Bob Doucette: Fears for fate of rural schools are real

If you grew up in a small town, you know how integrated a school and its community can be.

Schools are a gathering place for the community. I remember as much for the sole year I lived in the little burg of Marengo, Illinois, a farm and manufacturing town just south of the Wisconsin border.

My school was Hawthorn, a K-8 school that’s since been closed. I played basketball while at that school, and we were terrible. Even though we wore the same colors as the mighty Boston Celtics, none of that championship shine rubbed off on the lowly Tomahawks as we slogged through a winless season.

Still, folks came out to watch us play. On any given game night, a couple of hundred fans would be there to watch us butcher James Naismith’s game, cheering for what few buckets we managed to score.

I got another view of that school-town connection years later, covering a homecoming football game between Meeker and Crooked Oak. Meeker is a town of a little more than 1,100 people north of Shawnee, and it seemed like at least half the community was there on a fall Friday night to watch their Bulldogs make quick work of their guests.

They had a lot to cheer about. Hearing that I was there to write about the game, I got plenty of offers of food, and a lot of conversation about the team. A few fans carried hand-held AM radios so they could keep up with the World Series.

It was Americana under the Friday night lights, evenings remembered for years to come by the athletes on the field, peers in the stands and, of course, parents and grandparents. These are some of the threads that community ties are made of.

Nine years later, I saw a different view of a community and its school.

The town of Burbank, nestled in the hills of Osage County, was less than a year away from seeing its school close. Population decline and a shrinking student body made it impossible to keep the doors open beyond the 2001-2002 school year.

Burbank’s 40 or so students would be spread out to nearby schools in Shidler, Fairfax and Ponca City.

As I talked with people there, everyone understood that consolidation was inevitable. The best path forward was a planned death for the school, one last year of classes before Burbank School closed for good.

Underneath that acceptance were fears that with the school’s closure, there wouldn’t be much left to keep the town alive. It had been a boomtown during the great Osage County oil rush of the 1920s, with thousands of residents, thriving businesses and even a couple of movie theaters.

But the Burbank oil field played itself out, and all the money and jobs that came during those gusher days moved on.

By late 2001, Burbank residents worried that all they had left to keep the town together was its post office.

Burbank’s fate is what many small communities fear when the words “school consolidation” arise. For decades now, there has been a tug-of-war between fiscal hawks who decry the high number of Oklahoma public schools — and the administrative overhead that comes with them — and rural Oklahomans who wonder what will become of them if they lose a key anchor of their towns.

The rural pushback is strong, and one of the main reasons why consolidation has been rare. Nobody wants to lose their town, and closing a school is seen by many as a potential death knell for rural communities.

That fierce protectiveness is something that I’ve seen recently, but not with consolidation. Instead, it’s with a newer idea that has many in rural Oklahoma digging in their heels.

The drumbeat of private school vouchers has been getting louder in recent years. Gov. Kevin Stitt and his secretary of education, Ryan Walters, are major proponents of the idea, one in which public dollars would be allocated for scholarships that parents could use to help pay tuition at the private school of their choice.

Stitt is seeking reelection while Walters is campaigning to be the next state superintendent.

Private school vouchers have big backers — and big money — behind them at the national level, too. Former U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is leading the charge to see more states use tax dollars to benefit private school enrollees.

But just like it has been with consolidation, private school vouchers have faced headwinds.

During the last legislative session, a bill for school vouchers failed to win passage in the state Senate. It was a humbling blow for the voucher crowd, but not nearly as dismissive as what came from the state House.

In that chamber, House leadership publicly announced that the voucher bill wouldn’t even be heard there. Even if the Senate had passed it, the voucher bill was dead on arrival in the House.

The reason? Rural lawmakers wanted none of it.

The reasons are two-fold. First is that rural Oklahoma doesn’t stand to gain much from private school vouchers. There are private schools in some small towns, but not many. The vast majority of private schools are in urban and suburban areas.

Second is the fear that education dollars spent on vouchers will end up coming out of the pockets of rural schools. It’s this part that alarms educators, administrators and rural Oklahomans the most.

Rural Oklahoma is already fighting battles to keep their towns alive, given the population shift toward urbanization. Healthy schools are foundational to keeping the towns they serve viable.

But when school enrollment declines, so does the town. Anything that threatens the viability of a rural school is seen as a threat the community as a whole, and rural lawmakers know this, if for no other reason than reminders from their constituents.

School consolidation hasn’t gone anywhere in Oklahoma for this basic fact: The people in rural Oklahoma see their communities and way of life as something worth protecting. Not everyone wants to live in metro suburbs or larger cities. For many, they’d rather stay where they and their families have put down roots for generations.

I think that’s one of the reasons why there is concern in towns outside of Oklahoma’s metro areas. Folks have seen the voucher legislation proposed and shot down, but there are promises to bring the idea back next year.

And there are political candidates who are, in part, staking their campaigns on it. It makes people wonder how many battles they’ll have to fight to keep their schools intact.

The political reality they face is that you can win these battles repeatedly, but the win-loss record won’t matter if you lose just once.

I can’t say for certain how much of an impact the voucher issue will have on November’s elections. But one thing is certain: It’s on a lot of people’s minds in small-town Oklahoma, and none of them want to trade memories of their Friday night lights for shuttered schools.