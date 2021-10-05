Bob Doucette: Four things we've learned during the COVID-19 pandemic so far

In it, he urged people to stop using terms like “vaccine-hesitant,” “vaccine skeptics” and the like. Instead, he rolled out words like “morons,” “losers” and “cowards,” saying they were “afraid.”

Yo, Keith, saying this might make you feel better but invoking these descriptions won’t win any converts.

Positive, even if somber, facts-based messaging is a grind at this point. But it’s way more effective than rolling out the worst traits of call-out culture.

Where to now? In March 2020, we were asked to “flatten the curve” for a couple of weeks. At another point, we were told COVID would “magically disappear.”

Last spring, we were promised we’d get our summer back. Now? Who knows.

Winter approaches, and last winter's horrors are still fresh in our memories. The possibility of new variants lurks as long as COVID-19 has places to grow and evolve.

And yet, we have vaccines that we didn’t have a year ago, and the promise of ongoing medical research looking for ways to beat this thing.

Some predict that COVID-19 will be endemic, much like other seasonal illnesses. Others think we still have a chance to eradicate it.