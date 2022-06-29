Bob Doucette: Discipline of the right is what doomed Roe

There are plenty of takeaways from what we’ve seen from the U.S. Supreme Court lately, but one thing that sticks out is how we got here.

Whatever your beliefs are about abortion, it wasn’t that long ago it seemed like the pro-life movement’s goals were akin to tilting at windmills. Most anti-abortion proposals were doomed upon judicial review.

That’s been the nature of constitutional law. With rare exception, precedents set by the court hold up.

We know different now. Friday’s ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade was unthinkable until recently.

The additions of Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett during Donald Trump’s presidency were about as revolutionary as they get when it comes to the Supreme Court.

And this brings me to my point: Elections have consequences. Even though Trump has been out of office for nearly 18 months, his impact still reverberates.

Underlying all this: American conservatives have shown a degree of discipline that has been a game-changer; the American left has not.

Take a look at the 2016 presidential primaries, and how prominent conservatives like Sens. Lindsey Graham and Marco Rubio voiced deep misgivings about Trump. They eventually fell in line and are (at least publicly) among his most ardent supporters.

Leaders in the religious right likewise had their doubts. But by the spring of 2016, when Focus on the Family’s James Dobson extolled Trump’s alleged newfound faith, most evangelicals hopped on the Trump train. Eighty-one percent of white evangelicals voted for Trump in 2016, despite the "Access Hollywood" tapes and his lifelong indifference to religion.

None of this would have happened if Trump ran as a pro-choice Republican. But Trump played along, won their favor, and reaped the benefits of a party that dogmatically backs its people.

Republican voters have likewise been mostly supportive of not just Trump, but nearly anyone who earns the favor of their party. Aside from national and congressional campaigns, the GOP controls most governorships and state legislatures across the country, with substantial legislative gains across the South over the past 20 years.

What about the left? It’s a different story, one marked by highs and lows that are often dictated by the sentiment of the moment.

Recall the soaring enthusiasm of Barack Obama’s 2008 campaign, and how that propelled him to the White House in a landslide.

A decade later, following the tumult of Trump’s first two years as president, Democrats fared well. They were energized to build a bulwark against a president they loathed and took control of the House of Representatives.

In 2020, Democrats increased their ranks in the Senate, gaining a 50-50 split which gave them a threadbare majority on tiebreaker votes. Democrats may not have staged stadium rallies and held flashy boat parades, but they showed up big at the polls and gave Joe Biden the presidency. The elation of 2008 turned into anger in 2020, with similar results.

But 2016 was far more consequential. In that moment, the left let its lack of fervency get the best of it.

Hillary Clinton was the presumptive Democratic nominee, but received a stiff challenge from Sen. Bernie Sanders. Super delegate shenanigans that favored Clinton turned off Sanders voters, among others.

Some of them ended up voting for Jill Stein. Others picked Libertarian Gary Johnson. Some didn’t vote at all.

It’s not as if some Republican voters didn’t buck their party, too. But the depressed vote among Democrats in 2016 allowed Trump the narrowest of opportunities to pull off one of the bigger Election Day upsets we’ve ever seen.

Purity tests on the left (I’m looking at you, Bernie bros) and party loyalty on the right helped sweep Trump to victory.

Nearly five years after that election, the impact of the right’s discipline — consistently building at the state level, loyalty to its candidates, and Sen. Mitch McConnell's ruthless parliamentarianism — has shown through at the Supreme Court. Meanwhile, the left is mourning court rulings that have liberalized gun laws, left half the country without abortion rights and blurred the line between church and state.

One can only imagine how different the Supreme Court would look had Clinton won the presidency. Liberals who balked in 2016 have only themselves to blame.

Maybe the fall of Roe v. Wade will motivate the left to show up at the polls in November. Maybe it won’t. Meanwhile, conservatives will likely do what they’ve done all along: keep pounding their agenda until the seemingly impossible comes to pass.

