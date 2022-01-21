Bob Doucette: After a mixed first year, mandate for Biden is to make things work again

If there’s an analogy to fit the first year of Joe Biden’s presidency, it’s this: It’s one thing to win the war, but another to win the peace.
Defeating then-President Donald Trump was a tall task, but governing — winning the peace — is a whole other animal.
Some would say that Job One for Biden was to unify the country. A worthy aim, but in this political climate it wasn’t going to happen.
The bulk of the 74 million people who voted for Donald Trump doubt the veracity of the 2020 election results. Extending olive branches in their direction is a mostly fruitless endeavor if they still believe their guy won.
On top of this, you have to consider the motivations of the 81 million people who cast ballots for Biden. The former senator and vice president doesn’t have the deep adoration of Trump’s committed followers, nor the rock star adulation that Barack Obama received in 2008.
Instead, most Biden voters chose him as a vehicle to get his predecessor out. Allegiances to the 46th president aren’t nearly as deep as they were for Obama and Trump.
So what was Job One? Prove to everyone — your supporters, your opponents and anyone in between — that competence in government is back.
I’m choosing the word “competence” carefully. I didn’t say “normalcy” or “calm” or a phrase like “bring the temperature down.”
With Trump, we saw four years of frenetic action, a crumbling of norms and, for many, a laundry list of embarrassments and sins that made us question the functionality of government. Americans needed to see the antithesis of that.
Once he was sworn in, Biden’s task was to win, to win big, and to win a lot. His first year served as a proving ground for that small slice of voters who ultimately turned the tide in his favor during the 2020 election.
Looking back, there were victories, many big enough to make any sitting president feel good about the future.
During the last full month of the Trump presidency, unemployment stood at 6.7%, with 11 million people out of work. Fast-forward to last week, when those numbers are 3.9%, with 6.3 million unemployed.
Since January 2021, the U.S. has added 6.4 million jobs and wages have risen 2.7%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 19% in 2021, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq rose 27% and 21%, respectively.
On the political front, two major legislative priorities — the $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package and the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill — passed Congress. The relief bill put money in the pockets of millions of Americans, and the infrastructure bill made the fabled “infrastructure week” of the Trump years a reality. With the latter, major investments promise huge economic dividends.
On these achievements alone, you could make a case for success. But it’s not that simple.
The economy’s whipsaw turnaround created massive consumer demand. All that direct aid to Americans stoked the economy with cash. The sudden rush to buy created major supply chain hiccups in a system that was already burdened by disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic.
All of these factors gave us something we haven’t seen since the early days of Ronald Reagan’s presidency: rising and persistent inflation. All those new jobs and higher pay lose some of their luster when inflation hits 7%. To consumers, out-of-stock items, longer shipping times and higher prices for food, fuel, housing and more make the economy feel less recovered than its rosier numbers would indicate.
A similar story could be told about the COVID-19 pandemic. One could make the argument that Trump’s handling of the pandemic is what did him in, and Biden campaigned on tackling the pandemic head-on.
Biden used a mixed strategy of an aggressive rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, and when vaccinations began to slow nationally, a series of mandates for federal workers, members of the military, health care workers and larger employers.
The initial wave of vaccinations brought case numbers and deaths down sharply last spring. But vaccine reluctance from many Americans and resistance to the mandates has helped keep the virus in the fight. The delta variant exploded within weeks of Biden's declaring an “independence day” from the pandemic over the July 4 holiday, and now omicron is raging nationally.
One employer mandate was struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court, and as of now, 62.9% of Americans are fully vaccinated — a good deal lower than what is deemed needed for herd immunity. U.S. COVID-19 deaths are over 857,000 people and most certainly will top 900,000 before long. Hospital systems nationally are at the breaking point, and schools are reverting to distance learning.
Needless to say, we haven’t achieved independence from COVID-19. It doesn’t help that many states, including Oklahoma, have legislatively impeded proven pandemic mitigation strategies, cynically playing political games in exchange for people’s lives.
That aside, people looked to Biden to stop the pandemic, and that hasn’t happened yet.
There have been losses in Washington, too. Biden is getting little, if any, help from congressional Republicans. From within his own party, two Democratic senators — West Virginia’s Joe Manchin and Arizona’s Kyrsten Sinema — have been key impediments to passing stronger policies on climate change, social supports and voter protections.
And one moment few Americans will forget: the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. Biden is the fourth president to try to end America’s longest war, and that happened in August. During that withdrawal, 13 Americans were killed in a terrorist attack in Kabul, and seeing the Taliban effortlessly seize control of the country has been a bitter pill to swallow.
Images of Taliban soldiers wearing U.S.-made battle gear and holding American-made M-16s was — and still is — jarring. Biden can claim that he finally got America out of Afghanistan, but the chaotic collapse of the country — by some estimates, 18 years in the making — left a sour taste.
Big challenges remain. Relations with China and Russia remain tense. U.S. allies need further convincing that we’ll be there for them. Most believe inflation will ease and the economy will chug along, but nothing is guaranteed. The pandemic likely will cast a shadow for some time to come.
Biden’s first year reveals a mixed performance, one marked by tangible successes, political missteps and an array of headwinds that have hindered his agenda.
Anything can happen in the months and years to come. Fortunes can improve.
But Biden should remember that expectations for him are starkly simple. He’s got to make things work again.