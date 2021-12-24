Bob Doucette: An old holiday photo reveals a family secret: Dad is rad

As a youth, he got a job at another ski area on Mount Ellen. His job was a ski bum’s dream: Get up early, trudge your way up the mountain, then ski down the routes to make sure they were safe for customers once it opened.

In ski lingo, his job was to get first tracks every day. Fresh pow. Dawn patrol. That was his gig.

I’ve been alive for half a century, talked about every subject under the sun with my Dad, and just learned a couple of months ago that the dude was a skier.

So for the next half hour, we swapped ski stories, with him telling me about the different experiences he had on those cold Vermont mornings.

I’m an infrequent skier, so my stories were few. But that didn’t matter. We both share a love of the mountains, we miss that cabin, and we found another way to connect with our own high-country tales.

I’ve long appreciated my Dad’s life experiences. He’s seen so much of the world, spent his early years as a professional musician, played and excelled at more sports than I can recall. Smart as a whip, too.

And now I learn that as a youth, he got paid to shred the gnar. Turns out Dad is rad.