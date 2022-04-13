Bob Doucette: Campaigning for office? Show us you can take the heat.

School board elections ordinarily don’t get much attention beyond those who closely follow what their local districts are up to.

Aside from a little ink in the newspaper and scrolling numbers on local TV news broadcasts, these elections have long been conducted with little fanfare.

This year proved different. A surge of interest powered by national organizations produced candidates who suddenly received vocal political party backing. This, despite these offices being officially nonpartisan.

When last week’s election results rolled in, we saw a mix of victories for incumbents and challengers. Some of the candidates who campaigned on national platforms – most notably those against COVID-19 mitigation mandates and critical race theory – wound up as winners. Others lost.

But what struck me was an emerging trend that fell flat.

I moderated two candidate forums, one each in the Union and Jenks school districts. In the Union race, two of the three candidates in that race – Chris McNeil and Derek Rader – appeared at the February forum. One, Shelley Gwartney, did not.

In late March, a similar forum was organized in Jenks. One candidate, Terry Keeling, showed up. The other, Ashley Cross, did not.

Gwartney and Cross also declined to talk to Tulsa World reporters prior to the election.

Instead, their strategy seemed to be to use social media and more controlled venues to speak with voters. That includes declining invitations by other civic and school organizations.

That’s their right. No one is required to talk to media, and how they reach voters is their business.

Aside from similar campaign platforms, Gwartney and Cross also had another thing in common: They both lost in April’s elections.

Both had decent campaign funding and high-profile backing. You could make the argument that their message had some resonance with voters. And in Gwartney’s case, she advanced to April’s runoff.

But when it counted, both fell short.

What did we learn from this?

First, I’d say that no matter what strategy a candidate uses, there’s always a risk. Do they show up at every event? The pro to that is high visibility. The con? More chances to make a bad impression.

The news media gets bashed for a liberal bias, but those same entities have widespread reach. The risk is being asked difficult questions, and maybe not having good answers.

On the flip side, a candidate saying loudly they won’t talk to reporters will get some high-fives from some, but to others it might look like ducking public scrutiny.

I get it. Although I think it’s foolish for political candidates to run from the media, I can see where someone might be tempted to make hay by avoiding reporters while taking potshots at the institutions they work for.

But I don’t understand why these candidates avoided the forums.

In these events, candidates took questions from voters. Some were general. Others pointed. Ninety minutes or so later, candidates hung around to talk one-on-one with audience members.

It requires patience, agility and sometimes a thick skin to subject yourself to this kind of examination.

But in many ways, enduring scrutiny is an audition for the actual job of being a public official.

For the winners, there will be a lengthy series of meetings and hours of poring over budgets, reports and legal documents. It’s not glamorous stuff.

On top of that, they’ll hear from constituents. Phone calls, texts, social media posts, emails and long question-and-answer sessions during board meetings are all part of the gig.

If a candidate isn't willing to talk to a reporter for an hour or attend a couple of candidate forums, can that person claim to be ready for the public? Voters notice this type of thing. They want to know if a candidate can take the heat.

Public service of any kind – local, state or national – is hard work. The key word in that term is “public” – as in the people being served.

When campaigning for office, those folks are the boss. They’re the ones doing the job interview, and if a person avoids the interviewer, they may lose the job.

Looking forward, I’d use this spring’s runoff elections as a cautionary tale. Shun the spotlight at your own risk.

Instead, I’d advise candidates to take any opportunity to get your name out there. Talk to reporters. Meet the public. Sell your message. Take the heat.

We need to see who you are not just in front of friendly audiences, but in tough circumstances. Can you think on your feet? Defend your ideas? Respond coolly and professionally when things get a little rough?

If you can’t, then politics may not be for you. Figuratively speaking, it’s a contact sport, even for something as low-profile as a school board seat.

Even more, it’s an exercise in putting yourself out there in good times and bad. When you file for office, you can’t hide and expect to win.

