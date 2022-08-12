Bob Doucette: Four questions about the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago

A lot can happen in an hour or two. Monday night sure proved it.

That evening, after finishing up at work, I packed my gym bag, spent about 90 minutes at the Y, and then headed home. As I walked out the door to my car, I got a notification on my phone: The FBI had served a search warrant at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence.

It was big news, but there wasn’t much else to go on. If there’s one wise piece of advice I received long ago, it’s to be patient and get the facts before opening my big yap.

Unfortunately, that’s not the world we live in. Twenty-four hour news cycles, social media and election year politics demand immediate commentary and calls for action. We sure got a lot of that.

A sampling from the Oklahoma congressional delegation…

“It’s been 24 hours & we’ve heard nothing from DOJ & the FBI,” tweeted Sen. James Lankford. “This is completely unacceptable. The politicization of DOJ/FBI has gone entirely too far.”

“Today’s unannounced, politically-motivated raid on President Trump’s home was a reckless move from the Biden Admin & proves how the administrative state has grown dangerously out of control,” read a statement from U.S. Rep. Kevin Hern.

“What happened last night at the private residence of (former) President Donald Trump should send chills down every American’s spine,” U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin said.

“The unprecedented raid on Mar-A-Lago & former President Trump is deeply concerning,” U.S. Rep. Stephanie Bice said. “We must know exactly why this raid occurred.”

The furrowed brows of our elected officials didn’t compare to the vitriol elsewhere in the Trump universe. Steven Crowder, a one-time stand-up comedian and now conservative commentator, was one of a legion of people basically calling for violence.

“Tomorrow is war,” the host of “Louder with Crowder” tweeted. “Sleep well.”

Whew. That’s a lot, and most of it based on little knowledge of what actually happened at Trump’s Florida estate.

What do we know? Not a ton. The nature of police investigations means we often don’t know everything until a charge is filed, if that happens at all.

But there are some bits of information that, if taken in before everyone started sounding off, might have cooled things down.

The first question: Why did the FBI execute a search warrant? The answer is that agents sought to retrieve documents from Mar-a-Lago that belonged to the government. Presidential records are government property, and once a president leaves they belong to the National Archives.

The National Archives had received 15 boxes of documents that had been stored at Mar-a-Lago earlier this year – some of which were classified. That, apparently, prodded the Justice Department to retrieve other records it suspected were still stored in Florida.

Keep in mind that the 1978 Presidential Records Act not only mandates that these records be turned over, but carries consequences.

“Whoever, having the custody of any such record, proceeding, map, book, document, paper, or other thing, willfully and unlawfully conceals, removes, mutilates, obliterates, falsifies, or destroys the same, shall be fined” $2,000, up to three years in prison or “shall forfeit his office and be disqualified from holding any office under the United States,” the law reads in part.

In 2018, Trump signed another law that makes it a felony to remove or retain classified documents. This was in response to a similar 2016 classified documents case involving Hillary Clinton. We’ll get to that in a minute.

Trump wasn’t pleased, and that’s not surprising. I’ve yet to see anyone who was all smiles when federal agents started rummaging through their stuff.

“My beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents. … They even broke into my safe!” he said in a statement.

Never mind that no agents would have set foot there had those records been returned.

The second question: Is this, as many have alleged, a weaponization of the Justice Department and the FBI? Considering the high bar you have to clear to obtain a warrant, I’m skeptical.

Justice Department officials, the FBI and judges need to be assured that there is reason for a search. They want to know what you’re looking for, where it is and have a solid indication that agents will find what they seek.

Add the delicate matter of doing this at a former president’s home and you better be sure your information is right.

In the search, agents took records found in three rooms at Trump’s estate, including a personal safe. Just a guess, but that sounds like they had it on good information that the records they were looking for could be found in these specific places.

A third question: Is there some sort of urgency here? I’d say yes. Given the fact that classified records were in the first batch of records received from Mar-a-Lago, there’s good reason to fear that more could have been stored there.

The unsecured nature of their storage and the estate’s shaky record on security – during Trump’s presidency, a Chinese government operative was found wandering the compound with a thumb drive containing malware – you could see how those in national security circles would have serious concerns.

And one more question: Is Trump facing criminal prosecution over this? That’s not so clear.

Prosecuting a former president is weighty stuff, and we’re talking about a law that is not often invoked. Investigators might be satisfied that they retrieved the documents and leave it at that.

Going back to the Clinton case, federal agents investigated her handling of classified information through emails routed through a private server. They discovered that classified information was transmitted, but declined filing charges, stating that they couldn’t prove intent to break the law.

Careless? Yes. Maybe even reckless. But in the eyes of the Justice Department, it wasn’t enough to be called a crime. That may also happen here.

It’s possible that further investigation could change that. But as is the nature of criminal investigations, no one is going to know until much later.

There are a few conclusions we can make with greater certainty. Yes, the FBI’s search of Trump’s home is unprecedented, but so are the circumstances surrounding it.

And yes, when people were echoing the sentiment that “If this can happen to a former president, it can happen to you,” that is absolutely true.

We live in a country that is governed by the rule of law, and no one — even the powerful — is supposed to be above the law. You can bet the farm that if the FBI found out you had illegally stashed government documents at your home, you’d get a visit.

I’d ask our congressional delegation to take a breath. Erupting with outrage at what appears to be a lawful search undermines the rule of law. And God knows, we’ve seen how the erosion of respect for lawful government action (hello, Jan. 6) can have terrible consequences.