Bob Doucette: Are we slipping into an information civil war?

Russian hackers sowed the soil for conspiracy theories which bloomed, evolved and grew on their own. Pizzagate — a wild fantasy alleging that a child sex-trafficking ring was being run out of a Washington, D.C., pizza restaurant — emerged from emails hacked from a high-ranking Democratic Party official.

It was bogus, but that didn’t stop a gunman from barging into the eatery looking to save kidnapped children. And the conspiracy lived on, evolving over time as Pizzagate begat QAnon, QAnon begat the Stop the Steal election fraud conspiracy, and that led to the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

“Theory is so cheap,” said communications professor Ben Peters, a social media expert at TU. “Theory lets you go further than the evidence allows.”

Social media was the most effective way to perpetuate these conspiracies; they made users angry, were instantly shareable and induced heated reactions. The algorithms driving social media’s machinery further fanned the flames. Engagement is king, even if the content being shared spreads falsehoods and incites violence.

What’s most insidious is that there are people right here, in this country, who know this. They’re counting on it to further their own political goals. No one in Russia had to goad rioters on Jan. 6; we did that to ourselves.