Bob Doucette: Counting the costs of gun violence

In the wake of recent mass shootings, it’s hard to find anything new to say. The horror of people massacred in a supermarket, in a church, at a school and in a medical clinic has brought about all the expected reactions.

There’s anger. Sadness. Defensiveness. Calls for legislative action, countered by demands to respect the Second Amendment. It’s a merry-go-round that has mostly led us nowhere going back to the rampage that ended 15 lives at Columbine High School in 1999, a span in which at least 2,000 Americans have died in mass shootings.

That’s a similar number of deaths to what U.S. forces suffered in Afghanistan in a roughly similar time frame. But schools, offices, grocery stores and houses of worship aren’t war zones.

Lost in the debate over guns is how people outside the headlines are affected by gun violence. That’s something I’ve thought about often this week.

Before getting into that, a disclaimer: I’m a gun owner. I’ve owned guns since I was 21 years old. I’ve shot a variety of handguns, rifles and shotguns. Among those are the AR-15 and the AK-47, though I’ve never owned either.

But I’m not a gun expert. I’ve never held a job where my livelihood depended on a firearm.

With that out of the way, let’s get to the point: We need to reckon with the impact of gun violence.

I've never been shot or shot at, but people I've known have died from guns.

Six people I knew committed suicide with a firearm. These are people with whom I’ve broken bread, traveled, worked, done business and prayed. I’ve been to their homes, played with their kids, visited their offices, played softball with them and talked about life.

Their deaths inflicted deep wounds on those left behind, ones from which some of their immediate family members never recovered.

Another person I knew, a college classmate, died in a hunting accident. It was an incident of instant and terrible consequence.

That’s seven people I knew who died via firearms. By contrast, two people I knew died in car accidents.

I bring these up for two reasons. First is to point out that gun violence isn’t just homicides.

Of the more than 45,000 gun deaths in the U.S. in 2020, the greatest number — 54% — were suicides.

Accidental shooting deaths run the gamut — kids playing with a gun in the house, drunken hijinks and, like my college classmate, hunting mishaps.

Add in crimes of passion, drug deals gone wrong, gang beefs and, yes, mass shootings and what you get is a grinding yearly tally of victims greater than U.S. deaths suffered in the Korean War.

All this happens in an America divided on how we view guns. One side sees them as sinister, dangerous objects. The opposing view looks at firearm ownership as a God-given right.

The latter side is largely winning, having successfully lobbied Congress and state legislatures to loosen gun restrictions to the point where buying firearms is not much different from purchasing any other consumer good.

But guns aren’t like other consumer products. By design, firearms are designed for one basic purpose: to kill. Some are designed for hunting, others for personal security, and still more for something akin to combat.

The .22-caliber Marlin rifle I once owned could leave a person just as dead as your dad’s shotgun, your friend’s Glock or his buddy’s laser-sighted AR-15.

They all possess a somber characteristic: Once you pull the trigger, there’s no taking that round back.

These days, I’ve seen an evolution in how guns are viewed by many of their owners. A small but significant subset looks at their weapons with an almost religious veneration, where the firearm is like a modern Excalibur, a holy implement of war that makes a person mightier than they otherwise might hope to be.

For others, it’s wrapped up in the very idea of what it means to be an American. Widespread firearm ownership is seen by this group as a guarantor of liberty.

During a recent visit with the Tulsa World Editorial Board, state Attorney General John O’Connor said guns protect their owners from the government. I think this is a dubious claim; if the U.S. government unleashed its military and policing powers on the public, there’s not much a battalion of civilian gun owners could do about it.

But there are perhaps millions of Americans who believe as O’Connor does and carry that view straight from their pocketbooks to their gun safes. Gun manufacturers, the NRA and numerous gun rights groups count on that sentiment to keep the money flowing. Access to firearms has never been easier.

What I would suggest is a reset. We need to right-size the way we view firearms.

The gun is a tool. The obvious applications are use in law enforcement, the military and security.

I’ve known people living in the rural West who need their firearms to put food on the table. Some might smirk at that notion, but if you live a hundred miles from the nearest grocery store and get socked in by Rocky Mountain winters, hunting and feeding your family go hand in hand.

But what is a gun beyond that? Has its symbolism grown so powerful that we’ve lost respect for the harm a firearm can do?

All I know is I’ve seen the deadly finality firearms can bring. I’ve seen the sorrowful aftermath. The ubiquity of guns was a big factor in the suicide deaths I mentioned above and other deaths we’re mourning now.

Some of the six people I knew might be around if red-flag laws existed. Four of our neighbors might still be alive if we had a firearms purchase waiting period. Ten people in Buffalo and 21 people in Uvalde would still be breathing if gun buyers had to be at least 21 years old.

I hear a lot of talk that we need to focus on mental health, hardening schools and spiritual renewal. All of these are good. But none directly address the seriousness of firearm access and ownership.

Last week, Editorials Editor Ginnie Graham wrote that the political middle needs to take control of the gun debate and get some solutions on the books. I agree.

I also agree that there are no laws that will end all gun violence in America. But we can slow it down. We can save lives and do it without some heavy-handed confiscation scheme so many gun owners fear.

We’ve venerated the gun without respecting its lethality. That needs to change. Guns are not toys. They aren’t sacred objects. They are deadly serious, and we’re floating in a sea of 400 million of them.

It’s far past time we treated them with the sobriety their purpose implies so we can stem the tide of people needlessly dying at the wrong end of a barrel.

