Bob Doucette: As consumers politicize their purchases, here's a reminder that sometimes a jacket is just a jacket

On the morning of Black Friday, I was gathered with some friends at Turkey Mountain where the discussion drifted into how “political” things had been getting.
As in, everything is political.
Seeing as it was a cold morning, one of my buddies was wearing a Carhartt jacket. That made me think of a flash-in-the-pan story about how a Washington state woman claimed her kids were sent home because they, too, were wearing Carhartt clothing and it was deemed too politically conservative for school administrators’ liking.
The allegation was bogus (those kids got sent home for other reasons), but the idea that her children’s garb signaled the family’s political beliefs came from somewhere.
It got me thinking: How far have we expanded the red vs. blue divide into the things we buy?
Let’s get past the obvious. A MAGA ball cap is political. Same with the pink, cat-eared knit caps that were seen in abundance at the Women’s March in 2017. For purposes of this discussion, take those two things, and anything like them, off the table.
What I want to know is if you need a warm jacket or overalls to ward off the cold, do you pause/jump at a brand based on its perceived politics? Or is a jacket just a jacket?
At the same gathering I mentioned earlier, I had another friend show up, pulling up in his gleaming midnight blue Chevrolet Silverado. It’s a four-wheel-drive pickup and sports all-terrain tires and plenty of ground clearance for off-road duty. The motor’s exhaust delivers a satisfying growl.
When he’s not riding his mountain bike, he hunts. He’s as comfortable wearing Realtree as he is in street clothes.
His politics are about as progressive as they come, at least in Oklahoma. He definitely breaks a lot of stereotypes, just living his life as he sees fit. There’s a separation of what he likes to do and how he votes, and I find that refreshingly authentic.
I suppose there are exceptions to the rule. Most folks I know who hunt and drive big trucks tend to lean conservative. But if you are liberal and in need of a truck, would you steer clear of the Silverado, Ram or F-150 just because of a perceived image?
I hope not. But consumer preferences are trending that way.
In 2019, the Wall Street Journal wrote a piece about how certain brands appeal to people based on their politics. They even charted how some brands’ customer bases moved left or right in recent years, following the lead of polarization in the political realm.
Denim maker Levi-Strauss trended left. Competitor Wrangler went right. The Journal measured all sorts of other products and services – automobiles, restaurants, television networks and more – and found similar trends.
You likely knew that CNN’s viewership took a hard left while Fox News – already a fixture on conservatives’ televisions – went even deeper to the right. But I bet you didn’t know that the Hallmark Channel’s audience made a serious right turn, too.
Who would have guessed that a month’s worth of Christmas romance movies carried such weight among conservatives.
For my part, I’ve joked that one of these days some mom from the southside ‘burbs is going to walk into Whole Foods with their kid in tow, and her offspring will blurt out, “Look, Ma! Democrats!”
I admit that’s cheap stereotyping. But to the larger point, I can’t think of a time where people’s identities have been more wrapped up in their politics than now.
Out in Yukon, there’s a landscaping company called Conservative Lawn Care. Its logo is an eagle – colored with the stars and stripes of the American flag – on the attack. The company name is not just a signal of how the owners feel, but also to potential customers that they can get their lawn care done and flowers planted by folks who think like they do.
I’m not sure if that will supplant the Christian fish symbol in terms of small business marketing, but the effect is similar. Both play at people’s tribalistic impulses; one is religious, the other is political.
Beyond that, I’d suggest an experiment. Talk to your single friends who are online dating, and ask them if someone’s politics on their profile generates a swipe left or swipe right. Reasons for either might be illuminating.
All of it points toward an intensifying silo effect where communities built on world views are homogenizing, and the walls around those groups just get higher and thicker. Our spending choices are following suit.
That brings me back to Carhartt, the beloved brand of the working class. Is the company as political as some might think?
Not really. Carhartt’s marketing has stuck to the ethic of hard work. Sarah Palin likes the brand; so does Barack Obama. Both have been photographed wearing the company’s gear.
“We’ve always stood for hard work. We recognized that nobody looks at voting records when they’re on a job site," Tony Ambroza, the chief brand officer at Carhartt, told Fox Business in January 2020.
So, yes, you can stay warm, work hard and do your thing without having to pick a side, politically speaking. Sometimes a jacket really is just a jacket.
