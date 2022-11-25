Bob Doucette: As time passes, new life grows in downtown Tulsa

Driving from my home office to the office downtown, I’ve been able to watch the progress that construction crews are making on the Santa Fe Square office tower.

The building follows a trend in which Tulsa’s skyline is expanding, mostly north and east, over the past few years.

But one visual caught my eye as I crossed over a bridge on Third Street and into downtown: the layers of the city skyline.

It’s a neat photographer’s trick to take a picture of a skyline to make it look as vertical, dense and, well, impressive as possible. In this case, I stumbled into it and realized that there is a story within the urban layers that I could see just a few steps from Hodges Bend, a trendy bar in downtown’s East Village.

In front of me in that first layer was that bar, plus a number of one- and two-story buildings that house restaurants, a few apartments and boutique businesses. Light strings hung from the roofs of these buildings added some ambience, welcoming visitors to a fun night out.

Beyond these were taller, but still low-rise structures. One row of them are pricey townhouses most of us can’t afford, but obviously someone can: Outdoor furnishings and decorations are arranged neatly on the balconies of these homes, meaning that there are people here who can enjoy the growing amenities of East Village without having to open a car door.

Next to these homes is a sprawling apartment complex called The Edge, filling out the rest of that second layer, which didn’t exist when I moved here 11 years ago.

A third layer comes by way of the aforementioned Santa Fe Square tower. Given how the pandemic ravaged the office space real estate market, it was a bright bit of news to learn that the building, which is not yet finished, is mostly leased out.

That project has another phase coming. But it’s the tower, rising 12 stories, the looms over the first two layers, sort of like how mountains rise behind foothills that overlook the plains.

The fourth and last layer is the backdrop of downtown: its towering skyscrapers. The BOK Tower rises 667 feet tall, the monarch of a Tulsa skyline that also includes a couple of 500-footers and numerous buildings between 200 and 400 feet high.

As city skylines go, it doesn’t match up to the collection of skyscrapers in places like Dallas, Chicago or Los Angeles. But when you look at it just right, Tulsa has a big-city look that punches above its weight.

I’ve noticed other changes through the years, mostly on downtown’s north side, where apartment blocks, office towers, a multi-story condominium building and the OKPOP museum are breaking up a skyline that was once little more than an expanse of old warehouses.

Sometimes when I go running, I’ll trudge my way to the top of Standpipe Hill, take a breather, then look at the downtown cityscape and marvel at how much it has changed since I called Tulsa home. My eyes don’t lie — it’s pretty dramatic.

But the real story isn’t just the visuals. It’s not the layers. It’s what’s inside those layers.

When I first moved here, I wanted to live downtown. For more than 17 years, I spent 90 minutes or more a day behind the wheel, just going to and from work. At one point, my commute was an hour one way.

My first home here was the opposite of that: a two-minute walk. For four years, I drove maybe once or twice a week. Often I could go a month without needing to fill my gas tank.

Restaurants, the PAC, the gym and even the tag agency were five-minute strolls or less.

The second place I lived wasn’t quite as close, but close enough that less than 10 minutes on a bike could get me from my doorstep to the office. There’s more logistical planning that goes into being a bike commuter, but it’s still far cheaper to do that than fighting traffic and feeding parking meters.

Now in a new place, I could still bike to work if I chose. The main streets between the house and downtown have bike lanes. While car traffic still dominates, there are more people using bikes or scooters to go between my neighborhood and downtown, or perhaps the University of Tulsa.

I realize, however, that this is not the experience of the average Tulsan, or just about anyone else living in an American city. High-density living in a city center isn’t cheap and often lacks things that families need, like schools, grocery stores and parks.

It’s not that these are totally absent in downtown Tulsa, but they aren’t nearly as built up as they are in outlying areas that are car-convenient but mostly unwalkable. No one is going to feed their family at the downtown Dollar General; they’ll drive several miles to find the nearest full-service grocery store.

But there will come a time when the urban core of cities like Tulsa will evolve. As long as more people keep working, living and playing in this part of the city, the market will eventually take notice and prompt change.

There are people with an appetite for that. They’ve done the long suburban commute. They’ve paid thousands of dollars a year in car payments, plus thousands more in insurance, taxes, maintenance and fuel. It’s amazing how much money you can save when you don’t have to drive every time you head out the door.

Many of them envision urban settings that resemble the idealized scenes of New York, or perhaps European cities where driving is less common and life is more squarely centered on the neighborhoods in which you live. Walkability and robust public transport make that life possible.

There are, of course, variables that will alter or even spoil that narrative. Parents want the best schools. People like yards, elbow room, and more quiet than an urban neighborhood allows. Americans have grown comfortable in these environs, and I get that. The suburbs aren’t going away anytime soon.

But watching things change in and around downtown Tulsa has been fascinating. Economic downturns, the pandemic, rising costs and more have yet to slow the changes that are happening here.

Downtown is still mostly quiet after 5 p.m., but it’s not the dead zone it was 20, 30 or 40 years ago. Where there once was stony stillness, signs of life are taking root.

<&rule>