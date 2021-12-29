Bob Doucette: Have a look at the top 10 letters to the editor sent to the Tulsa World

We work hard on the Tulsa World opinion pages to do one thing: Have a discussion about the world around us.
Letters to the editor are a key part of that. Our readers have strong opinions, and let they us know through a steady influx of letters.
One fun fact about those letters: They are among our most read items.
As we near the end of the year, we thought it would be fun to look back at the most popular letters to the editor.
1. “Support for OU football is gone,” by Don Peters of Bartlesville. Peters took exception to the University of Oklahoma’s decision to leave the Big 12 and head to the Southeastern Conference.
“What happened to loyalty to both the citizens of the state and the conference which has treated the school well?” Peters wrote. “All that is gone in the interest of money. A teaching university that teaches greed: what a legacy for students.”
2. “Call off Tulsa State Fair for another year,” by Robert Knight of Tulsa. Knight wrote this during a massive surge of delta variant COVID-19 cases here in Oklahoma and across much of the country, saying that big crowds at the fair would further spread the virus.
“The fair, in conjunction with the opening of the schools, could easily result in a perfect storm for spreading a disease that is far from under control,” he wrote.
3. “Toying with treason,” by Scott Goodpaster of Tulsa. Written less than two weeks after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, Goodpaster took Sen. James Lankford and U.S. Reps. Stephanie Bice and Kevin Hern to task for lending credence to false claims of widespread fraud in the 2020 election.
“To undermine the judicial branch and render their conclusions moot is a subversion of our system of checks and balances. This goes beyond playing politics,” Goodpaster said. “This is toying with treason.”
4. “Reasons to be outraged,” by John Meyer of Broken Arrow. In the aftermath of last February’s record cold snap, Oklahoma utilities were socked with sky-high costs related to spiking natural gas prices. They are looking to pass along those costs to ratepayers and to spread that over several years.
That didn’t sit well with Meyer.
“This situation is unconscionable. I think outrage is truly applicable here.”
5. “Tearing down Pedestrian Bridge will have long-term consequences to quality of life,” by Tulsa resident Jonathan Pinkey. The old pedestrian bridge by Zink Dam has its fans, and many people weren’t happy when it was decided the bridge would be torn down and replaced with a new span.
“This demolition will adversely affect the quality of life of users of River Parks for years to come, both due to the forthcoming lack of permanent shade and, sadly, the loss of collective memory and multi-generational associations with the old bridge,” Pinkey wrote.
6. “Cashless PikePass plan harms people unable to afford $40 minimum,” by Paul Thomas of Tulsa. Thomas disagreed with the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority’s decision to have a cashless turnpike system, saying some people can’t afford to be charged $40 every time their PikePass account runs low.
“Here’s an idea: Let’s go PikePass-less and cashless and allow all citizens access to our state’s roadways. I’ll send the Turnpike Authority an invoice for my idea,” he wrote.
7. “Patrons lack information about Real ID requirements,” by Jane Mullenax of Tulsa. Mullenax said state authorities need to do a better job in telling people what they need to have with them when trying to get the new Real ID.
“(P)atrons are dealing with lack of information about what is needed,” Mullenax wrote. “Why is this information not posted on the door of the tag agency? Not everyone depends on smartphone for every bit of information.”
8. “Gathering Place needs a sound barrier between its neighbors,” by Tulsa resident Carol Foor. The Gathering Place is loved by Tulsans and heralded by local and national media, but for some neighbors, the noise from the park has been a nuisance, Foor noted. She said a sound barrier between the park and the adjacent neighborhood is needed.
“I am pretty certain the George Kaiser Family Foundation along with the City of Tulsa could afford to construct this,” Foor wrote.
9. “City ought to encourage zipper merging,” by Carl Stephani of Tulsa. Driving manners are a frequent gripe among motorists, and it only gets worse in construction zones. Stephani has a tip when it comes to encountering lane closures.
“We all need to pull forward in whichever lane is open until we reach the merge point at which location we just take turns – as we would automatically if the signal lights were not working,” he wrote.
10. “Cleaning up our language,” by Ben Killion of Owasso. Killion took issue with a column defending the use of profanity, saying we needed to go the other way.
“Profanity is a learned habit, and it brings to mind another statement from my teenage years, ‘He knew not what to say, so he swore,’” Killion wrote. “May 2021 be the year we clean up the COVID-19 pandemic and clean up some of our language as well.”
So there you have it: Ten letters crossing a variety of topics, and they ended up being the most popular among our readers.
