Bishop David Konderla and Bishop Randell Drake: A way to defeat human trafficking

The pandemic and resulting recession have dominated the news this year — and rightfully so. But there’s one major issue that predated the coronavirus and economic crunch, and one that will remain with us after both issues are solved: human trafficking.
Every year, millions of women and children around the world are subjected to some of the most unspeakable crimes humanity has ever seen. Kidnapped from families and communities, shuttled between countries and continents, these women and children have become modern slaves in an industry of wickedness worth billions of dollars.
And things haven’t been improving, especially in places where we’ve seen increased conflict in recent years. Take Africa, for instance. According to the United Nations, more than half of those trafficked in and from the continent are children. As a recent report from the U.N. found, sub-Saharan Africa is a key origin place for the women and children trafficked, almost all of whom either end up in forced labor situations or in the horrific sex trafficking trade.
But this is hardly an African phenomenon. In Oklahoma, thousands of women and children have lost their futures to the evils of these traffickers. They are smuggled out of the state, forced into frightful situations elsewhere; others are brought into Oklahoma to service the criminal networks that still remain.
We don’t have to look far for evidence of this wickedness in our state. Just last year, officials in Tulsa uncovered hundreds of women forced into compromising sexual situations in illicit massage parlors — an industry that itself generates billions of dollars every year around the world.
And time and again, there’s one thing that these trafficking networks have in common, whether in Africa or America: anonymous shell companies. These opaque companies allow the traffickers to hide the proceeds they make from their evil work, preventing investigators and law enforcement from being able to track them down. Just as the women and children remain hidden from view, so, thanks to anonymous shell companies, do the traffickers themselves.
Unfortunately, the world’s biggest provider of anonymous shell companies isn’t a traditional offshore haven, or some other seedy location. It’s right here, in the United States.
But it doesn’t have to be this way. And Congress has already, thankfully, shown signs that it understands just how much damage anonymous shell companies have done — and how the U.S. can lead the way in the gospel work of justice by banning these traffickers’ favorite tools.
A piece of legislation called the Anti-Money Laundering Act of 2020 was recently introduced in Congress, pointing to how much bipartisan support there is for banning anonymous shell companies. Sponsored by six Republicans and five Democrats, the legislation already has the support of the Trump Administration. Negotiators — led by our own U.S. Sen.Jim Inhofe — are now discussing whether to include the legislation in the U.S.’s annual defense package later this year.
And this is where Oklahoma can help. Inhofe is one of the most outspoken voices in the Senate on preventing these evils, often able to gather support among Republicans and Democrats alike. He’s done the right thing time and again when it comes to protecting the most vulnerable among us. We trust he will do the right thing once again.
Because, if the U.S. does decide to ban finally anonymous shell companies, it will help reaffirm why our country remains a shining city on a hill. And it will remind those suffering from human trafficking that there remains hope yet — and that America can help show the rest of the world the way.
Bishop David Konderla was appointed bishop of Tulsa by Pope Francis and was ordained and installed as bishop of the Diocese of Tulsa and Eastern Oklahoma in 2016.
Bishop Randell Drake is conference superintendent for New Horizons Ministries of the International Pentecostal Holiness Church serving eastern Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri and Southeast Kansas.
