Bob Doucette: 2022 campaign a Wild West of ideas of how to govern Oklahoma

The campaign season brings forth hundreds of people, complete with personalities that range from the bland to the bizarre, and everywhere in between.

But this election season has given me a front-row seat into the views associated with the folks who covet your vote.

In between the soundbites and talking points, I’m hearing a variety of ideas. If a democracy is a marketplace of ideas, the shelves are pretty full in 2022.

Education is a front-and-center issue across the state. Most people agree that Oklahoma’s public schools aren’t where we want them to be.

The two schools of thought here would have us either invest more in schools — higher teacher pay, more money into the classroom, less heavy-handed legislative regulation of the profession — or create competition through more “school choice.”

School choice means a lot of things, but in 2022 it seems to revolve around public funds directed toward private school vouchers. Vouchers are championed by Gov. Kevin Stitt and state Secretary of Education Ryan Walters, who is campaigning for the state superintendent’s job.

Joy Hofmeister and Jena Nelson, Democratic candidates for governor and state superintendent, respectively, are on the opposite side of that divide.

For what it’s worth, vouchers failed in the Legislature last session, unable to get a majority vote in the Senate and not being heard at all in the House.

In any case, it’s the defining issue of this campaign cycle. Every candidate for the Legislature that the Tulsa World has talked to said education was one of the two most-mentioned issues by voters.

Another biggie is the state grocery sales tax. This has bipartisan agreement, with almost everyone I’ve talked to saying it should either be temporarily suspended (as an inflation relief effort) or scrapped entirely.

The only reason it hasn’t happened yet is it would create a $300 million-plus hole in the state budget. That’s easy to dismiss when the state is sitting in almost $3 billion in cash reserves, but gets tricky in lean times. Memories of those lean times are what have prevented other tax cuts from being passed lately.

But the grocery sales tax cut, first championed by Democrats, then later embraced by Republicans, seems to hit the right spot in that it helps the little guy, who just so happens to be getting squeezed the most in these high-inflation times.

These aren’t the only issues, though. Dive deeper into the weeds and some surprisingly interesting — and sometimes unusual — policy stands stick out.

Tulsa City Councilor Crista Patrick, who won re-election in August, said she wants to tackle the city’s housing shortage with zoning changes. Her idea: Start a pilot program encouraging construction of more duplexes, quadplexes and manufactured homes. The city is facing high occupancy rates and rising rents, to the point where some Tulsans can’t afford to live here anymore. It’s also a factor in the city’s growing homelessness crisis.

Patrick says the city’s current zoning laws make these types of developments difficult to get off the ground, and a change there could provide more affordable housing options.

Another popular theme: Make shop class great again. As it stands, most students cannot start taking CareerTech classes until they’re well into high school. Back in my day, we were doing spot welds and making furniture in middle school.

Again, there’s bipartisan agreement that having classes in the trades starting earlier would help students who might not want to go to college, but rather find jobs in manufacturing, construction and other high-demand roles that we’re desperate to fill.

There are other ideas, some of which come from voices not currently represented at the state Capitol.

The Libertarian Party rode a small wave of popularity a decade ago, much in part to Ron Paul’s insurgent campaign for president in 2012. Since then, the party’s numbers have grown, though not enough to see a member of the party get elected to a state office.

But they keep fielding candidates, and some of them have intriguing views.

For Libertarians, the less government, the better. That’s not an easy task for a country that is a global superpower with more than 330 million people, but their message does resonate with the crowd that wants public officials to leave them be.

Will Daughtery, who is representing the party in the labor commissioner race, would like to see occupational licensing fees eliminated for businesses until they start seeing a profit.

“I don’t want those things to be a barrier to starting a business,” he said during a recent phone interview with the World.

He’d also advocate for lower taxes on businesses who pay their workers higher wages.

Then there’s Chris Powell, a current Bethany City Council member running for lieutenant governor. His platform may be the most unique in the field in that he wants to abolish the position he’s running for.

His beef with the office is that he believes it isn’t needed. The secretary of state, the Senate president pro tem, or just about anyone else could do the job, one which he feels is more about propelling the office-holder to a better gig down the road.

Mary Fallin did just that, using the platform of lieutenant governor, then Congress, to ultimately claim the Governor’s Mansion. The lieutenant governor doesn’t have much power, but does have some leeway in what the office tackles, and that sort of mushy job description doesn’t set well with Powell.

“We don’t need a statewide office that’s a choose-you-own adventure,” he said.

It would take a change to the state constitution to see Powell’s plan become reality, something for which he’d lobby the Legislature in an attempt to wind down the lieutenant governor’s office for good.

In any case, it’s good to see that there is more to these candidates than the carefully managed and curated campaigns we’re used to. Educators, engineers, ministers, business owners and more are running for office, and some of them are bringing fresh ideas to the table.

How will it all shake out? We’ll find out in a few weeks.