Bob Doucette: After a mixed first year, mandate for Biden is to make things work again

On these achievements alone, you could make a case for success. But it’s not that simple.

The economy’s whipsaw turnaround created massive consumer demand. All that direct aid to Americans stoked the economy with cash. The sudden rush to buy created major supply chain hiccups in a system that was already burdened by disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic.

All of these factors gave us something we haven’t seen since the early days of Ronald Reagan’s presidency: rising and persistent inflation. All those new jobs and higher pay lose some of their luster when inflation hits 7%. To consumers, out-of-stock items, longer shipping times and higher prices for food, fuel, housing and more make the economy feel less recovered than its rosier numbers would indicate.

A similar story could be told about the COVID-19 pandemic. One could make the argument that Trump’s handling of the pandemic is what did him in, and Biden campaigned on tackling the pandemic head-on.

Biden used a mixed strategy of an aggressive rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, and when vaccinations began to slow nationally, a series of mandates for federal workers, members of the military, health care workers and larger employers.