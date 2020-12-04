Bishop David Konderla and Bishop Randell Drake: A way to defeat human trafficking

And this is where Oklahoma can help. Inhofe is one of the most outspoken voices in the Senate on preventing these evils, often able to gather support among Republicans and Democrats alike. He’s done the right thing time and again when it comes to protecting the most vulnerable among us. We trust he will do the right thing once again.

Because, if the U.S. does decide to ban finally anonymous shell companies, it will help reaffirm why our country remains a shining city on a hill. And it will remind those suffering from human trafficking that there remains hope yet — and that America can help show the rest of the world the way.

Bishop David Konderla was appointed bishop of Tulsa by Pope Francis and was ordained and installed as bishop of the Diocese of Tulsa and Eastern Oklahoma in 2016.

Bishop Randell Drake is conference superintendent for New Horizons Ministries of the International Pentecostal Holiness Church serving eastern Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri and Southeast Kansas.

