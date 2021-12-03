Bob Doucette: As consumers politicize their purchases, here's a reminder that sometimes a jacket is just a jacket

On the morning of Black Friday, I was gathered with some friends at Turkey Mountain where the discussion drifted into how “political” things had been getting.

As in, everything is political.

Seeing as it was a cold morning, one of my buddies was wearing a Carhartt jacket. That made me think of a flash-in-the-pan story about how a Washington state woman claimed her kids were sent home because they, too, were wearing Carhartt clothing and it was deemed too politically conservative for school administrators’ liking.

The allegation was bogus (those kids got sent home for other reasons), but the idea that her children’s garb signaled the family’s political beliefs came from somewhere.

It got me thinking: How far have we expanded the red vs. blue divide into the things we buy?

Let’s get past the obvious. A MAGA ball cap is political. Same with the pink, cat-eared knit caps that were seen in abundance at the Women’s March in 2017. For purposes of this discussion, take those two things, and anything like them, off the table.

What I want to know is if you need a warm jacket or overalls to ward off the cold, do you pause/jump at a brand based on its perceived politics? Or is a jacket just a jacket?