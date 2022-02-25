Bob Doucette: How the Ukraine crisis will hit home

Russia’s incursion into the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine scuttled its prized Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline to Germany. Other European countries may likewise look to other sources of natural gas.

That will put pressure on global oil and gas supplies, which will mean rising prices. For U.S. consumers already pinched by high fuel and utility costs, the pain is likely to worsen.

But there is a silver lining for oil- and gas-producing states. Those higher prices will make marginal wells profitable, which means more product to sell and more people to hire. Already, U.S. active rig counts are up by 248 in the past year. In Oklahoma, rig counts have gone from 16 last March to 53 now. These trends could continue.

It will take time for Europe to build the seaport infrastructure needed to accept more liquefied natural gas from U.S. suppliers. Until the Ukraine situation is resolved, that appears to be the direction things are going. American natural gas exporters stand to benefit.