Bob Doucette: As Winter Olympics begin, a reminder of the challenge the U.S. faces with China

While much of the country’s leadership is focused on rising tensions over Ukraine, the upcoming Beijing Olympics proved too tempting for some to ignore.
U.S. Sen. James Lankford, along with Senate colleague Marco Rubio, introduced a resolution to pull the 2022 Winter Olympics from China and move the games somewhere else.
Citing concerns for athlete safety, Lankford went all-in on his criticism of the Chinese government:
“What’s more embarrassing is that we’re allowing the Chinese Communist Party to profit off of the games when it is responsible for genocide and crimes against humanity,” Lankford said.
Here at home, a resolution like the one Lankford and Rubio filed plays well. Recent polling shows 89% of Americans surveyed see the People’s Republic as a competitor or an enemy, and significant majorities support promoting human rights there, even if it harms economic relations.
Between current public sentiment and official statements and actions, one might think we’re headed toward a cold war with the Chinese.
But there are numerous reasons why we won’t see a U.S.-Soviet Union-style struggle for global supremacy with the Chinese. Edging toward that demonstrates a fundamental misunderstanding (or deliberate oversimplification) of what China is.
When the U.S. and NATO faced off with the Soviets, they were confronting a nation in the throes of empire-building under the ideological certainty of Marxism. The Soviet aversion to capitalist systems meant the Soviet Union was largely disconnected from many global marketplaces.
That may have partially insulated the Russians from Western pressure, but it also strangled the Soviet economy to the point where it couldn’t support its bloated, inefficient and sclerotic system. The USSR eventually buckled under its own weight and the rot from within.
China used to be that way, too. China’s first communist leader, Mao Zedong, was fervently committed to the movement’s ideals, to the point of deadly oppression and disastrous national policies.
But once he died, his successors saw a nation on the brink, accepted economic reality, and embraced capitalism.
“To be rich is glorious,” pronounced Deng Xiaoping, Mao’s successor, and a second Chinese revolution was on.
That abrupt change produced stunning results. In 1980, China was one of the poorest nations on earth. Rapid market reforms led to a manufacturing boom, mass migrations to cities and dizzying investments.
Some 700 million Chinese have lifted themselves out of poverty since then. The marshes of Shanghai’s Pu Dong District erupted into one of the most dramatic urban skylines on the planet.
Near Hong Kong, the seaside city of Shenzhen had a population smaller than Tulsa's in 1982; today, it’s home to more than 17 million people in one of the world’s busiest manufacturing and trade centers.
And one statistic that would have been unthinkable in Mao’s day: As of 2021, China had 1,058 billionaires.
When I visited China in 2006 and 2007, I sensed optimism among the people there, like their country had finally arrived. It wasn’t a “make room for us” attitude but more of an aspirational joy to know that their people, with a civilization that dates back more than 4,000 years, had finally escaped the shackles of their more recent and tragic past.
This modernization produced more than gleaming office towers. It plugged China into the world economy, to the point where global economic growth relied heavily on Chinese trade. Manufacturers flocked to China, and today, an immeasurable amount of goods — ranging from cheap toys to high-end consumer goods — make their way from Chinese factories to ports all over the world.
This is where things get tricky. Businesses and governments grew comfortable with a supply chain that is largely dependent on China. But doing business there meant tolerating human rights abuses by the Chinese government.
We all remember Tiananmen Square, “tank man,” and the bloody crackdown that left thousands of pro-democracy demonstrators dead in the streets of Beijing in 1989.
Forced assimilation and anti-nationalist crackdowns in Tibet were known, but few in the global community made much of it.
And it was accepted fact that religious freedom was severely restricted, allowed only in government-sanctioned religious organizations that pledged to forgo proselytization.
World leaders uttered stern warnings for the Chinese government to do better — while also grumbling over stolen trade secrets and invasive foreign investment policies — but made sure not to bark too loud. There was money to be made, after all, and a lot of it. Our love of cheap TVs and affordable tech tended to shield Beijing from consequences.
But things are different now, mostly because the nature of China has changed.
Chinese leadership evolved again — going from communist to capitalist and, now, to nationalist. All three traits have long been present, but nationalism has taken the lead under current President Xi Jinping.
The rise of Chinese nationalism has made the country more assertive. For much of its history, China has been content to keep to itself, even with its longstanding goals of reclaiming Taiwan and exerting greater control over the South China Sea.
But under the current regime, China’s military buildup and saber-rattling have made an invasion of Taiwan look more likely, and the country has openly built out its military infrastructure in the South China Sea, much to the concern of neighbors like Vietnam, Indonesia and the Philippines.
China’s soft power reach has expanded, too. Economic development loans have given it a greater presence in Africa and other parts of the developing world, and its “Belt and Road” initiative seeks to further entrench the global economy in a system in which China — not the U.S. or Europe — is at the center.
Lastly, human rights remain a front-and-center problem.
The Chinese government’s oppression of the Uyghurs has been well-documented: prison camps, forced sterilizations and re-education programs designed to stamp out ethnic nonconformity.
Hong Kong’s autonomy and democratic leanings have largely been eradicated. Dissent is not tolerated.
All these developments challenge the influence and norms of Western powers. Navigating China’s rise, while also understanding the role it plays globally, is the tall task facing American leaders.
It won’t look like the old East-versus-West conflict of the Cold War because of how intertwined Western and Chinese fortunes are. But a collision of interests is unavoidable when one rising giant tries to find elbow room on the world stage.
For now, that looks like diplomatic boycotts of the Olympics and somber speeches from the Senate floor. But in the future, it may be something more concrete.
Do we try to make China more of a partner? Do we manage it as a strategic competitor? Or do we let things slide to the point where China is openly cast as an adversary?
Realpolitik would advise the first or second options, if for no other reason than that the unwinding of economic ties would exert tangible pain.
The third sets the table for a clash of civilizations, one in which opposing sides have massive militaries and nuclear arms — and billions of lives in the balance.