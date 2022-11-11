Bob Doucette: GOP dominates Oklahoma, but a red fizzle elsewhere

Some quick hits on the 2022 midterm elections in Oklahoma, and nationally…

About those polls: My last experience working on a public polling project came back in the good ole days of college. The methods we used were intricate, confusing and frustrating, and it led me to believe that being involved in polling was not my sort of gig.

Nevertheless, we use polls to figure out how campaigns are going and to read the minds of the electorate. Having already stated that I’m no expert at this type of sorcery, I think we can say that there are problems with many people’s polling methods.

I know, shocker. We saw that pan out in 2016, and six years later we’re seeing it again.

Gov. Kevin Stitt’s own polling showed him cruising to an easy victory. Several other polls showed a tight race between him and challenger Joy Hofmeister. Some polls even showed Hofmeister with a slight edge.

But after the dust settled Tuesday night, Oklahoma showed that its electorate is the same as it ever was. Stitt weathered numerous controversies and millions of dollars in negative campaign ads funded by dark money. In the end, he won as handily last week as he did four years ago.

Oklahoma voters stayed true to the brand, with the brand being “Republican.” The GOP will again control all statewide offices, the congressional delegation and maintain its supermajority in the state Legislature.

Education mandate? Stitt will be joined by Ryan Walters, the former history teacher-turned-culture warrior who easily defeated Democrat Jena Nelson for the state superintendent’s job.

Walters drew ire for statements caught on video saying that he’d refuse federal funding for schools, and that he’d like to see teachers undergo patriotic training through a program run by Hillsdale College, a conservative religious institution based in Michigan.

These and other statements — he’d repeatedly taken swipes at transgender students and critical race theory — made him a lightning rod for educators.

Even more, there are fears brewing in rural Oklahoma that taxpayer-funded private school vouchers — espoused by Walters and Stitt — would hurt small-town schools.

No matter. Walters won 57% of the vote Tuesday, even outpacing Stitt. Both benefited greatly from rural voters, negating the metro counties’ lean toward Democrats.

What this means is Stitt and his allies in education — which includes Walters and a compliant state school board — will have mostly free rein to manage Oklahoma public education. The only speed bump could be the Legislature, which balked at vouchers last session but has mostly supported the ideas Stitt and Walters have championed.

Everyone expects vouchers to be reintroduced in the Legislature next year. That could be an interesting fight, given last year’s failure. Vouchers could be the first big test of Stitt’s reelection mandate.

Would marijuana have mattered? One of the fights that played out this fall was when a statewide vote on legalizing recreational marijuana would be held.

Oklahoma legalized medical marijuana in 2018. That vote occurred during the state’s primaries, and drove more voters to the polls than otherwise would likely have showed up.

The thinking was that if recreational marijuana had been on the ballot, more new voters would have gone to the polls, something that usually helps challengers and hurts incumbents, as was seen in 2018.

The ballot initiative for voting on recreational weed received the required number of signatures to put it on the ballot, but Stitt set the election for next year. All appearances show Oklahoma had another low turnout this fall, which might give some the idea that elections might have turned out differently if the marijuana measure had been on the November ballot.

Maybe it would have. Then again, recreational marijuana was on the ballot in Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota. Maryland and Missouri approved it; the rest did not. And besides flipping the Maryland governor’s seat to Democrat, the political landscape in the other states didn’t change much, if at all.

Given the margins of victory seen in Oklahoma’s elections, I have doubts that a Nov. 8 vote on recreational marijuana would have mattered.

Red ripple: Various news and polling organizations predicted a massive midterm sweep for Republicans, where the GOP would seize significant majorities in both houses of Congress and perhaps more than their share of governorships.

As of this writing, it appears Republicans might take a slim majority in the House of Representatives (maybe adding up to 10 seats or so) while the Senate may be a status quo.

That’s a historically bad performance for any opposition party during the midterms, especially considering how small Democratic majorities in Congress are.

In 2018, Democrats took over the House, gaining 41 House seats. In 2010, House Republicans swamped Democrats, picking up 63 House seats. In 1994, Republicans gained 54 House seats. In each of those years, gains were made at the expense of the party that held the White House.

This year, with high inflation, recession fears, high fuel prices and a chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan, the table should have been set for big GOP gains.

But that didn’t happen. Higher Gen Z voter turnout in battleground states was one factor. Tied to that was the Supreme Court’s decision to reverse Roe v. Wade. And there is a theory that voters, including many Republicans, are weary of the shadow cast by former President Donald Trump.

Many expect Trump to run for president in 2024; Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who won reelection Tuesday despite absorbing some insults from the former president, could be in his way.

Confronting the GOP now is whether to fall in line with Trump or to cut him loose in favor of a fresh face who doesn’t carry the baggage weighing down the former president.

Abortion: Voters in California, Michigan and Vermont passed abortion rights initiatives on Tuesday, which shouldn’t come as a huge surprise. None of these states are conservative strongholds.

But in reliably red Kentucky, a ballot proposal to codify that state’s near-total abortion ban in its constitution failed. This follows a similar statewide vote in Kansas this summer in which a proposal to strike abortion rights from that state’s constitution was overwhelmingly defeated.

There has been some talk about a statewide vote on abortion rights in Oklahoma, though nothing about that has been officially announced.

But it’s notable that three abortion rights supporters running for state House seats from Tulsa — Melissa Provenzano, Suzanne Schreiber and Amanda Swope — won in what might be described as “purple” districts in or near the city’s midtown area.

The Oklahoma Legislature has taken a hard stance against abortion, giving the state some of the strictest abortion bans in the country. But Oklahomans’ views on this issue might be similar to what Kansas and Kentucky voters have shown – maybe favoring some restrictions, but also not keen on eliminating it, either.