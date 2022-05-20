Bob Doucette: Fox interview with Gov. Stitt exposes holes in pro-life policies

One of the longstanding criticisms of pro-life policymakers and the movement in general is that they are so singularly focused on the unborn that they don’t have anything left for children after they’re born.

Up until now, this has been more of a rhetorical point than anything else. A concrete policy response to restricting or banning abortion has been lacking because most states’ abortion laws have either been struck down as unconstitutional or only flirted with the margins of Roe v. Wade.

Entire campaigns have been built and millions of dollars have been raised for a cause that was seen for decades as tilting at windmills. It got people elected, served as an ideological purity test and kept an issue alive that had long been thought of as settled law.

That has all changed. The leak of a draft opinion from the U.S. Supreme Court told us that a majority of the court will reverse Roe. Now the theoretical has become a probability that pro-life politicians have sought for years.

Oklahoma is fertile ground for the pro-life movement. Our Legislature routinely passes some of the strictest abortion laws in the country, and Gov. Kevin Stitt has promised to sign any abortion restriction bill that comes across his desk.

Being such a big part of his governorship, Stitt — who has a growing national profile among conservatives — was a natural fit to appear on Fox News’ Sunday programming to talk about Oklahoma’s abortion policies in light of the Supreme Court’s apparent aim to strike down Roe.

Fox is friendly ground for Republicans. Even with the rise of OAN and Newsmax, Fox is still the main driver of news and commentary for American conservatives. If you’re a regular on Fox, chances are your star is rising in the right-wing world.

Stitt was interviewed last week by Shannon Bream, Fox’s chief legal correspondent and one of its anchors. If you’re a Republican, Bream would seem to be the ideal questioner. Her Twitter bio states “Sinner saved by His Grace,” and she’s the author of a book titled “The Mothers and Daughters of the Bible Speak.”

In other words, she’s Stitt’s people.

But Bream is a pro, and though her questions were not confrontational, they did expose serious weaknesses for Oklahoma and other states like it in the forthcoming post-Roe world.

Bream mentioned polling from the Pew Research Center that indicated a slight majority of Oklahomans surveyed favored keeping abortion legal.

Stitt’s response: “Some of those different facts, some of those newspapers you’re quoting, are not what we find with the people of Oklahoma.”

Never mind that Pew is not a newspaper, and neither is The Frontier, the online news organization that cited Pew’s polling in a recent fact-check piece.

He went on to say that the Legislature, whose members are elected from across the state, routinely pass abortion laws by wide margins.

He’s right about that, but legislative votes and the public’s desires often don’t match.

If not for the initiative petition process, where voters get a shot at codifying their desires into law, Oklahoma wouldn’t have legalized medical marijuana, criminal justice reforms or Medicaid expansion. Lawmakers had no appetite for those issues, despite the people’s wishes.

Bream also asked Stitt what he would say to women (and presumably, in some cases, girls) who became pregnant via rape or incest, noting that Oklahoma law does not grant abortion exceptions in these cases.

“Well, first off, super compassionate about that,” he said. “I have daughters. I cannot imagine what that would be like, and that hardship. But you have to choose. That is a human being inside the womb. We’re going to do everything we can to protect life and love both the mother and the child. We don’t think killing one to protect another is the right thing to do, either.

“Our heart is super compassionate about that,” he continued. “We want the churches, we want all the services, the state, the nonprofits to come around with adoption services. That’s super, super hard, and we’re going to do everything we can to help them. Aborting that child, we don’t think is the right thing to do.”

Adoption has long been cited as the remedy for unplanned pregnancies for those who cannot or don’t want to take on parenthood. But it’s not that simple.

Adoptions cost anywhere from $5,000 to $40,000, sometimes more. There may be willing adoptive parents out there who are turned away by such financial hurdles.

Besides, there are already a number of children, of various ages, who are ready to be adopted now. Oklahoma’s foster system has about 9,500 kids, more than half of whom are still waiting for placement into a foster home.

How much the ranks of foster children grow in the future is hard to calculate, but it will grow.

Related to that, Bream asked Stitt about how Oklahoma’s children are faring. She cited three damning statistics: that 21.3% of Oklahoma children live below the poverty line; that 71% of SNAP (food stamp) participants are in families with children; and that Oklahoma is ranked 42nd nationally in overall child well-being.

To that, Stitt lashed out.

“Is the answer, according to the socialist Democrat left, to abort poor kids?” he asked. “I mean, that’s just ridiculous to even kind of quote those kind of stats. We have a free market in Oklahoma. We believe that God has a special plan for every single life and every single child.”

This is a non-answer, setting up a false either-or scenario of letting the child live or be aborted. There are other options.

But to have options, you need to have a plan. If you’re in a state where you can expect a new influx of children born to single mothers, many of them poor, there needs to be something from the state to help them.

That often shows up in budget priorities.

In the state budget agreement unveiled Monday, the Attorney General’s Office is getting a 25.7% bump, which includes $10 million to fight “federal overreach.” Oklahoma taxpayers are slated to receive rebates of $75 and $150 ($182 million), and the motor vehicle sales tax exemption is being reinstated ($165.5 million).

Meanwhile, common education is getting a half-percent increase, which will get gobbled up by inflation. Schools, which are suffering from a chronic teacher shortage, are being left to hobble along as high numbers of teachers are retiring, taking jobs in other states or leaving the profession entirely.

Keep in mind, our schools make up one of the key components of child well-being.

As for other services to help distressed mothers and their kids, it looks like Oklahoma will stay the course.

For all their good intentions and efforts, our state, its churches, its nonprofits and its free market haven’t been enough to raise our child-welfare rankings from the bottom 10. We need to do more.

Obviously, there are numerous issues related to abortion that go beyond this. Abortion rights will be taken up in states across the country. But in states like Oklahoma, the most likely outcome is made apparent by what elected officials are doing now. Those in power here want abortion abolished.

But have they thought it through? What happens once they’ve achieved victory? Does “pro-life” go any further than the delivery room?

In Oklahoma, our leaders are mostly silent on that subject. When pressed, my guess is their answers will be a lot like Stitt’s: platitudes, deflection and, perhaps, derision.

My response: If they’re going to create an environment where abortion is illegal, they need to own it. Show us that “pro-life” is more than a singular ethic. Mothers of the post-Roe future and their children need them to show up with more than words.

