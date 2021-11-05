Bob Doucette: Are we slipping into an information civil war?

In the spring of 1994, decades-long ethnic tensions in the tiny African nation of Rwanda rose to a boiling point.
Two rival groups — the majority Hutus and the minority Tutsis — had long been at odds. For a particularly ruthless group of Hutu provocateurs, all that was needed to rid themselves of their foes was one final push.
Anti-Tutsi propaganda was the tool, and the most effective vehicle to deliver it was talk radio.
The message they delivered: exterminate Tutsi “cockroaches” and “snakes,” and that it was time to “cut down the tall trees,” coded hate language referring to the perception that the Tutsis were generally taller than Hutus.
Violence erupted weeks later. Over a period of 100 days, about a million Rwandans — mostly Tutsis, as well as some moderate Hutus — were murdered by club- and machete-wielding Hutu mobs.
It was a reminder that even as the 21st century approached, people could revert to the mass-scale horrors of 20th century genocide. But it also presaged the evolution of propaganda and mass media, and how instant information access can ignite the worst evils.
The advent of the internet, global access to internet technology — largely though cellphones — and the rise of social media have taken propaganda to a new level, be it hijacking trending topics, spreading misinformation or organizing and inciting violence.
Before long, the same dark urges that birthed Rwanda’s killing fields would swamp the worldwide web. It’s a new age of information warfare, and anyone with a phone can partake.
Tyler Moore, a professor of computer science at the University of Tulsa and chair of that school’s cyber security program, warns that opportunists are taking advantage of the internet’s openness and social media platforms’ weaknesses to sow discord.
“It makes it very open to manipulation,” Moore said, referring to how little success tech giants like Facebook, Twitter and YouTube have had in policing dangerous rhetoric. “Often you can’t tell that the manipulation is going on. You have people’s feeds being polluted. It’s a witch’s brew.”
Thousands of miles from Rwanda, in the southeastern Asian country of Myanmar, talk radio was replaced by Facebook groups to encourage violence against the Muslim minority Rohingya ethnic group, hundreds of thousands of whom were forced to flee their homes and live in squalid refugee camps in Bangladesh.
Similar stories have emerged from other developing world countries, and so-called advanced nations aren’t immune, either. Coordinated misinformation has driven people to action, sometimes with deadly results.
How did we get here? The promise of the internet was that the free flow of knowledge would create a better informed populace. Social media gave hope that more connection would foster understanding.
How is it that the opposite seems true?
Bad actors turned technology around for their own ends, starting with cyber criminals, Moore said. They would find a trending topic, build a website geared to that trend and load it up with malware.
This blueprint was copied and adjusted for social media.
In his 2017 research paper published in Strategic Studies Quarterly, U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jarred Prier laid out how two entities — the Islamic State group and the Russian military — maximized the impact of their propaganda and misinformation campaigns.
ISIS mastered the art of hijacking trending topics on Twitter. The group jumped on the #WorldCup2014 hashtag and flooded it with incendiary tweets. It engendered equal parts revulsion and inspiration, further magnifying its presence on the internet. It was recruiting gold.
Russia’s Internet Research Agency, an arm of that country’s Ministry of Defense, built a virtual army of hackers, internet trolls and bots to spread misinformation, create fake “patriotic” Facebook groups and leak stolen data to friendly outlets.
A prime example: In 2015, the IRA was linked to a fake story about a Ku Klux Klan march at the University of Missouri. It spread quickly through the #PrayforMizzou hashtag on Twitter, and was believable enough that law enforcement and news media scrambled to search for the nonexistent mayhem.
Russian hackers sowed the soil for conspiracy theories which bloomed, evolved and grew on their own. Pizzagate — a wild fantasy alleging that a child sex-trafficking ring was being run out of a Washington, D.C., pizza restaurant — emerged from emails hacked from a high-ranking Democratic Party official.
It was bogus, but that didn’t stop a gunman from barging into the eatery looking to save kidnapped children. And the conspiracy lived on, evolving over time as Pizzagate begat QAnon, QAnon begat the Stop the Steal election fraud conspiracy, and that led to the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
“Theory is so cheap,” said communications professor Ben Peters, a social media expert at TU. “Theory lets you go further than the evidence allows.”
Social media was the most effective way to perpetuate these conspiracies; they made users angry, were instantly shareable and induced heated reactions. The algorithms driving social media’s machinery further fanned the flames. Engagement is king, even if the content being shared spreads falsehoods and incites violence.
What’s most insidious is that there are people right here, in this country, who know this. They’re counting on it to further their own political goals. No one in Russia had to goad rioters on Jan. 6; we did that to ourselves.
Even with most major social media companies cracking down on misinformation, a whole other ecosystem of platforms — Parler, Gab, Rumble, MeWe and Telegram — have little interest in this sort of self-policing.
Creating, spreading and reinforcing misinformation isn’t new, it’s standard information warfare. But, if our fellow citizens are engaging in information warfare, have we slipped into an information civil war?
“We’re definitely at risk of one,” Moore said. “I try not to get too caught up in the definitions themselves. We’ve definitely got a problem. It’s become disruptive to our politics.”
Despite this, there are reasons for optimism. The U.S. of today is not Rwanda of 1994. Washington is not Kigali. At least, not yet.
For his part, Moore’s optimism rides on the belief that over time, people will build “natural defenses” to misinformation, and facts will win the day.
“I still believe objective truths matter,” he said. “I think most people still believe that. That gives me hope. The truth definitely still matters, and there’s an advantage to that.”
Featured videos: