Bob Doucette: Allow me to introduce myself

I once interviewed a guy getting out of prison after serving time for plotting acts of terror in the name of Puerto Rican separatism. Talked to farmers who wondered if their family legacy would end with them. Sat down with a death-row inmate two days before he met his fate.

The hardest gig has always been interviewing those who just lost a loved one, be it to a tornado, a crime or war.

At the same time, there is value to it: Letting the bereaved speak about the person they lost allows the deceased to be seen as something besides the event that ended their life. It humanizes those we lost, but it sure doesn’t make the job any easier.

Some of you will ask, is he a liberal? A conservative? D or R?

Well, don’t bother. I don’t owe allegiance to any of that, having been registered independent for some time now.

My thought is we should find things that work, then do those things. If they don’t work, then don’t do them anymore and try something else.

I try to walk in another person’s shoes, and I had a good friend tell me to see people as God sees them. Some of the last words spoken by my eldest brother, “Love God, love people,” ring as true now as they did just before he passed.