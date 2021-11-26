Bob Doucette: 5th Congressional District redistricting proposal only serves those in power, not voters

This might surprise the House speaker, but Mexicans are not Argentines. Hondurans are not Chileans. Panamanians are not Peruvians. Immigrants from these countries may be united by language, but they are not a monolith, and any close examination of Oklahoma’s Hispanic immigrant communities will show a wide range of backgrounds.

Second, even if we presumed cultural unanimity between Hispanic populations in Guymon and Oklahoma City, there are day-to-day concerns of both that differ widely. For example, people who live in cities may have their own ideas about infrastructure spending that are different from those living in smaller communities.

By contrast, folks living in south Oklahoma City may have the same views about this topic as those who live in Edmond, The Village or Warr Acres.

People from all of these communities use the same highways on their daily commutes. I’ve been to Guymon enough to know that the traffic issues there are not the same as what commuters wrestling rush-hour traffic on the Broadway Extension or the Crosstown Expressway endure.

McCall is correct that there will be some shared concerns between the communities. In schools where many students are learning English as a second language, bilingual education is a high priority. Federal immigration policies loom large in immigrant populations.