Bob Doucette: Americans running the risk of losing sight of who we are

Years ago, I had the opportunity to speak before a large group of Chinese students about the United States, and what made it different from other countries.

This was a sharp group. Looking back, I wish I would have been better prepared to speak to such a high-caliber gathering of students.

So I stumbled through my presentation, reciting aspects about America of which they were already well aware.

But one point struck home more solidly. The U.S. differed from China, and many other nations of the world, in that it isn’t tied to a race, a language or a specific patch of land.

Instead, we’re bound by ideas. All of us are created equal. We all have a set of inalienable rights. One person has one vote, regardless of wealth, social status or any number of other traits that might be used to divide one group from another.

From Day One, we’ve often fallen short of these ideals, sometimes to tragic consequence.

But just as often, we’ve made something great. The opportunities created by the liberties we enjoy are universally aspirational. Despite all our faults, America is still seen as a destination of choice worldwide.

We gain a lot of strength from that. The fact that we survived the Civil War, Reconstruction, Jim Crow and any number of other crises that have divided us over nearly two-and-a-half centuries is a testimony to how resilient America’s ideals have been.

But something I’ve learned since Jan. 6, 2021, is that concepts like ideals, precedents or laws are only as strong as people’s beliefs in them.

Last week, U.S. Sen. James Lankford visited the Tulsa World to have a conversation about his record, his plans, and where he’d like to see the country move.

Lankford had a unique role on January 6. He was the last senator to speak on challenging the Electoral College results before members of Congress were evacuated from the Capitol. Rioters breached the building and were set to storm both chambers in an attempt to sink Joe Biden’s election to the presidency.

When asked about the events of that day, he said voters he’s talked to rarely mentioned it at all.

That troubled me. The Capitol riot was unprecedented. Deadly violence was used as a method to overturn a valid election. For several hours that day, constitutional laws, more than two centuries of precedence and ideals that are foundational to our republic were cast aside by an angry mob.

I understand that time has removed the emotion of that day, but what I don’t understand is that the gravity of the moment seems to have been forgotten.

More than that, the sentiments that led to January 6 are still strong. Despite numerous court cases, investigations, vote recounts and other exercises in election transparency, large numbers of people continue to believe that Biden’s 2020 election victory is illegitimate.

According to a recent Poynter Institute review of polls about the election, about 70% of Republicans still question the validity of Biden’s win.

This, despite former President Donald Trump’s own attorney general, Bill Barr, telling his former boss that no evidence of voter fraud that could have swayed the election could be found, and that federal election experts called the 2020 election the most secure vote the country has ever had.

Never mind that. People believe what they want to believe. And that brings me to back to my biggest fear leading into next month’s midterm elections and the 2024 presidential vote.

What if people’s belief in our founding ideals takes a back seat to something else?

This question is fundamental to our future. The American system of governance was designed with bitter memories of the British monarchy in mind. The founders decided that the final word should not be left up to a single man, but instead should be guided by laws applied equally to everyone.

“Lex Rex,” it was called — the law is king. We might otherwise know that as the rule of law.

Think about the countries where this doesn’t exist. These places have laws, but ultimately they’re subservient to a political party or a single ruler.

Such was the case for my audience of Chinese students. They lived in a country that was rapidly becoming more prosperous, but it was also a place where restrictions about what you could read, what you could say and how you could worship were controlled by the Chinese Communist Party.

As restrictive as things were back then (this particular visit was back in 2007), Chinese life is even more throttled by the ruling party, which in turn has been bent to the will of its current leader, Xi Jinping. Xi has literally spent the last several years writing himself into that country’s constitution.

You could go down the list of other authoritarian regimes and see similar patterns, be it in Vladimir Putin’s Russia or Kim Jong Un’s North Korea. The disasters of these countries are what happen when the rule of law is supplanted by the whims of an oligarchy, or even those of a single man.

Other nations, including Turkey and Hungary, had been relatively free democracies, but are sliding toward emulating the world’s great dictatorships.

What prevents us from taking that dark path is we’ve long held our laws and systems of governance in a place of near sacred reverence. This requires a social contract of which we all agree, not only with the letter of the law, but its spirit.

But we can’t do that if we don’t trust in our systems of governance anymore. Confidence in elections falls. The social contract once seen as inviolable becomes little more than scribbles on paper.

I wouldn’t bring this up except there are elected officials and political candidates who keep stoking that negativity, even to the point of vowing not to certify an election if their guy doesn’t win.

Case in point is Mark Finchem, who is campaigning for secretary of state in Arizona. He has said he wouldn’t certify the vote if Biden won Arizona in 2024.

In numerous states, election officials say they’re having a hard time recruiting poll workers, with volunteers saying they fear for their safety from people angered by the 2020 vote.

If the machinery of elections breaks down and voters feel their votes won’t count, trust in the whole system breaks down.

And that is the beginning of how we lose our republic.

Instead, I’d like to see people renew their commitment to the idea of who we are. America is not an extension of a single person on a throne. It’s not a domain ruled by a single party.

We’re an ongoing experiment in democracy, warts and all, that sometimes struggles to live up to our ideals. But when we do, we epitomize Ronald Reagan’s shining city on a hill.

My hope going forward is that during campaign season, we compete. But after the ballots are cast and the votes tallied, we do as we’ve done throughout our history: Come together and stay true to who we are.