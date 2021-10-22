Bob Doucette: Gov. Kevin Stitt facing headwinds, but has a couple of aces in the hole

The root of it was the court’s conclusion that Congress never disestablished the Muscogee reservation, and other courts have said that ruling carries over to five other tribes — the Cherokees, Chickasaws, Choctaws, Seminoles and Quapaws.

Stitt claims the court’s ruling has become a public safety nightmare, and that it might bleed over into other essential state functions.

The tribes understandably don’t want to walk away from sovereignty; the governor’s demands that they do just that has deepened the cold war brewing between the two sides.

And then there are the lingering education crises.

Not long before Stitt took office, the state’s teachers staged a walkout to force legislative action on education funding. Teacher pay has long been an issue, with Oklahoma lagging behind the rest of the country as well as neighboring states. A deal struck that year alleviated some of that, but really only slowed the bleeding.

The problems remain, and the pandemic has only made them worse.