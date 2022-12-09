Bob Doucette: Accountability or anger? Cancel culture's murky and at times malignant world persists

I figured the heat over cancel culture peaked in 2020, but as it turns out, it has staying power.

The urge to dogpile on people who offend us is strong, as is the reaction to it. The internet is forever, outrage is addictive and social media turns that up to 11. It’s the perfect cocktail of cyclical anger.

All of it illustrates how difficult it is when complex issues and histories get bludgeoned by millions who would rather have a hot take than a meaningful discussion aimed at understanding or correction.

The pandemic didn’t help. In early 2020, it was understood that mass gatherings would likely accelerate the spread of COVID-19, which would in turn swamp overburdened hospitals and unnecessarily kill tens or even hundreds of thousands of people.

That meant church services, concerts, sporting events and nights out on the town were either shut down or relegated to the virtual world.

Pushback was natural. If your livelihood depended on lots of people showing up to eat, worship, work out or party, the threat to your future was not an abstract calculation.

From there, it was easy to find people who would gravitate toward a heavy skepticism of pandemic mitigation efforts. When they got vocal, they were called out with equal force by folks who saw the threat posed by COVID-19 as something far more serious than the inability to attend in-person events.

And thus began a cycle of division, with Dr. Anthony Fauci getting death threats and high-profile people being de-platformed.

Musicians stepped into the fray. When Green Day came to Tulsa to perform at Cain’s Ballroom, proof of vaccination was required for entry. Christian worship leader Sean Feucht made a point of flouting health guidelines with his “let us worship” concerts.

Echoes of these conflicts still arise. Earlier this year, the band Falling in Reverse released its single “Zombified,” which takes a shot at cancel culture in general. The band’s singer, Ronnie Radke, is a vocal COVID-19 vaccine skeptic, and seeing he makes his living on live shows, you can bet part of his lyrics were fueled by pandemic clashes.

“Oh no, they’ll never let go of something you said 10 years ago; they’re canceling, canceling you, and they won’t stop ‘til everybody’s zombified,” the song goes.

Similar vibes come from rock band Shinedown’s song “Planet Zero.”

“Out here on planet zero, we live like no tomorrow. I think we’ve reached the ceiling; they’re canceling your feelings. On to better days or so they say, but I don’t think so. They’re murdering our heroes out here on planet zero,” the song laments.

It brings up important questions. Do we “cancel” someone who publicly voices opposition to pandemic guidelines and vaccine acceptance? Do we label people who urge pandemic cautions as tyrants?

Thinking about this led me to dissect more recent examples of what some people call accountability, but others decry as cancel culture. And believe me, some of the stuff I looked at is far trickier than it appears at first glance.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is no stranger to controversy, but his latest turn in the headlines puts him square in the middle of some of the touchiest subjects in America today.

Jones came of age in 1950s Arkansas, just when the civil rights era was making headway on the issue of desegregation. Segregated schools were seen as an institutional form of racism against Black Americans, with Black schools lacking many of the resources found in white schools.

Desegregating schools in Arkansas was a flashpoint. In 1957, students at North Little Rock High School attempted to block Black students from entering their school.

A photograph of that scene showed a small number of Black students trying to enter, but getting cut off by a group of white youths. Among that number can be seen Jones, looking on from behind a photographer but within 10 feet of Black classmates attempting to walk in.

For his part, Jones said he joined the crowd to see what was going on and not to block Black students from going to class.

“I didn’t know at the time the monumental event, really, that was going on and I’m sure glad that we’re a long way from that,” Jones said to Little Rock, Arkansas, television station KARK. “Nobody there had any idea frankly what was going to take place.”

I guess that’s plausible. It also took place 65 years ago, and a lot has changed in the country since then. One might think that even if Jones-the-high-school-kid wasn’t keen on his school being integrated, Jones-the-NFL-franchise-owner may have grown out of that.

But it gets murkier from there. Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James criticized reporters for asking him about antisemitic social media posts being shared by former teammate Kyrie Irving, but not about Jones.

“…I feel like, as a Black man, as a Black athlete, as someone with power and a platform, when we do something wrong or something that people don’t agree with, it’s on every single tabloid, every single news coverage, on the bottom ticker, it’s asked about every single day,” James told reporters. “But it seems like to me the whole Jerry Jones situation, photo — and I know it was years and years ago and we all make mistakes, I get it — but it seems like it’s just been buried under, like, ‘Oh, it happened, OK we just move on.’ And I’m kinda disappointed I haven’t received that question from you guys.”

James has said that he used to be a Cowboys fan until Jones came out against players kneeling during the national anthem to protest racism.

And others have pointed out that Jones, whose fortunes rely on a league in which two-thirds of its players are Black, has never hired a Black head coach in his tenure as franchise owner, a term that dates back to 1989.

The NBA’s Brooklyn Nets came down hard on Irving. The NFL likely won’t do much, if anything, about the Jones photo.

There are differences, of course. In Irving’s case, repercussions came because of recent actions. Jones was 14 when he was photographed at North Little Rock High School. But also, to James’ point, Jones is white and Irving is Black.

And that brings up the complications of this whole cancel culture phenomenon. It’s often unevenly and subjectively applied. When nuance appears, it can be weaponized to indicate bias — against other races, against political ideologies, against people who are marginalized, or against those perceived as doing the marginalizing.

Simple solutions are evasive. Elon Musk is trying, in his own ham-handed way, to level the playing field by re-platforming people who were kicked off Twitter for spreading misinformation and hate speech. Free speech is absolute, he claims, and despite loud protests against this move, he made good on his pledge.

Until he didn’t. He’s suspended accounts that criticize him, and when Kanye West shared an image depicting a swastika inside a Star of David, the Musk-led Twitter gave him the boot just weeks after lifting its previous ban of West for other inflammatory posts he’d made.

If you’re waiting for me to offer a solution, don’t bother. I don’t have one.

I’d like to see a balance between accountability for those who have it coming and grace for those who have grown along the way.

But what that looks like, I have no clue. I’m just glad to have grown up in an age without smartphones, social media or the internet. If you’re around my age or older, you should be, too.

Maybe the lesson here is simple: Be a better human, and own your mistakes.