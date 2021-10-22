Bob Doucette: Gov. Kevin Stitt facing headwinds, but has a couple of aces in the hole

When you’re seeking re-election, tracking the trends is akin to a doctor's check-up.
For Gov. Kevin Stitt, those trends say pay attention, but don’t worry too much. Not yet, anyway.
Recent polling, as well as a number of other state metrics, point toward headwinds. But at the same time, Stitt has an ace in the hole for 2022. Make that two. We’ll get to those later.
First, let’s look at the turbulence ahead.
As 2022 approaches, Stitt’s approval rating sits at 50%, according to a recent poll by Amber Integrated. That’s down from 59% in June. In an Oct. 18 poll by the same group, 46% of those surveyed had a favorable impression of the governor while 37% had an unfavorable view.
He’s not under water, but at the same time it explains the rumblings within the Republican Party that eventually prompted one of the state’s top elected officials, State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister, to switch parties and challenge Stitt for the governor’s seat.
Hofmeister will be an underdog should she win the Democratic nomination, but she does have name recognition and has been a ballot box winner in two statewide campaigns.
These polls also show another dark cloud on the horizon.
With 11,000 Oklahomans dead from COVID-19, 20% of those surveyed in the poll listed the pandemic as the state’s chief concern, up from just 8% earlier. Only the economy ranked higher at 26%.
The poll’s findings on the pandemic dovetail into the state’s persistently low rankings in how COVID-19 has been handled. Oklahoma has been near the bottom of the country in terms of deaths per 100,000 people, test positivity and hospitalizations.
Stitt has publicly encouraged vaccination and mask use as people saw fit, but has been steadfastly against mandating either measure.
Even during the height this summer’s delta variant surge, Stitt wouldn’t reinstate emergency provisions that gave hospitals, schools and local governments so much leeway to combat the virus last year. Personal responsibility became the mantra, and Stitt stuck to it even as infections and deaths rose to the sky-high levels seen last winter.
Stitt has shown he’s prone to picking fights, and none have been more public than those with Oklahoma's tribal nations.
He’d earlier sought a forced renegotiation of the state’s gaming compacts with the tribes, a battle he lost. But it set a tone that carried over into Stitt’s insistence on overturning the U.S. Supreme Court’s McGirt ruling, which found that state courts don’t have jurisdiction over major criminal cases involving Indigenous people on tribal lands.
The root of it was the court’s conclusion that Congress never disestablished the Muscogee reservation, and other courts have said that ruling carries over to five other tribes — the Cherokees, Chickasaws, Choctaws, Seminoles and Quapaws.
Stitt claims the court’s ruling has become a public safety nightmare, and that it might bleed over into other essential state functions.
The tribes understandably don’t want to walk away from sovereignty; the governor’s demands that they do just that has deepened the cold war brewing between the two sides.
And then there are the lingering education crises.
Not long before Stitt took office, the state’s teachers staged a walkout to force legislative action on education funding. Teacher pay has long been an issue, with Oklahoma lagging behind the rest of the country as well as neighboring states. A deal struck that year alleviated some of that, but really only slowed the bleeding.
The problems remain, and the pandemic has only made them worse.
Faced with remote teaching, safety concerns and overall frustration, thousands of Oklahoma teachers quit the profession or retired, leaving the state’s ongoing teacher shortage as bad as it’s ever been. A record number of teachers retired over the summer, leaving Oklahoma with no choice but to approve an alarming number of emergency teaching certifications.
Three years after the walkout, not much has changed and a good number of educators feel disrespected. Hofmeister, their term-limited state superintendent, is hoping to turn those frustrations into votes in the 2022 gubernatorial race.
With poll numbers going the wrong way, thousands dead from the coronavirus and important constituencies lining up against him, you'd think Stitt would have cause for concern. But he has two powerful things working in his favor.
First is the economy. It's cooking pretty good.
The state’s unemployment rate is 3.2%, two points lower than the national average and basically full employment.
Another measure of economic health is seen in state revenues. Oklahoma is flush. September revenues were more than 18% higher than projections and more than 19% higher than in September 2020.
Previous months have had similar showings. A better business environment has helped stuff Oklahoma’s coffers full.
And in one of Oklahoma’s most prominent industries, oil and gas, things are looking up. Benchmark U.S. crude prices topped $82 a barrel last week, and natural gas hit $4.99 per thousand cubic feet. Both reflect prices that are a far cry better than they were even a year ago.
That’s helped the state’s local energy producers. In March, Oklahoma had 17 active drilling rigs, according to Baker Hughes, an oilfield services company that tracks these numbers. In October, that figure hit 41. More rigs mean more people working, and more money being made.
A growing economy cures a lot of political ills. But, there’s also this: Oklahoma voters are brand loyal, and the brand in favor is Republican.
Stitt hasn’t drawn any serious challengers for the GOP primary, so he’ll be able to focus on the general election. Whether he faces Hofmeister or some other Democratic opponent, Oklahoma voters have solidly backed whoever has the “R” by their name.
Brad Henry was Oklahoma’s last Democratic governor. Since then, it’s been three straight terms with a Republican in the Governor’s Mansion. Until Hofmeister’s party switch, Republicans controlled all statewide offices.
And with the exception of the brief tenure of former Fifth District Congresswoman Kendra Horn, Republicans have locked down the state’s congressional delegation for years.
Stitt will be banking on that brand loyalty, and no doubt will trumpet the state’s economic successes. It will be a powerful message and makes any challenge to his seat a tall hill to climb.
Does Stitt’s tenure get a clean bill of health? Maybe not. But for now, his candidacy looks healthy enough to win.