Bob Doucette: As Winter Olympics begin, a reminder of the challenge the U.S. faces with China

But things are different now, mostly because the nature of China has changed.

Chinese leadership evolved again — going from communist to capitalist and, now, to nationalist. All three traits have long been present, but nationalism has taken the lead under current President Xi Jinping.

The rise of Chinese nationalism has made the country more assertive. For much of its history, China has been content to keep to itself, even with its longstanding goals of reclaiming Taiwan and exerting greater control over the South China Sea.

But under the current regime, China’s military buildup and saber-rattling have made an invasion of Taiwan look more likely, and the country has openly built out its military infrastructure in the South China Sea, much to the concern of neighbors like Vietnam, Indonesia and the Philippines.

China’s soft power reach has expanded, too. Economic development loans have given it a greater presence in Africa and other parts of the developing world, and its “Belt and Road” initiative seeks to further entrench the global economy in a system in which China — not the U.S. or Europe — is at the center.

Lastly, human rights remain a front-and-center problem.