat.
While time has blunted some post-war sentiments there, the Japanese have been resolute in recognizing the evils that imperial Japan inflicted while also steering clear of the worst horrors it endured. The Japanese maintain a defensive military — not one geared toward conquest — and refuse to develop nuclear weapons. Dignitaries still make the pilgrimage to Pearl Harbor to pay their respects.
The common thread of these two countries is that it took the humiliation of defeat to open their eyes. The two greatest Axis powers had no choice but to face their reckoning.
It’s harder for countries that have not been brought to their knees. Incentives to change the national narrative are not as great.
Europe’s empires are long gone, but the wounds of imperialism fester throughout the developing world. Aside from a few statues being taken down or tossed into the sea, you don’t see systemic contrition in the United Kingdom, France or Belgium that you see in their former World War II foes. They have their moments, but it’s not ingrained in those countries’ cultures in the same way as it is for the Germans and the Japanese.
We face that here, too. Most Americans don’t think of the United States in the same way we view the European empires of old. But our history is filled with winners and losers, and the winners have been the ones writing our national narrative for some time. No external foe has ever forced us to deal with our past.
I think about the stories of history I learned growing up. Westward expansion was seen through the eyes of the pioneers. Oklahoma was born in the 1889 Land Run. We heard a lot about the Nina, the Pinta, the Santa Maria and later, the Mayflower. We learned the year the Americas were “discovered” by memorizing the line, “In 1492, Columbus sailed the ocean blue.”
What didn’t we learn? What European arrival and settlement looked like through the eyes of people who already lived here, what nations Indigenous people lived in, who their leaders were, and how many thousands of years humans had called the Western Hemisphere home.
How different would those Land Run lessons look if taught in the context of the Trail of Tears and the Dawes Act?
My history books covered slavery, emancipation and the civil rights movement, but the ramifications of what slavery did to tens of millions of people eluded most lessons. I had an Oklahoma history teacher who spent a day on the Tulsa Race Massacre, but most Oklahomans (and Americans) knew nothing of it until recently. It wasn’t taught.
These histories are being told more often now. That’s one huge benefit of living in a free and open society. But with that come moments when the things we thought we knew about our country don’t line up with what we’re learning now.
As it turns out, having your bubble burst is uncomfortable. Some people wrestle with it; others push back.
Tennessee’s governor wants “American exceptionalism” — something of a precursor ingredient to manifest destiny — part of that state’s public school curriculum.
Across the country, a good number of elected officials and those seeking public office have taken the niche law school topic of Critical Race Theory and elevated it to an existential threat to American education.
Here in Oklahoma, the vaguely written House Bill 1775 is causing enough confusion and fear that many educators are wondering if they’ll be punished for teaching anything about race relations at all.
Per the law, I’d agree that no one should be made to feel they are “inferior” because of their ethnicity or gender. But where is the line drawn from that and simply being disturbed by what some of our ancestors have done?
Would a loose interpretation of the law preclude much of anything being taught about the Tulsa Race Massacre of the Trail of Tears?
For now, it may turn on a district-by-district basis. Some school districts might be less inclined to cover these topics, and HB 1775 could give them legal cover. All based on the premise that they don’t want their students to “feel bad.”
And that brings me back to my living room discussion with my mom. The feelings she had about Germany, its national symbols and the remorse Germans feel over its past taught them to face those truths and be better.
It might be uncomfortable, even sobering, for us to do the same. But if we want to live up to our ideals, we should.
