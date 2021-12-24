Bob Doucette: An old holiday photo reveals a family secret: Dad is rad

A few nights back, my mom texted me a few photos from childhood days long past.
One included a candid picture of her, with a freshly cooked turkey right out of the oven in a cabin our family once owned nearly Bailey, Colorado.
We had a lot of great memories from that old A-frame in the mountains. My folks paid somewhere around $12,000 for it. It came furnished, with a fully equipped kitchen. It had electricity, but you had to haul in your own water.
And yes, you did your business in an outhouse, and you’d better be sure to put the roll of toilet paper back in the coffee can when you were finished. Otherwise, the chipmunks would have a field day with it. Hell hath no fury like an older sister stranded in the two-holer without any tissue for the tushie.
My favorite photograph of the cabin was taken on a wintry holiday morning, snow covering the boughs of tall spruces, with high, wispy clouds blown across a deep, blue sky.
My Dad and I got to talking about that cabin — long since sold, much to everyone’s dismay — during a recent visit to my parents’ north Texas home. We had a boys’ night out for steaks and a beer, and we both recalled some sweet memories from that simple house on a tree-covered Rocky Mountain hillside.
And then he surprised me.
Among the reasons they bought that cabin was to be closer to places where we could ski. From the Denver suburbs where we lived, it’s more than two hours to the closest ski hill. Bailey was much closer.
But here’s the thing: I never knew my Dad had an interest in skiing. In fact, I just assumed that he’d never skied at all.
Wrong on both counts.
Here’s the deal: Even though we lived in the Denver area for many years, we never skied as a family. My oldest brother did some, and my sister was part of her high school’s ski club (though a spill on an ill-advised run down an expert slope ended her interest in downhill skiing for good).
The rest of us? Nope. My first time skiing was in college with friends, long after we’d moved to Oklahoma.
I just assumed that among the many pastimes my Dad took up, skiing wasn’t one of them.
Not so.
My dad grew up in Vermont. East of the Rockies, Vermont is perhaps the country’s most renown ski destination. Celebrities regularly head to Stowe, but it’s not the only ski hill in the state. Close to where my dad grew up is Mount Ellen, which today overlooks Sugarbush Resort and the Mad River Glen ski area.
As a youth, he got a job at another ski area on Mount Ellen. His job was a ski bum’s dream: Get up early, trudge your way up the mountain, then ski down the routes to make sure they were safe for customers once it opened.
In ski lingo, his job was to get first tracks every day. Fresh pow. Dawn patrol. That was his gig.
I’ve been alive for half a century, talked about every subject under the sun with my Dad, and just learned a couple of months ago that the dude was a skier.
So for the next half hour, we swapped ski stories, with him telling me about the different experiences he had on those cold Vermont mornings.
I’m an infrequent skier, so my stories were few. But that didn’t matter. We both share a love of the mountains, we miss that cabin, and we found another way to connect with our own high-country tales.
I’ve long appreciated my Dad’s life experiences. He’s seen so much of the world, spent his early years as a professional musician, played and excelled at more sports than I can recall. Smart as a whip, too.
And now I learn that as a youth, he got paid to shred the gnar. Turns out Dad is rad.
I learned all this after mentioning an old photo of that A-frame cabin, taken on a snowy Colorado day when I was a kid without a care in the world. Over and over again, that picture has been a touchstone for me, reminding me of good times and where my love of the mountains began.
Being all those things, it’s been a wondrous conversation piece. Even better, it’s allowed me to open doors to my family’s past that I knew nothing about.
I hope you have something like that, too. And if you do, I wonder what pleasant secrets those mementos might reveal.
Is your dad as rad as mine? I might be biased, but I have my doubts.
Either way, I’d encourage you to take a look back, have those family conversations, and find out.
Featured video: