Bob Doucette: Have a look at the top 10 letters to the editor sent to the Tulsa World

We work hard on the Tulsa World opinion pages to do one thing: Have a discussion about the world around us.

Letters to the editor are a key part of that. Our readers have strong opinions, and let they us know through a steady influx of letters.

One fun fact about those letters: They are among our most read items.

As we near the end of the year, we thought it would be fun to look back at the most popular letters to the editor.

1. “Support for OU football is gone,” by Don Peters of Bartlesville. Peters took exception to the University of Oklahoma’s decision to leave the Big 12 and head to the Southeastern Conference.

“What happened to loyalty to both the citizens of the state and the conference which has treated the school well?” Peters wrote. “All that is gone in the interest of money. A teaching university that teaches greed: what a legacy for students.”