Bob Doucette: Contrary to popular belief, the Pax Americana isn't dead

In the closing days of August, the panicked evacuation of Kabul reached a tragic crescendo.

With U.S. forces, worried Afghans and American diplomats rushing to leave Afghanistan, a bomb blast just outside Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport killed 13 U.S. Marines and scores of Afghans.

That singular event punctuated an overall failure that’s difficult to stomach. Images of Taliban soldiers wearing American-made military gear left behind in the withdrawal added insult to injury.

We spent two decades in Afghanistan, fighting insurgents and building a nation. In the end, the Taliban reconquered the country. The state we’d spent hundreds of billions of dollars to construct evaporated within a few months after it became clear that the U.S. was leaving.

It was disquieting to American allies. NATO nations, already shaken when then-President Donald Trump openly questioned the alliance’s viability, wondered if the U.S. had the stomach to maintain its role as a guarantor of global security.

Along those lines, American rivals such as China, Russia and North Korea looked on, anticipating the rewards of declining American power.

China has become increasingly assertive over the years, and its threats to Taiwan have not been hidden.

Russia sees now as the time to rebuild the lost Soviet empire.

And North Korea, ever trying to remain relevant and seen, continues testing missiles capable of carrying nuclear payloads halfway across the globe.

“Post-1945, it suited the U.S. to entrench its newfound physical and economic sway over Europe, and thereby contain its Soviet superpower rival,” wrote The Guardian’s Simon Tinsdall in a column titled “After Afghanistan, the Pax Americana is over — as is NATO.”

“Now, with U.S. power declining relative to China and new challenges arising, self-interest dictates re-evaluation, re-prioritising, and retrenchment.”

I thought the headline mentioning the Pax Americana — a term used to describe the nearly eight-decade global order secured by American power — was curious.

NATO nations live under the umbrella of American might. South Korea and Japan thrive under a similar arrangement.

And Taiwan, while not diplomatically recognized by Washington, has been amply supplied with U.S. weapons and has the understanding that an invasion of the country would invite American intervention.

But is the Pax Americana dead? That question was answered following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

In 2014, Russian troops walked over Ukrainian forces as Moscow took possession of Crimea and a swath of the country’s east.

Eight years later, a different force greeted Russian invaders. U.S. and NATO forces helped train and arm Ukraine’s military. Russia, which expected to roll over the country in a matter of days, is embroiled in a deadly and costly quagmire in which it has not achieved any of its strategic goals.

Outside Ukraine, the supposedly fragile Trans-Atlantic ties stiffened quickly. NATO forces are deployed along its eastern reaches. Weapons from NATO and European Union nations have flow into Ukraine. Diplomatic efforts to punish Russia through sanctions and boycotts fell like a hammer. Even neutral Switzerland took a side.

Part of this is because Europeans perceived that if Ukraine fell, they could be next. But they also saw the U.S. accurately predict Russian moves before the invasion. And the U.S. showed a willingness to pay the economic price for isolating Russia during a time of rising inflation and compromised energy supplies.

Much of the world fell in line, too, accepting the resulting economic hardships of shunning Russian oil, gas and money. Would this have happened if it were only Europe leading the way? Maybe. But more likely, they saw Europe rally with the knowledge that the U.S. would supply the muscle needed to make these efforts work.

There was a ripple effect, too. China, which pledged allegiance to Russia before the invasion, found itself in the awkward position of backing away from Vladimir Putin’s Ukrainian adventure as it became clear how far the anti-Russia coalition was willing to go.

Beijing, just like the Kremlin, anticipated weakness in the West. It learned otherwise when the U.S. rallied the world.

I say this mostly in an attempt to reframe our perception of American power. The U.S. is going to suffer setbacks. We have before, and we will again.

When the U.S. left Saigon in 1975, the view here and abroad was that America was on a downhill slide. Less than two decades later, America was unquestionably the most powerful nation on Earth.

The U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan brought comparisons to Saigon, and perhaps even to Moscow’s own Afghan retreat in 1989.

But look again at how quickly the U.S. pivoted from that failure to what is happening with Ukraine now. Remember, too, that despite the major military gains China has made, American might far exceeds that of any other country on the planet.

For example, the U.S. has 11 nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, capable of supporting about 80 aircraft apiece. China has two aircraft carriers; Russia has one. None of them is nuclear-powered.

What other nation has the capability to wage war anywhere in the world? Russia has shown itself to be a hollow power. China’s military reach is limited to its own borders and the western Pacific.

The U.S. has its limits, too (Afghanistan showed us that). But at the same time, we’re not confined to our own boundaries. Wherever we show up, the seas and skies are ours.

However you view American economic power, it’s clear that the U.S. still writes — and enforces — most of the rules of global commerce. The dollar still dominates, and when Washington wants to impose its will, its targets feel the weight.

The truth is that America’s place in the world is changing.

Fareed Zakaria, Washington Post columnist, CNN host and author, framed the situation in 2008 not so much as American decline but “the rise of the rest” in his book “The Post-American World.”

“Over the past few decades, countries all over the world have been experiencing rates of economic growth that were once unthinkable,” Zakaria wrote then. “While they have had booms and busts, the overall trend has been unambiguously upward.”

The world stage looks different than it did when Zakaria wrote this, but some things have remained true. China is an ascending power. India, too. And the EU — first shaken by Trump’s threats of retrenchment, then resolved to unify in the face of Russian aggression — may well grow in might as well as cohesion.

All of these developments, plus the ones we don’t yet see, likely will change U.S. strength relative to those of rising powers.

But the Pax Americana is not dead. It’s just going to look different going forward and may have to evolve to include — or least account for — new heavyweights on the world stage.

